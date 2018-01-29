This South Bay factory has been around for 67 years, and they love to boast about their old fashioned ways: "We are so far behind in technology that we are 100 years ahead in quality." Their customers would agree.
This much-celebrated shop started by a Dutch dairy farmer has been around for a decade and boasts homemade ice cream made without egg, sherbet and sorbet. The June special is a root beer float for $3.50 and customers rave about their Mexican chocolate ice cream.
This Michoacána ice cream parlor brings authentic Mexican flavor to tantalize your taste buds. It specializes in homemade ice cream and raspados with exotic flavors like mamey, nanche, guanabana, corn and rose.