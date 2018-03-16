CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Legoland resort has added two new exhibits, Sea at Night and Shark Mission, to their Sea Life aquarium just in time for spring break.

Sea Life aquarium's two newest exhibits feature interactive and fun ways to learn about marine life.

Sea at Night lets guests jump, leap and “splash” into simulated bioluminescent waves, mimicking the effect of glowing tides along the Pacific coastline.

"Kids can jump into bioluminescent waves that actually react to their footsteps," said Marie Collins, a curator at SEA LIFE aquarium.

The second exhibit, Shark Mission, allows kids to come 'face to fin' with six different species of sharks and rays on three giant touch screens to learn about anatomy and conservation.

Another feature of Shark Mission is the ability to hold a shark’s tooth, learn about shark skin and eggs, and step into a shark cage.

Sea at Night and Shark Mission are open now for guests to explore at Sea Life aquarium. For more information, visit their website.