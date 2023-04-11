Watch Now
Padres to host BeerFest On-Field Party on May 26 at Petco Park

Denis Poroy/AP
Baseball fans walk in front of Petco park before a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:09:40-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you love beer and baseball, then you'll want to head to Petco Park next month when the San Diego Padres host their BeerFest On-Field Party.

On Friday, May 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., fans over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy live music, food, and a broad selection of beers from local and national breweries while watching the Padres play against the New York Yankees at 4:05 p.m.

Padres officials say food and additional beverages, including wine and cocktails, will be available for purchase on the Main Concourse, allowing guests to enjoy the on-field event all evening long.

For those who want more out of the experience, VIP Ticket Packages can be bought for just $100 and it includes:

  • Admission to the event
  • An exclusive BeerFest hat
  • Express Lane Entry
  • Private restrooms
  • Entry into a VIP lounge with special VIP beer selections
  • Five 12 oz. beers

Padres Members will receive an email with access to special early bird pricing available now through Thursday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m.
Guests are being asked to take public transit or use ride-sharing services to Petco Park unless they have a designated driver in their group.

Parking for the event will be available for purchase in Padres-owned lots for $25, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade. Standard Petco Park entry policies will apply and can be found here.

Tickets for the On-Field Party are on sale now and can be purchased here.

