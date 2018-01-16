Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Jan. 11-14

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It's a great weekend to get outside and experience San Diego!

Enjoy local brews this weekend at San Diego Brew Festival at Liberty Station or hit the ground running in Carlsbad's annual marathon and half marathon.

Sports fans can enjoy all things Padres at the team's free FanFest event and San Diego's Multi-Cultural Festival will celebrate our region's diversity during their free event.

Plus, music lovers and cinephiles can enjoy their favorite mediums at Ocean Beach's Springboard West Music Festival or the Borrego Springs Film Festival.

Here's a snapshot of some fun events around San Diego this weekend:

Springboard West Music Festival

When: Thursday - Saturday; Where: Ocean Beach Playhouse

Springboard West is a three-day festival for emerging artists to get exposure from top music industry executives in Ocean Beach. The festival features two days of "Band Bootcamp" and performances with all 40 bands on four stages.

Borrego Springs Film Festival

When: Thursday - Sunday; Where: Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center

The Borrego Springs Film Festival brings together young filmmakers' works in narrative, documentary, animation, latino, and short films. Attendees will enjoy a weekend of film screenings, panel discussions, Q-and-A with filmmakers, networking, and more.

Winter Festival

When: Friday - Saturday; Where: Poway Community Park and Auditorium

Poway continues the winter season with a two-day festival at Poway Community Park. Enjoy sledding, skating around the synthetic ice rink, music and entertainment.

Del Mar Gem Faire

When: Friday - Sunday; Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds

Gems, beads, jewelry will be on display at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend. Thousands of gems and fine jewelry will available for sale straight from vendors and dealers.

San Diego Adventure and Travel Show

When: Saturday - Sunday; Where: San Diego Convention Center

Let your sense of travel and adventure loose! Learn about thousands of global destinations and speak one-on-one with travel experts at San Diego's Adventure and Travel Show. If you've been waiting to plan your next trip, this is the perfect place to learn about your options and get ideas.

8th annual San Diego Brew Festival

When: Saturday; Where: Liberty Station

Sample from 200 beers by 70 breweries at San Diego's Brew Festival this weekend. In true brewery (and San Diego) fashion, live music, food trucks, and lawn games will be available to attendees celebrating San Diego's thriving beer scene.

20th annual San Diego Multi-Cultural Festival

When: Saturday; Where: Ruocco Park

Celebrate our region's rich diversity through live music, dance performances, storytelling, and more at San Diego's free Multi-Cultural Festival. A variety of multi-cultural entertainment from Native American, Asian, Cajun, Latin, Jazz and Afro-Cuban bands will be front and center.

Padres FanFest

When: Saturday; Where: Petco Park

The San Diego Padres celebrate all things Padres baseball at their free fanfest. Fans can check out interactive experiences, photo booths, bounce houses, games and face painting, and much more. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Padres 1998 NL Championship team, the visiting clubhouse will feature exhibits and surprise visits by team alumni.

27th annual Carlsbad Marathon and Half Marathon

When: Sunday; Where: The Shoppes at Carlsbad

About 8,000 runners and walkers will head to North County to lace up and hit the pavement in Carlsbad's annual marathon and half marathon. Participants will be led throughout Carlsbad and along the ocean in this scenic dash, ending in a celebratory festival.

38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

When: Sunday; Where: Harbor Drive, San Diego

Come out and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his lasting legacy at San Diego's annual MLK Day Parade. Dazzling floats, high school marching bands, drill teams, and local organizations will parade down Harbor Drive in one of the largest MLK parades in the U.S.