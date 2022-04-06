Watch
Fact or Fiction: Husband murder author on trial for murder?

A story that caught our eye claims a novelist who wrote an essay on how to murder your husband is now on trial for allegedly murdering her husband.
Posted at 9:28 PM, Apr 05, 2022
It's true.

Opening statements began April 4th in the trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy.

She's accused of shooting her husband of 26 years back in 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked.

In 2011, Crampton Brophy wrote an essay titled “How to murder your husband" while applying to a writer's group.

The judge ruled that essay can not be introduced as evidence in the trial.

