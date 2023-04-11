Padres to host BeerFest On-Field Party on May 26 at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you love beer and baseball, then you'll want to head to Petco Park next month when the San Diego Padres host their BeerFest On-Field Party.

On Friday, May 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., fans over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy live music, food, and a broad selection of beers from local and national breweries while watching the Padres play against the New York Yankees at 4:05 p.m.

Padres officials say food and additional beverages, including wine and cocktails, will be available for purchase on the Main Concourse, allowing guests to enjoy the on-field event all evening long.

For those who want more out of the experience, VIP Ticket Packages can be bought for just $100 and it includes:



Admission to the event

An exclusive BeerFest hat

Express Lane Entry

Private restrooms

Entry into a VIP lounge with special VIP beer selections

Five 12 oz. beers

Padres Members will receive an email with access to special early bird pricing available now through Thursday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m.

Guests are being asked to take public transit or use ride-sharing services to Petco Park unless they have a designated driver in their group.

Parking for the event will be available for purchase in Padres-owned lots for $25, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade. Standard Petco Park entry policies will apply and can be found here.

Tickets for the On-Field Party are on sale now and can be purchased here.