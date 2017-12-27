Carlsbad Police find success with controversial license plate reader cameras

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A week after their installation, controversial license plate readers in Carlsbad are already doing wonders for police. But some critics are worried about privacy concerns.

Carlsbad police said the controversial License Plate Reader Cameras (LPR) are already doing wonders for the department. In a Tuesday Facebook post, the department said the readers led them to the capture of a car thief as recently as this week.

Since the cameras were installed on Dec. 20, there have been at least three instances of car thieves documented, per police:

Dec. 22 : Police were alerted to a second stolen car near State St. and Carlsbad Blvd. Officers responded and found the car occupied by two suspects. The suspect fled but were caught and arrested. The vehicle was returned to its owner in Encinitas.

Dec. 22 : A reported stolen car was seen in the area of State St. and Carlsbad Blvd. Officers responded to find the occupied vehicle in the area of Laguna Dr. The driver fled from police, driving the wrong way. Police abandoned the chase out of concern for community safety.

Dec. 26: Cameras reported a stolen car in the area of College Blvd. at Tamarack Ave. Officers found the car in the area of Cay Dr. One person was arrested and the vehicle was returned to its owner in San Marcos.

"This is the result we were hoping for when we installed the cameras," police wrote on Facebook. "To be alerted when a vehicle associated with a crime is driving in Carlsbad. This will hopefully help us reduce the occurrences of other types of crime in our city."

Critics, however, have voice privacy concerns with how long personal data is stored and who has access to it.

One Facebook user commented:

"Got to love the police state. Let's outsource all of our safety and security to police agencies. Heck, why not put cameras in our homes....for our own safety, of course."

Another user questioned what happens to data collected by the cameras:

"What happens to records of license plate numbers that weren't involved in a crime? Are they retained forever or deleted as soon as they are not linked to a crime?"

Police said the information gathered is stored for one year before being deleted. While the camera could capture images of drivers depending on the angle, police said the camera typically only catches license plates and a small portion of the vehicle.

Why the need for cameras?...

CPD said car thefts in the area have been on a steady incline since 2010, which has led to other problems.

Carlsbad stats indicate the city saw a 19 percent increase in crime between 2014 and 2015. They said 2016 was the third highest year of crime over the past 10 years.

"The increase in thefts from vehicles is the primary cause for the overall increase in property crimes. This is a trend that is noted not only in San Diego County, but across all of California," the Carlsbad city website reads.

Police said the cameras have helped 87 percent of agencies using them solve other major crimes in their area. License plate readers in police vehicles will continue being used as well.

The city said at least 201 agencies in California are using the same technology as Carlsbad police.