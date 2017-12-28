SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have you always dreamed of life under the sea? This could be your chance!

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is looking for new additions to their team of world-famous mermaids. They are currently accepting applications.

Located about an hour north of Tampa at the crossroads of U.S. 19 and State Road 50, Weeki Wachee is more than just a mark on a roadmap. Weeki Wachee is an enchanted spring -- the only one of its kind in the world -- and one of Florida’s oldest and most unique roadside attractions.

For years the fun, family-oriented park has lured in visitors with beautiful mermaids who swim in the cool, clear spring waters, and now you have a chance to be one of them!

The park will hold a mermaid water audition on January 13 at 4:30 p.m. Aspiring mermaids will be tested on their water skills including a timed, 300-yard endurance swim as well as treading water for ten minutes. Anyone who passes open auditions will be invited back for an underwater audition, where they can show they have what it takes to be a Weeki Wachee mermaid.

You must be at least 18 years of age to apply. Anyone looking to apply must RSVP for an audition spot by emailing weekihr@gmail.com, no later than January 11.

The starting salary for a Weeki Wachee mermaid is $10 an hour. Applicants must be able to work a minimum four days a week.

There are currently 17 performing mermaids and three princes.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to email weekihr@gmail.com.

To download the State employment application, click here.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.