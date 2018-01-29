SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Sometimes nothing hits the spot on a hot day quite like a sweet, cold scoop of ice cream dripping from a waffle cone.

Here are 10 suggestions for independently-owned ice cream shops in San Diego, based on Facebook and Google ratings.

Lighthouse Ice Cream in Ocean Beach

5059 Newport Ave.

Customers rave about the hot classic waffle ice cream sandwich, or you can try their new, crunchy caramel chocolate pretzel or key lime cheesecake ice cream.

Niederfrank's in National City

726 A Ave.

This South Bay factory has been around for 67 years, and they love to boast about their old fashioned ways: "We are so far behind in technology that we are 100 years ahead in quality." Their customers would agree.

Mariposa Ice Cream in Normal Heights

3450 Adams Ave.

This much-celebrated shop started by a Dutch dairy farmer has been around for a decade and boasts homemade ice cream made without egg, sherbet and sorbet. The June special is a root beer float for $3.50 and customers rave about their Mexican chocolate ice cream.

Moosie's Ice Cream in Kensington

4073 Adams Ave.

Highly rated, this new shop in town is run by San Diego architect and dad Matt Brady. Its signature hot fudge is a must, we hear, and waffle cones are made fresh on site daily.

Tocumbo Ice Cream in Mt. Hope

4686 Market St.

This Michoacána ice cream parlor brings authentic Mexican flavor to tantalize your taste buds. It specializes in homemade ice cream and raspados with exotic flavors like mamey, nanche, guanabana, corn and rose.

Oasis Ice Cream Parlor in Imperial Beach

1832 Coronado Ave.

A classic family-run parlor where customers love the homemade arroz con leche, lemon diablito (lemon ice cream with chamoy, chile powder and a tamarindo candy stick) and paletas.

MooTime Creamery in Coronado

1025 Orange Ave.

It's clear this old-fashioned, handcrafted creamery is dedicated to the community, which in turn returns again and again to build their own Moopies.

Handel's Ice Cream in Encinitas

90 N. Coast Highway 101

A relative newcomber to San Diego, this spot has only been around for about a year but is within walking distance to the beach and we hear great things about the lemon shake.

Raspados Michoacán in National City

129 E. 8th St.

By popular demand, we added these highly-rated raspados with mouth-watering flavors such as chamoy, tamarindo, pineapple and mango sometimes even accompany tamales and menudo.

Nana and Pop-Pop's Sweet Shoppe in Oceanside

280 Harbor Drive S

Tucked into the Oceanside Harbor, this shop gets raves for its huckleberry ice cream.

10News The Now anchor Ariel Wesler and meteorologist Angelica Campos show you how to create DIY ice cream: