(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fig!
Fig
11 weeks old
Chihuahua/terrier blend
Male
Currently 4.66 pounds
Estimated adult weight 16-36 pounds
Fig came in with 6 other siblings from one of our local rescue partners.
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
10th Annual Puppy Prom -Celebrating A Decade of Dapper Dogs & Fancy Felines!
Want to celebrate your pup with the party it deserves- come to 2024 Puppy Prom, being held May 18 at Original 40 Brewing Co. in North Park. The prom-themed event has brings together former orphan pets and their families from our “graduating classes.” Dress your pups to the nines in tuxes with boutonniere or dresses with matching painted paw-nails. The Prom-themed party is FREE to attend for all who support animal rescue. Event includes activities such as, snapping picture-perfect photos against a variety of classic prom backdrops, snacking on treats for both pups and people, creating your own corsage or boutonniere, and strolling the catwalk for the chance to be crowned “Best Dressed Prom King and Queen” ($20 per entry). Tickets for the opportunity drawing will be available for the chance to win fabulous prizes. 30% of all food and drinks purchases go directly back to Helen Woodward Animal Center to help use continue to aid animals in need.
Adoption Rates Critically Low!
Orphan pets across the country continue to face a dire situation as adoptions rates remain stagnant, especially here in San Diego. For the past few months, adoptions have been facing a downward trend. It is critically important now more than ever to think about adopting a pet. In order to help, Helen Woodward Animal Center is reducing all adoption fees by 50% OFF from now through the end of 2024! In addition, every adopter will receive a $10 Kahoots gift card. Helen Woodward Animal Center is a no-kill shelter known for opening our doors to any and all animals in high-risk euthanasia areas that face the realistic threat of being put down. However, if we do not have kennel space we are forced to turn our rescue partners away, leaving some orphan pets with nowhere to go.