Police: SDPD officer killed in fiery crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego police officer was killed in a crash following a pursuit overnight in Clairemont Mesa, officers on scene told the 10News Breaking News Tracker.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Doliva Drive and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

The 10News crew on scene said officers were initially trapped in the burning patrol vehicle. One person died and the other individual was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The intersection is shut down, and a SigAlert has been issued for the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off-ramp of I-805.

Details surrounding what led to the pursuit are still unknown.

