Fact or Fiction: LA home crushed by tree on the market for half a million dollars?

(KGTV)— A story that seems hard to believe claims a home in Los Angeles that was crushed in half by a tree is now on the market for half a million dollars.

It's true.

The owners of the house in Monrovia weren't hurt when a pine tree crashed into the house this summer, but they decided to put the 2,000-square-foot property up for sale.

The real estate agent overseeing the sale calls it the best of indoor-outdoor living.

Despite the home being red-tagged, the agent says he has received a lot of interest in the listing.

