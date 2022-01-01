Gabriela Martinez is a native Angeleno who started her career in journalism sharing stories about the struggles and unique realities of the diverse communities in the city of Angels.

Gabriela went to South Gate High School in southeast Los Angeles. She then graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and continued her education in Bilingual Journalism at Cal State Fullerton. It was there, she earned the opportunity to collaborate in several projects for KMEX, the number one Spanish news station in Los Angeles.

Soon after, in 2020, she interned at KBNY-CD in San Diego as a production assistant and then joined NBC-LX and Telemundo Arizona as a Bilingual Multimedia Journalist.

During her journey in Arizona, she was the Morning News Reporter/Evening News MMJ for Telemundo Arizona and was known for her involvement in the community working with the new generation of Latinx. She was chosen to be a part of a national creative series for NBC-LX called “Connect the Dots” as a Multimedia Journalist representing the state of Arizona which aired on multiple platforms in the U.S.

Gabriela is immensely appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate and work with the beautiful San Diego community as a Multimedia Journalist for KGTV 10News.