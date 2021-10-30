Watch
Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE— In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photograph, a snow cat grooms a trail at McIntyre Ski Area, in Manchester, N.H. Ski areas across the country are preparing for the 2021 season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 12:12:30-04

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted.

But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place. What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic.

The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.

