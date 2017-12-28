Was your delivery late for Christmas? Apology perk could be in order

(KTNV) - If you are still waiting by the door for the delivery person to bring that Christmas gift a few days late, a small perk could be on the way from certain companies.

With UPS and FedEx delivering an estimated 1.2 billion packages this holiday season and the U.S. Postal Service adding an additional 15 billion pieces of mail, it is inevitable some things wouldn't make it under the tree.

While it may not make up for the frown on a kid’s face or the panicked last-minute run to the store on Christmas eve, there may be a small consolation a phone call or a few clicks away.

If you ordered through Amazon, several deal sites, including Deal News, report the company giving out a free month of prime membership to make up for missed delivery dates.



The key they say is "be polite"



With the online retailer, they say it is best to go through the website and report your order "arrived too late" to begin the claim process.

In some rare cases, customers reported getting refunds or credits for late deliveries.

Amazon does have FAQ page up that explains the requirements before a guaranteed delivery is considered late.

It may also be worth contacting customer service at other companies if your deliveries did not make it on their guaranteed delivery date.

If you are among the millions of Americans looking to return one of your Christmas gifts, you may be able to save yourself time waiting in long return lines by asking about free shipping for online returns.

