Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Cal/OSHA to decide on update to workplace mask rules

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps/KGTV
COVID office workplace
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 11:05:09-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California workplace regulators are considering ending mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But the rules being considered Thursday by Cal/OSHA frustrate business groups because they set a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings and distancing in virtually all situations.

RELATED: Vaccinated or not, strict mask mandate likely to continue past June 15 in workplaces

California is set to follow that recommendation starting June 15.

But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's staff says conditions are different among workers, who should remain masked unless everyone else in their workspace also is vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19