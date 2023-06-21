Top 7 Same Day Payday Loans Online. Cash Advances and Instant Payday Loans Guaranteed Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

If you're in an emergency and looking for a quick fix with bad credit, options with no credit checks seem to fit you most. Among all no credit check loans, same-day payday loans online are considered the most headache-free way to borrow money. This is because of their easy approval, almost instant funding, and no minimum credit score requirements.

With the help of online payday loans, borrowers can get back on track in a very short time and with minimum effort. However, these loans often charge exorbitant interest, trapping borrowers into a cycle of debt. Therefore, you need to treat them cautiously and choose a reliable payday loan service to guide you through the process. If you find it difficult to decide on your own, here are 7 trusted lending platforms for no credit check loans with same-day approval.

7 Best Payday Loans Online with a Same-Day Deposit



#1. 1F Cash Advance - Best Service for Instant Payday Loans with Guaranteed Approval

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.9/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Customer support: 5/5

5/5 Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Loan decision speed: 5/5

Overview

Want to solve your money problems without leaving your home? 1F Cash Advance is our top recommendation for fast access to extra cash. This lending network specializes in online loans from direct lenders that are willing to work with bad credit borrowers. When you send a loan request, it reaches multiple payday lenders at once, improving your chances of getting approved. That is why many borrowers have named this service the one with almost guaranteed approval.

As payday lenders here don't check your credit reports through major credit bureaus, you can also benefit from their fast processing and funding times. In most cases, the money will be deposited into your bank account within 24 business hours.

"Even if you have bad credit, you are still good enough to get financial assistance. That's what I think, and that's what our business is based on. Our team is always here to lend you a shoulder when it feels like the whole world is against you," – says Latoria Williams, the CEO of 1F Cash Advance.

Features

Online process

Apply at any moment from the comfort of your couch. No paperwork, faxing, or hassle of a storefront application.

Relaxed eligibility requirements

At 1F Cash Advance, your credit score is just a number that doesn't determine your eligibility. People with no credit or low income can be accepted too.

Fast access to cash

In most cases, a direct deposit arrives in a borrower's bank account within one business day. Same-day funding may be an option for those applying before noon on a weekday.

#2. 15M Finance - Best for Offering Same-Day Personal Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.8/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.3/5

4.3/5 Customer support: 5/5

5/5 Acceptance rate: 98%

98% Loan decision speed: 4.9/5

Overview

15M Finance is not a payday lender but a company that knows how to link you with the suitable one. The platform uses smart algorithms that review your application details and share your request with those lenders that can meet your demand. Thanks to this, its approval rate is quite impressive.

The company lets you know whether you’re approved in a matter of minutes. If you get a positive loan decision, you will be able to access loan proceeds within 24 hours. 15M Finance also offers longer-term financial solutions with a strong focus on loan accessibility, making it a great alternative to traditional loan providers.

"We are all unique, and so are our financial situations. Therefore, there is a huge diversity of loans designed to help people at different points in their lives. We are here to lend you a helping hand if you find yourself in a difficult situation that requires you to act quickly," – says Kayla Harris, the finance writer of 15M Finance.

Features

Simple application process

Just enter some accurate basic information about you in an online form and submit your request. You can complete the process from anywhere via your laptop or smartphone.

Fast disbursement

The money will be transferred to you shortly after getting final loan approval, typically within one working day.

No middlemen

15M Finance works directly with loan providers. No third parties are involved in the process, so it's always fast and safe.

#3. ASAP Finance - Best for Offering Bad Credit Same-Day Loan Options

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.8/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Customer support: 4.9/5

4.9/5 Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Loan decision speed: 4.8/5

Overview

ASAP Finance is another reliable service to turn to if you have a low credit score. The company can help you with your financial challenges within one day, and there are only three steps you need to take. First, you apply for a loan on the company's website. Then, you get a lender's decision, possibly with a loan offer. If so, you e-sign a loan agreement after reviewing its details. Finally, you receive the funds in your checking or savings account as soon as the next business day.

Although the platform is not a direct lender, it partners with trusted ones to ensure your safety. ASAP Finance doesn't charge application fees or membership commissions, so it will cost you nothing to check it out.

"When it comes to emergencies, every minute counts. That is why strict rules set by traditional lenders don't work for people who need money urgently. We strive to simplify the whole process and become a lifesaver for those who are looking for quicker options," – states Kathryn McCoach, the expert writer of ASAP Finance.

Features

Transparent loan conditions

There's nothing their lenders try to hide from you. All the fees and charges are outlined in a loan contract. The amount you need to return is always predictable. Plus, no application costs are charged.

Quick answers

ASAP Finance's lenders reduce loan processing times by using alternative means to check your personal and financial details. It takes them a couple of minutes to review your loan request and make a decision. The response will be in your email shortly after you submit an online form.

Bad credit friendly

Any credit score is high enough to qualify if you can verify your steady income. Even if your credit history is not established yet, your chances for getting approved are as high as your earnings are.

