More than 300 San Diego County residents dead from flu

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 300 San Diego County residents have died of the flu this season, the County Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.

Another 13 deaths were reported last week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 302. 38 percent of the patients were under 65 years old.

“The increased number of reported deaths is the result of the severe flu season we are having, but is also due to better surveillance methods, which allow the County to more easily identify and classify flu fatalities,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Flu cases are still occurring throughout the region, so people should continue getting vaccinated and taking other preventive measures.”

The number of new flu cases dropped in the past week, with 620 patients compared to 722 the previous week.

HHSA said the flu virus is still circulating the region. A key indicator is an increase of visits to local emergency departments, health officials said.

A total of 18,779 San Diego County residents were diagnosed with the flu this season, compared to 4,751 last year.