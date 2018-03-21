Carlsbad students experience powerful message about DUI

Hundreds of students at Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad witnessed a graphic and emotional presentation about DUI driving Tuesday.

The program is called "Every 15 Minutes" is presented by the CHP and other local first responders.

Teens saw fellow students injured or dead after a drunk driving crash and also saw another student arrested for getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

The two day program will conclude Wednesday with a mock funeral and a presentation by a CHP officer who lost family members in a DUI crash last year.