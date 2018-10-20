More than 130 breweries celebrate San Diego Beer Week
Mark Saunders
12:17 PM, Oct 12, 2018
11:02 AM, Oct 20, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Craft beer has a special hold on San Diego, not just locally but internationally as well.
Which it's no surprise the region uses more than a week every year to celebrate the contributions brewers have made to San Diego.
From Nov. 2 - 11, local craft beer fans can visit participating restaurants, bars, and breweries for special beer releases and events highlighting why San Diego is considered the capital of craft beer.