#4. Magnolia Payday Loans - Best for Favorable Interest Rates for Instant Payday Loans Online

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.7/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Customer support: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Loan decision speed: 4.8/5

Overview

Think that you can't just wave a magic wand and get a few hundred dollars in your pocket? Well, magic wands probably don't exist, but Magnolia Payday Loans does. And if you need money fast, it will willingly help you with this.

The company specializes in bad credit loans but has a strong focus on their affordability. Therefore, it partners with credible lenders only to prevent customers from predatory lending practices. Therefore, you can get extremely favorable loan terms for this type of borrowing.

Features

Fair payday loan rates

Although short-term loans are often expensive, you can be pleasantly surprised with the interest rates offered by lenders of Magnolia Payday Loans.

Prompt decision-making process

A lender will send you a notification in a matter of minutes after you submit your loan application form. The process is usually less than 10 minutes long if you apply within a lender's operation hours.

No minimum credit score requirements

Borrowers with any credit scores can qualify. You don't even need to know what your credit rating is.

#5. ASCIN Payday Loans - Best Online Payday Loans with no Credit History Check

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.7/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.5/5

4.5/5 Customer support: 4.7/5

4.7/5 Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Loan decision speed: 4.8/5

Overview

ASCIN Payday Loans is a loan-finder platform that allows you to get up to $5,000 if you simply have a sufficient income, including those from the government, alimony, or self-employment. Its direct lenders don't require borrowers to go through hard credit checks, so having a poor credit score is not a barrier.

Additionally, the absence of credit checks positively affects the speed of the process. Online loans from ASCIN often reach borrowers' accounts in as little as one business day.

"When you need an immediate solution, hard credit checks usually get in the way, acting like plan crashers. We want to provide our customers with faster alternatives for emergency situations, and that's what we do on a daily basis," – states Jeane Ridley, the CEO of ASCIN Payday Loans.

Features

No upfront fees

The service can connect you with a direct lender without charging anything upfront. You can use it completely free without limits on the number of applications you can make.

24/7 online application procedure

The company operates online, so you can apply on the go at any moment. You don't need to adjust to a lender's opening and closing hours. Just submit your request when it is convenient for you and get a response after a lender starts its working day.

Multiple loan options available

After you submit a form, it becomes visible to many lenders at a time. This means that you can access multiple offers and compare options before opting for one.

#6 Second Chance Payday Loans - Apply for Same-Day Loans Online in Minutes

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.7/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.2/5

4.2/5 Customer support: 4.8/5

4.8/5 Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Loan decision speed: 4.8/5

Overview

If you're short on time but need to solve an urgent financial issue, here's a lightning-fast solution. At Second Chance Payday Loans, it won't take you more than 10 minutes to apply. And it's the only step you should take! If a lender approves your request, you will get your loan proceeds within 24 business hours. And you're your own boss when it comes to a loan purpose. Feel free to use your loan amount for any personal needs you have.

The service doesn't attach great importance to your credit score. Instead, it concentrates on a borrower's income, giving a second chance to those whose credit was damaged due to past financial mistakes.

Features

No hidden fees

The company obliges lenders to disclose the cost of loans they offer, including extra fees and charges they may apply. Thus, you will always know how much money you owe and what you need to pay in addition to your initial loan amount.

Speedy application and funding processes

Getting a loan will take you as little as one business day from start to finish. Every step is simple, straightforward, and fast.

No denial based on credit scores

Borrowers with good and bad credit are on equal footing when it comes to loan approval. Your credit score doesn't determine the decision you'll get.

#7. 12M Loans - Get a Payday Cash Advance Online on the Same Day

Quick Ratings

Overall Trust Score: 4.7/5, including:



Customer reviews: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Customer support: 4.6/5

4.6/5 Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Loan decision speed: 4.7/5

Overview

If you need a payday advance but can't get it from your employer (or simply don't have one), 12M Loans can provide you with the needed amount in a matter of hours. Don't hesitate and just try it yourself. The borrowing process takes place online and can be completed in 5 minutes. Then, if approved, you receive the funds via direct deposit and turn them back after your next salary arrives.

You don't need to be in good standing or demonstrate a strong credit history to qualify. Just prove that you can repay the money borrowed and get an almost instant payday loan with no additional repayment guarantee.

Features

No impact on your credit score

Your payday loan application is not reported to credit bureaus, and no hard credit check is performed. You can get a quick fix without any impact on your credit rating.

Reputable lenders only

The company values its reputation and deals with trusted and licensed direct lenders only. You can rest assured that you're always protected by state and federal law.

Fast payouts for approved loans

After your application is approved, the money will be available in your checking account within a day or less.

