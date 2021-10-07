Watch
News

Actions

California Gov. Newsom vetoes ballot bill after beating recall

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 31: California Governor Jerry Brown delivers the State of the State address at the California State Capitol on January 31, 2011 in Sacramento, California. One month after taking office, Gov. Brown delivered the State of the State address to a joint session of the California State legislature. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
California State Capitol in Sacramento, California
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:19:45-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after surviving a midterm recall election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday vetoed for the second time a bill that might have made such attempts more difficult in the future.

He rejected a bill that would bar paying signature gatherers based on the number of signatures they obtain to put a state or local initiative, referendum or recall petition on the ballot.

The measure was carried by state Sen. Josh Newman, who himself was recalled in 2018 before regaining his seat two years later.

Newsom said that paying per signature remains one of the most economical methods to qualify for the ballot.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE