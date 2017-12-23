Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do Dec. 14 - 17

If you haven't taken the kids to see Santa, there's still plenty of time. The Big Man will be available at locations across San Diego County for good boys and girls hoping to give him the lowdown on their Christmas list. For parents, many of the places have photo opportunities available, including photo packages too.
Magical Snowfall and Caroling at Chula Vista's Village Walk
Looking forward to some holiday magic? Around the county, there are houses and streets that get into the full holiday spirit with dazzling light displays running throughout the month of December. Check out our interactive map of awesome displays around town here.
Del Mar will host holiday fun with an ice skating rink, full-size outdoor ice hockey rink, interactive skill zones, and more. Drinks and lounge areas will also be open for those looking to catch some seasonal R&R.
Ales 'n' Rails: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Beer Tasting at San Diego Model Railroad Museum
The San Diego Model Railroad Museum will host an ugly Christmas sweater party to help raise funds for exhibits, public programs, and operations of the museum. Craft libations will be available from Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Benchmark Brewing, and Rock Bottom Brewery La Jolla.
Bust out your red nose and lace up your shoes. The Red Nose Run 5K is family and dog-friendly and includes a special holiday celebration afterward. Proceeds benefit the San Diego-based nonprofits Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund.
5th Annual San Diego Holiday Half Marathon in Rancho Penasquitos
Dress up as Santa, an elf, a reindeer, or grab an ugly sweater and jump into Pacific Beach's first-ever SantaCon celebration. Holiday revelers will crawl between PB bars and restaurants for holiday special while fundraising and gathering toys for Toys for Tots.
Chanukah Wonderland Chabad Jewish Center of Oceanside/Vista