Cruise passengers with Norovirus heading to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A cruise ship on its way to San Diego Wednesday night, carrying passengers with norovirus.

The port confirmed to 10news that some of the passengers on board the Azamara Quest are sick with the virus.

The cruise ship, owned by Royal Caribbean, is on the last stretch of a 14 day, 15 night, one-way cruise from Costa Rica to San Diego.

There could be more than 1,000 people on board counting crew and passengers. In those tight quarters - the illness can spread fast.

Norovirus can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea. It’s also highly contagious and commonly spread through contaminated food or water.

Avoiding the illness can be difficult for passengers on a cruise ship since there are close living quarters, shared dining areas and a rapid turnover of passengers.



The Azamara holds up to 781 passengers and 408 crew - meaning a lot of people could have been exposed.

At this time it's unclear how the outbreak started, how many people are sick and how bad their cases are.

10News reached out to Royal Carribean for answers. So far, we've received no response.

The ship is set to arrive in San Diego at 4 a.m. on Thursday.