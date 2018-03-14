SpaceX Delaying Latest Falcon 9 Launch

Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (KGTV) -

Space-X is delaying its latest launch -the first in California since the December launch that sparked rumors of alien visitors.

The falcon 9 rocket was supposed to send the two of its internet satellites into orbit Sunday morning, but that's being pushed back to Wednesday at the earliest, to allow for more checks on the rocket's upgraded nose cone.

CEO Elon Musk has has plans to build a space-based broadband internet service within six years.

These satellites are just prototypes to test the design and communication paths.