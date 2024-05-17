(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fig!

Fig

11 weeks old

Chihuahua/terrier blend

Male

Currently 4.66 pounds

Estimated adult weight 16-36 pounds

Fig came in with 6 other siblings from one of our local rescue partners.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

10th Annual Puppy Prom -Celebrating A Decade of Dapper Dogs & Fancy Felines!

Want to celebrate your pup with the party it deserves- come to 2024 Puppy Prom, being held May 18 at Original 40 Brewing Co. in North Park. The prom-themed event has brings together former orphan pets and their families from our “graduating classes.” Dress your pups to the nines in tuxes with boutonniere or dresses with matching painted paw-nails. The Prom-themed party is FREE to attend for all who support animal rescue. Event includes activities such as, snapping picture-perfect photos against a variety of classic prom backdrops, snacking on treats for both pups and people, creating your own corsage or boutonniere, and strolling the catwalk for the chance to be crowned “Best Dressed Prom King and Queen” ($20 per entry). Tickets for the opportunity drawing will be available for the chance to win fabulous prizes. 30% of all food and drinks purchases go directly back to Helen Woodward Animal Center to help use continue to aid animals in need.