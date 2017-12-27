Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Dec. 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's holiday weekend is packed with seasonal fun for families.

If you haven't yet, this is the perfect weekend to check out Global Winter Wonderland at SDCCU Stadium, performances of "The Nutcracker" by the San Diego Ballet, or the Old Globe Theatre's production of "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas."

If you're looking for holiday cheer with a kick, head to House of Blues's 90's Hip-Hop Party in your finest ugly sweater. Ska-funk pioneers Fishbone also return to the Belly Up in Solana Beach for their annual Crazy Glue Xmas show.

Also this weekend, comedian Brad Williams takes the stage at American Comedy Co., San Diego's own Rey Mysterio brings a "lucha libre wonderland" to Sycuan Casino, and the Hilton Bayfront holds some holiday magic by the bay.

Here are this weekend's can't miss events in San Diego:

Fishbone: The 6th Annual Crazy Glue Xmas

Where: Belly Up (143 S Cedros Ave .); When: Thursday

Ska-funk trailblazers return to the Belly Up in Solana Beach for a rockin' holiday show this week. OB favorites Band of Gringos and SoCal's Tunnel Vision will also take the stage in this early X-Mas treat for music lovers.

San Diego Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

Where: Mandeville Theater in La Jolla (9500 Gilman Dr.); When: Thursday - Saturday

Check out the San Diego Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" ahead of your Christmas celebrations. Now in its 28th year, this ballet features more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers moving to Tchaikovsky’s legendary score.

Brad Williams

Where: American Comedy Co. San Diego (818 Sixth Ave.); When: Thursday - Saturday

Join comedian Brad Williams for some laughs this weekend at American Comedy Co. in downtown San Diego. Williams, whose appeared on late night talk shows and other comedy programs, will display his high-energy comedy in multiple shows.

Jungle Bells

Where: San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Dr.); When: Thursday - Saturday

Visit the San Diego Zoo for festive foods, performances, and displays this weekend. Jungle Bells brings together holiday encounters with critters and special activities for kids during its run through Jan. 1.

Holiday Nights at Bernardo Winery

Where: Bernardo Winery (13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte); When: Thursday - Saturday

Bernardo Winery is hosting an old-fashioned holiday event, complete with wine tastings, delicious foods, and shopping. Guests can also enjoy nightly musical performances, carolers, and carriage rides.

Rey Mysterio's Lucha Libre Wonderland

Where: Sycuan Casino (5469 Casino Way); When: Friday

San Diego's own Rey Mysterio brings the world of wrestling to Sycuan Casino. Fellow wrestlers John Morrisson, Taya, Rocky Romero, Willie Mack, Mascarita Dorada and others will join Rey for the display of lucha libre action.

OH SNAP! It's A 90's Hip Hop Party!

Where: House of Blues San Diego (1055 Fifth Avenue); When: Saturday

Travel back to the 90s with "Oh Snap" running your favorite throwback hits this weekend at the House of Blues. Since it's the holidays, you might as well dawn your best ugly sweater (preferably from the 90s.)

Global Winter Wonderland

Where: SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Rd.); When: Thursday - Sunday

The multicultural theme park set up at the Mission Valley stadium features a circus of lights, a carnival, holiday-themed displays of locations around the world, an international food court, holiday shopping, and Santa (along with his trusty penguin, Penny.)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Where: The Old Globe Theatre (1363 Old Globe Way); When: Thursday - Sunday

Back for its 20th year, the holiday classic brings Whoville to the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in Balboa Park. The Grinch will embark on a quest to stop Christmas from gracing the town of Whoville, featuring the songs "This Time of Year," "Santa for a Day," and "Fah Who Doraze."

Holiday by the Bay

Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront (1 Park Blvd.); When: Thursday - Sunday

If you haven't checked out Holiday by the Bay at Hilton Bayfront San Diego. Guests can enjoy ice skating, holiday movies, a life-size gingerbread house, and more. Proceeds will benefit USO San Diego.

For even more weekend events happening in San Diego County, check out the 10News event calendar.