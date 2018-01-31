Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 25 - 28

Where: Balboa Park Activity Center; When: Thursday - Friday
Balboa Park's Fleet Science Center hosts the free High Tech Fair, providing a look at real-life applications of science kids learn in the classroom. 30 booths hosted by high-tech companies will enlighten and teach everything from aeronautics to biology.
Where: Westfield Mission Valley Center; When: Thursday - Sunday
Circus Vargas is bringing the "big top" to Mission Valley, featuring acrobatics, daredevils, and lots of pirates. The circus also allows guests to get up close to the action with a special with a free, interactive pre-show.
Get ready to taste everything San Diego's culinary scene has to offer at San Diego Restaurant Week. The annual promotion gives locals the chance to sample delicious foods from around town at affordable prices.
Where: The Old Globe Theater; When: Friday - Saturday
The Old Globe Theater will showcase plays from local young writers, picked from more than 400 submitted plays from across the state. Old Globe's annual festival gives playwrights and fans the chance to experience creativity and storytelling through new, unique productions.
Craft beer isn't the only thing San Diegans love. The local coffee scene also has caffeine-fiends excited about local brews. San Diego's Caffeine Crawl includes stops at more than 25 roasters, cafes, and companies around town and the chance to learn more about all things coffee.