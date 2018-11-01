Shopper's guide to Black Friday sales

Mostly Cloudy
(KGTV) - America’s retailers are kicking off what they hope will be a robust shopping season with the release of Black Friday sales ads.
The day after Thanksgiving, which falls on November 23 this year, typically brings deep discounts on the most-wanted gift items.
Shopping insiders released some of the top deals.
KOHL’S
Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV + $165 Kohl's Cash for $549.99 (reg. $899.99)
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $24 (reg. $49.99)
Nintendo Switch Bundle + $90 Kohl's Cash for $329.99 (reg. $359.99)
Shoppers can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 19-23.
See more deals here
COSTCO
Apple iPad 9.7” 32 GB model for $249.99
Vizio 55” Class 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV for $449.99
Bose On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $99.99
HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook with 4 GB memory for $199.99
Canon EOS SL2 DSLR Camera 3-Lens Bundle for $679.99
Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2-Lens bundle for $499.99
ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill for $699.99
TARGET
(Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day)
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle: $299
PowerBeats wireless earbuds for $89
Google Home Mini for $25
Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149
Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker for $69
Element 55" Smart UHD TV for $199
TV: Roku 55" 4KTV for $349
See more deals here
JCPENNEY
(Stores will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day)
50% Off Toys
$19.99 Boots for the Family
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $149.95
Kitchenaid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $279.99
Kitchenaid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $199.99
55-inch LG UHD 4K LED TV for $399.99
See more deals on BestBlackFriday.com
DELL
Google Home for $80
Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle for $230
Vizio 50-inch 4k Smart TV with $100 Dell Gift Card for $349
Dell G5 15 for $999
Sony 65” XBR65X850F 4k Smart TV for $999
Nest Thermostat E for $99
See more deals at BlackFriday.com