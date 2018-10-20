SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Craft beer has a special hold on San Diego, not just locally but internationally as well.

Which it's no surprise the region uses more than a week every year to celebrate the contributions brewers have made to San Diego.

From Nov. 2 - 11, local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.

The San Diego Brewers Guild kicks things off with Guild Fest, where more than 60 breweries will crowd Embarcadero South to showcase new and favorite brews.

The rest of the week is filled with chances for San Diegans to try what's new with beer releases, special food and beer pairings, brewery tours, and special festivals.

What better way to enjoy the fruits of the industry's labor in San Diego?

San Diego's craft beer scene generated an estimated $851 million in 2015 and employed 4,512 workers, according to the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation.

For a full list of events, visit San Diego Beer Week's website.