Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Dec. 14 - 17

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's weekend is shaping up to be a winter wonderland no matter where you are in the county.

This weekend is the perfect time for visiting Santa or getting out to see some of the amazing light displays around town.

San Diego's Holiday Half Marathon also kicks off this weekend, as well as the Red Nose Run in Del Mar - for those runners and walkers determined to keep moving through the holidays.

If holiday parties are your thing, there's plenty of fun around town - including some ugly sweater parties...

Here's a look at some fun happenings in San Diego this weekend:

Visit Santa at various locations around San Diego

When: Thursday - Sunday

Website

If you haven't taken the kids to see Santa, there's still plenty of time. The Big Man will be available at locations across San Diego County for good boys and girls hoping to give him the lowdown on their Christmas list. For parents, many of the places have photo opportunities available, including photo packages too.

Magical Snowfall and Caroling at Chula Vista's Village Walk

When: Thursday - Sunday

Website

Enjoy some free holiday fun at Village Walk with snow and caroling, a giant snow globe, and more.

Holiday light displays around San Diego County

When: Thursday - Sunday

Website

Looking forward to some holiday magic? Around the county, there are houses and streets that get into the full holiday spirit with dazzling light displays running throughout the month of December. Check out our interactive map of awesome displays around town here.

Hillcrest Taste 'n' Tinis in Hillcrest

When: Thursday

Website

The Hillcrest Business Association hosts the annual Taste 'n' Tinis event, offering shopping, eats, and seasonally-inspired martinis in a holiday atmosphere.

National City Christmas Tree Lighting in National City

When: Friday - Sunday

Website

National City is celebrating the holidays all weekend, featuring a tree-lighting ceremony, Santa Claus and the Ice Queen, carolers, music, and more.

Frozen Fairgrounds at Del Mar Fairgrounds

When: Friday - Sunday

Website

Del Mar will host holiday fun with an ice skating rink, full-size outdoor ice hockey rink, interactive skill zones, and more. Drinks and lounge areas will also be open for those looking to catch some seasonal R&R.

Ales 'n' Rails: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Beer Tasting at San Diego Model Railroad Museum

When: Friday

Website

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum will host an ugly Christmas sweater party to help raise funds for exhibits, public programs, and operations of the museum. Craft libations will be available from Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Benchmark Brewing, and Rock Bottom Brewery La Jolla.

26th Annual Red Nose Run in Del Mar

When: Friday

Website

Bust out your red nose and lace up your shoes. The Red Nose Run 5K is family and dog-friendly and includes a special holiday celebration afterward. Proceeds benefit the San Diego-based nonprofits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund.

5th Annual San Diego Holiday Half Marathon in Rancho Penasquitos

When: Saturday

Website

The San Diego Holiday Half Marathon is billed as a quick 13.1 mile course starting in Rancho Penasquitos, traveling along the SR-56 bike path and finishing at the beautiful Torrey Pines State Beach.

Pacific Beach SantaCon in Pacific Beach

When: Saturday

Website

Dress up as Santa, an elf, a reindeer, or grab an ugly sweater and jump into Pacific Beach's first-ever SantaCon celebration. Holiday revelers will crawl between PB bars and restaurants for holiday special while fundraising and gathering toys for Toys for Tots.

Chanukah Wonderland Chabad Jewish Center of Oceanside/Vista

When: Sunday

Website

Chanukah Wonderland will feature a children's performance, the chance for children to decorate their own doughnut, music and more.

Craft and Draft in Normal Heights

When: Sunday

Website

Blind Lady Ale House is hosting an afternoon of holiday beers and food, and handmade crafts from local artists. Raffle proceeds will benefit a local charity.