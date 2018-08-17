(KGTV) — Think you're funny? Cards Against Humanity wants to hear from you!

The card game company is seeking new writers to join their team of remote contributors. Writers make $40/hour "writing poop jokes as need — which is 'sometimes.'"

Anyone interested in tossing their name into the hat is asked to send in their best fifteen white cards and five best black cards. What's that mean? The game is broken into two decks. For more on their rules, click here.

Submission must be submitted by Aug. 31.

The game maker encourages, "applicants from historically marginalized communities to apply, particularly people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community" to apply.

"Also looking for hot single dads," the job listing ends.