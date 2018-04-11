Family fun at Belmont Park

The Giant Dipper roller coaster is hard to miss when driving through Mission Beach - and it's now open after renovations! Originally built in 1925, the coaster dips and turns at high speeds. It's a favorite for locals and visitors.
Cost: $6 / per person.
Laser Maze
On the Belmont Park website, the Laser Maze is described as a "Mission Impossible" style course that gets players ducking, diving and rolling through a timed course. Sounds fun!
Cost: $4 / person or $10 / unlimited play
Zip Line
$15 / person Strap in and soar through the midway on Belmont’s newest adrenaline filled adventure