How much you could get for finding a piece of Michigan meteorite

A meteor soared across the skies in Michigan on Tuesday night, leaving the skies bright and some places experiencing a loud boom.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a meteor in the skies and its burn up caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near New Haven in Macomb County, Michigan.

The head of astronomy at Cranbrook, Michael Narlock, said he believes part of the meteor landed in Mt. Clemens, which would make it a meteorite.

"It exploded definitely over southeastern Michigan. Where we think it landed was in and around Mount Clemens," Narlock said this morning.

If you happen to find a piece of the meteorite in metro Detroit, you could be in for a real prize, with some going for up to $1 million a pound.

In a post on eBay about how much a meteorite is worth, the writer says, "meteorites are rarer than gold, platinum, diamonds or emeralds. Owning one is the only way to touch the cosmos, and the demand for such an experience is quite high all over the world!"

According to the buying guide, they usually sell for $300 per gram or more, which means a one pound piece of meteorite could be worth $1 million.

EBay says that you'll need a high quality metal detector to help find a meteorite; One that penetrates deeper into the earth to find more valuable meteorites.

For more information on buying and selling them, click here.