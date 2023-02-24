A strange story you may have seen claims Amazon's Alexa predicted World War III will begin on Nov. 23rd of this year.

In a video that went viral this month, someone asks Alexa when World War III will start.

She replies it will begin on Nov. 23, 2023, at 6:05 p.m. when Russia attacks Germany.

So, the ABC 10News team tried it for ourselves and found the video is fiction.

If you ask Alexa that question, she responds with “There hasn’t been a World War III and it’s impossible to predict if such a war will happen in the future. World War I occurred from 1914 – 1918 and World War II occurred from 1939 – 1945.”

An Amazon spokesperson also confirmed to Newsweek that Alexa's response in the viral video is a fake.