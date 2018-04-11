Family fun at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The weather is warm, and it's only going to get better as June 21, the first day of Summer, arrives in San Diego.

Looking for some family fun? Head to Belmont Park!

HAVE FUN

The Giant Dipper roller coaster is hard to miss when driving through Mission Beach - and it's now open after renovations! Originally built in 1925, the coaster dips and turns at high speeds. It's a favorite for locals and visitors.

Cost: $6 / per person.

Laser Maze

On the Belmont Park website, the Laser Maze is described as a "Mission Impossible" style course that gets players ducking, diving and rolling through a timed course. Sounds fun!

Cost: $4 / person or $10 / unlimited play

Zip Line

$15 / person Strap in and soar through the midway on Belmont’s newest adrenaline filled adventure

Escapology

Now THIS is something 10Newsers want to try. In the Escapology attraction you have one hour to find clues and unlock doors and anything else required to escape the room.

$80 / two players (other options available)

Check out the full list of park attractions here.

Fun fact: Belmont Park is now serving Dole Whip! You can find the "taste of paradise" under the Sky Ropes Adventure!

A post shared by Belmont Park (@belmontparksd) on Mar 8, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

Belmont Park is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week. If you're new to the area, their address is 3146 Mission Boulevard in San Diego.