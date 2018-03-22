KAABOO Del Mar reveals 2018 concert lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Foo Fighters and TLC are among the big-name musical acts that will take the stage at KAABOO Del Mar later this year.



This year's event returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sept. 14-16 for three days of hit music, comedy and artwork.



Other notable musicians that will appear at the festival: Wiz Khalifa, Billy Idol, Post Malone, Blondie, Melissa Etheridge, Alice in Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Incubus, NERD, Jewel, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gucci Mane and Nelly.



Comedians that will take the stage include Craig Ferguson, Kevin Nealon, Whitney Cummings and Craig Robinson.



Passes for KAABOO Del Mar officially go on sale March 22 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased at www.kaaboodelmar.com/get-yours.

Last year's lineup electrified fans, bringing Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, MUSE, Tom Petty, T-Pain, Weezer, and more to Del Mar stages.



Music wasn't the festival's only shining offering though. Comedians Patton Oswalt, David Spade, Arsenio Hall, and Sebastian Maniscalco kept guests laughing through the day and artwork and installations by international and local artists provided all the Instagrammable moments one could ask for.



Food also has a place at KAABOO, where celebrity chefs have put on live demonstrations, local eateries have set up shop, and food trucks have provided delectable eats to attendees.