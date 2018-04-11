ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) -- The cult classic Dole Whip dessert just changed it's form at Disneyland - and it's now a doughnut!

Fans of the cult-classic won't be disappointed with the new treat at the Anaheim park. A treat that Disneyland tells People Magazine - they're not actually calling the "Dole Whip Doughnut."

It's a pineapple jelly-filled treat, topped with tart frosting, a toasted meringue swirl and an adorable umbrella.

In an Instagram post, @ninatinkandtaylor shared the above image of the creation, saying Dole Whip's signature pineapple flavor comes through in the icing (tip: she picked it up the tart snack at the doughnut cart by Sleeping Beauty Castle).

A Disneyland representative told People Magazine that the doughnut is part of a limited-time doughnut menu.

If you're looking for it, head to the coffee cart on Main Street USA and ask for the pineapple flavored doughnut. Hopefully, it will be on the menu the day you're there!

The treat costs $6.99 and is only available until Friday, April 20.