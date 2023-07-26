Watch Now
CAL/OSHA: SeaWorld San Diego's Tidal Twister to permanently close

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A popular roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego will permanently close, according to California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA).

On Wednesday, CAL/OSHA told ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen that SeaWorld will shut down the Tidal Twister.

The coaster opened in 2019 as “the first of its kind in the world.” Officials added: “Accelerating to 30 mph, riders will twist and bank as if riding the tide along a tight figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section.

Over the years, the coaster has been plagued with issues since its opening, with the recent incident in March where a mechanical failure caused 16 people to get stuck on the rollercoaster.

ABC 10News reached out to SeaWorld for comment but has not heard back.

The announcement comes days after SeaWorld confirmed the reopening of Electric Eel, which closed for a month after a rider was injured.

