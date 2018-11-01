Shopper's guide to Black Friday sales

(KGTV) - America’s retailers are kicking off what they hope will be a robust shopping season with the release of Black Friday sales ads.

The day after Thanksgiving, which falls on November 23 this year, typically brings deep discounts on the most-wanted gift items.

Shopping insiders released some of the top deals.

KOHL’S

Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV + $165 Kohl's Cash for $549.99 (reg. $899.99)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $24 (reg. $49.99)

Nintendo Switch Bundle + $90 Kohl's Cash for $329.99 (reg. $359.99)

Shoppers can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent Nov. 19-23.

COSTCO

Apple iPad 9.7” 32 GB model for $249.99

Vizio 55” Class 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV for $449.99

Bose On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $99.99

HP 14-inch 1080p Chromebook with 4 GB memory for $199.99

Canon EOS SL2 DSLR Camera 3-Lens Bundle for $679.99

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera 2-Lens bundle for $499.99

ProForm Premier 700 Treadmill for $699.99

TARGET

(Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day)

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle: $299

PowerBeats wireless earbuds for $89

Google Home Mini for $25

Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149

Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker for $69

Element 55" Smart UHD TV for $199

TV: Roku 55" 4KTV for $349

JCPENNEY

(Stores will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day)

50% Off Toys

$19.99 Boots for the Family

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $149.95

Kitchenaid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $279.99

Kitchenaid 4.5-Qt. Stand Mixer for $199.99

55-inch LG UHD 4K LED TV for $399.99

DELL

Google Home for $80

Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle for $230

Vizio 50-inch 4k Smart TV with $100 Dell Gift Card for $349

Dell G5 15 for $999

Sony 65” XBR65X850F 4k Smart TV for $999

Nest Thermostat E for $99

