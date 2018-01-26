Do You Know Your Numbers?

We hear it all the time... but what can we do about it?

Nearly half of the American population over age 20 has high blood pressure, and many don’t even know it. High blood pressure usually has no signs or symptoms.

High blood pressure accounts for the highest number of preventable heart disease and stroke related deaths, only second to smoking.

There are risk factors that increase your chances of developing high blood pressure and many can be controlled.

Prevention is key! What are some good first steps to taking charge?



You can reduce your risk through simple changes in health habits, such as:

Increase physical activity

Stop smoking

Reduce salt and alcohol intake

Increase fresh fruits and vegetable consumption

Take charge of your own heart health and “know your numbers”.

Screening for high blood pressure is a common and important health service.

Join 10News, the County of San Diego and YMCA of San Diego County for Love Your Heart Day with free blood pressure screenings provided to the public at over 200 sites across the San Diego region.

Love Your Heart is a one-day annual event, in which organizations across San Diego County and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screening tests. Last years' Love Your Heart event helped over 50,000 people get to know their blood pressure numbers and take charge of their health.

Take ten minutes to stop by the county-wide annual Love Your Heart event on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018. It could save your life.

Click HERE for locations and information about Love Your Heart day.