Butcher and customers help woman deliver baby in Fresno market

(KGTV/ABC) - A baby came into the world in an unexpected place: a Fresno meat shop.

The pregnant woman went to the El Parian Neighborhood Market and Carniceria Tuesday night when her water broke.

Store employees called 911 but said no one answered.

“She was right there like bending, oh my God, oh my God I am having my baby,” a witness said.

The baby was born within minutes. The butcher took off his apron, caught the baby and cut the cord.

Witnesses said the baby was purple so a store employee ran home to get a suction syringe to clear the baby's airway. They kept the child warm until the ambulance arrived.