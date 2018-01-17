Fact or Fiction: Man wears 10 layers to avoid luggage fee?

Michael Rozzen
1:33 PM, Jan 17, 2018
Did a man really put on all his clothes to try to avoid paying a checked bag fee?

(KGTV) - Did a man really put on all his clothes to try to avoid paying a checked bag fee?

It’s true!

Ryan Williams, who goes by ‘Ryan Hawaii’, tried to board a British Airways flight in Iceland wearing eight pairs of pants and ten shirts.

Media reports indicate Williams was turned away for rude behavior.

Williams tried the same stunt on an EasyJet flight and was turned away again.

Both airlines eventually gave him a refund.

