SeaWorld offering free park admission to U.S. Military, veterans and families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – In honor of Military Appreciation Month, SeaWorld honors U.S. Military members, veterans and their families with free park admission.

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14 at wavesofhonor.com. After registering, the tickets need to be redeemed by July 9. Service members and their dependents must have a valid active military I.D. to participate.

Active-duty and their guests can continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. SeaWorld has been provided complimentary park access to members of the U.S. military for over 20 years through the Waves of Honor program. The program is a partnership that honors active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

"We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”

U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsman can also take advantage of the one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year.

