Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California virus cases stop falling, governor urges caution

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly at Asian Health Services in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:51:19-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has rolled up his sleeve and received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

At a health clinic in Oakland on Wednesday, he encouraged others to follow his lead as the state heads into the time of year that in 2020 ushered in the deadliest spike of virus cases.

Since then, 88% of those 18 and older in California have received at least one dose of a vaccine that didn’t exist last fall. Millions have survived the virus and have a level of natural immunity.

Still, new cases and hospitalizations have flattened after a steady two-month decline that saw California boast the nation’s lowest infection rate.

State models show a gradual increase in hospitalizations in the next month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19