Padres to host BeerFest On-Field Party on May 26 at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you love beer and baseball, then you'll want to head to Petco Park next month when the San Diego Padres host their BeerFest On-Field Party.
On Friday, May 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., fans over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy live music, food, and a broad selection of beers from local and national breweries while watching the Padres play against the New York Yankees at 4:05 p.m.
Padres officials say food and additional beverages, including wine and cocktails, will be available for purchase on the Main Concourse, allowing guests to enjoy the on-field event all evening long.
For those who want more out of the experience, VIP Ticket Packages can be bought for just $100 and it includes:
- Admission to the event
- An exclusive BeerFest hat
- Express Lane Entry
- Private restrooms
- Entry into a VIP lounge with special VIP beer selections
- Five 12 oz. beers
Padres Members will receive an email with access to special early bird pricing available now through Thursday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m.
Guests are being asked to take public transit or use ride-sharing services to Petco Park unless they have a designated driver in their group.
Parking for the event will be available for purchase in Padres-owned lots for $25, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade. Standard Petco Park entry policies will apply and can be found here.
Tickets for the On-Field Party are on sale now and can be purchased here.