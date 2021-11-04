Watch
News

Actions

California attorney general puts focus on affordable housing

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - A sign sits in front of a KB Home construction site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. In an effort to alleviate the state's affordable housing problem, on Wednesday Nov. 3,2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he was creating a "strike force" of lawyers to focus on tenant protections and related issues. The includes added authority to file lawsuits if local government don't boost their housing supply. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
California Attorney General Housing
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 12:41:16-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general is putting a new emphasis on trying to alleviate the state’s seemingly intractable affordable housing problem.

That includes creating a “strike force” of lawyers to focus on tenant protections and related issues.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says the strike force will draw on attorneys from four existing sections within the state Department of Justice.

He noted Wednesday that a new law increases his authority to enforce state housing and zoning laws alongside the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

That includes added authority to sue if local governments don’t boost their housing supply, including fair and affordable housing and rental properties.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!