How we Picked the Best Online Payday Loan Providers

When selecting the best loan matching services, we've paid attention to the following key traits:



Application and approval processes. We've picked websites with fast, smooth, and straightforward processes that are understandable even for those who are non-tech savvy;

We've picked websites with fast, smooth, and straightforward processes that are understandable even for those who are non-tech savvy; Legality and safety. When you turn to a legal company that operates under state and federal law, all the parties are protected. You can rest assured that you're dealing with a credible direct lender;

When you turn to a legal company that operates under state and federal law, all the parties are protected. You can rest assured that you're dealing with a credible direct lender; Loan interest rates. We've selected the loan-finder services with reasonable lender fees for the types of products they offer;

We've selected the loan-finder services with reasonable lender fees for the types of products they offer; Attitude toward bad credit. Our list consists exceptionally of the companies that accept applicants with any credit;

Our list consists exceptionally of the companies that accept applicants with any credit; Speed of disbursements for approved applications. Guided by the principle "the sooner, the better," we've chosen platforms with funding times within one business day or less;

Guided by the principle "the sooner, the better," we've chosen platforms with funding times within one business day or less; Lender's reputation. We've checked multiple companies' reviews on various platforms to make sure the services do their best to create a better borrowing experience for their customers.

Then, we categorized all the loan websites reviewed based on their total trust scores and selected those with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 or higher.



What are Same-Day Payday Loans Online?

?Same-day payday loans online are short-term borrowing options that you can access quickly without visiting a lender's store. You can get an approval decision within one hour, often with the money deposited into your account by the end of the same day. The loan amount plus lender fees must be repaid on your next paycheck in one lump sum.

Payday loans online with same-day approval are not secured by your property. They also don't prioritize your credit score and are available to people with different credit backgrounds. At the same time, these concessions result in higher interest rates compared to traditional options.

How Much do $255 Payday Loans Online with Same-Day Deposit Cost?

Let's see how much you can expect to pay using the example of $255 payday loans online with a same-day deposit. Suppose that you're going to get one for 14 days. Most payday lenders express loan costs in fixed fees for each $100 you borrow. Commonly, finance charges range between $10 and $30. This way, your total interest amount can be from $25 to nearly $75. The sum you will have to repay in total after 2 weeks of using a loan will be between $280 and $330.

This way, a payday loan's annual percentage rate ranges from 255.6% to 766.8%, which is considered very high. For example, when you apply for alternatives to payday loans online with a same-day deposit, you can get an APR between 5.99% and 35.99%, provided that you have good credit. That is why many states have rate caps to protect borrowers from hefty loan costs.

Can I get Online Same-Day Loans with Bad Credit?

Having bad credit is not a point that can affect your loan approval. When it comes to online payday loans with instant approval, direct lenders are usually more focused on a borrower's capability of repaying the funds. Thus, anyone who has reached the age of majority and has a stable income can apply for online same-day loans with bad credit. However, keep in mind that your credit rating can affect your loan cost.

Who can Qualify for no Credit Check Loans with Same-Day Approval?

Eligibility criteria for online payday loans with no credit check are usually extremely relaxed. All you need is to:



Be of legal age in the state you apply;

Be a US resident;

Have an active bank account;

Verify your income;

Provide a valid cell phone number and email.

Do Payday Loans Online with no Credit Check and Instant Approval Exist?

When a lender advertises payday loans online with no credit check and instant approval, it's usually a mix of tricks it uses to grab your attention. Although there is some truth in this, lenders often deliberately conceal some important details about their products.

Payday loans for bad credit still require a credit check, even though it's a soft one. Such a check doesn't affect your credit but can impact a lender's approval decision, for example, if it determines that you don't earn enough to qualify. This also means that loan processing still takes some time. Most borrowers get responses within an hour or less.

The same can be applied to other types of no credit check loans with guaranteed approval. As a lender still needs to estimate your solvency, it can't promise you will be approved before it makes a soft check.

What Other Options Do I Have if I Need Quick Loans Same Day?

Even if you have bad credit, your options are not limited to payday loans. There are other quick loans with same-day approval that can come to the rescue. They fall into the category of bad credit loans with guaranteed approval.

Auto Title Loans

An auto title loan is a secured short-term loan that allows you to borrow money against the cost of your vehicle. Just like a payday loan, it should be repaid in full in 2 to 4 weeks. However, you can get lower interest rates due to the collateral provided.

Installment Loans

A bad credit installment loan is an option that allows you to get the full amount on hand and repay it over some time in parts. Installment loan lenders usually offer amounts of up to $5,000 and accept fixed monthly payments within 2 to 24 months.

Same-Day Cash Loans from Pawn Shops

If you want to get the funds on hand without waiting for approval and a money deposit, you can simply visit a pawn shop and get the needed amount in exchange for some of your property. Pawn shops offer same-day cash loans based on the value of the item you bring. There's a fixed period for repaying the money. Otherwise, the pawn shop can sell your belongings.

Cash Advance Apps

Those who are looking for alternatives to small payday loans online with no credit check can consider cash advance apps. These tools can provide you with almost immediate cash based on hours you've already worked or on your average earnings. You can get a small personal loan in a few clicks via your smartphone. The amount depends on the lender and can be between $200 and $5,000.

Credit Card Cash Advances

Credit card cash advances are a form of borrowing when you withdraw money from your available credit card balance. This way, you will get cash on hand and can use it at your discretion. However, the interest rate will be applied from the moment you make a withdrawal.

How to Get Emergency Same-Day Loans Today?

One of the easiest ways to obtain emergency same-day loans is by applying for them online. You can shop around on the Internet or choose a reliable lender from our list. In most cases, the process of getting these instant loans with bad credit is quite simple. Here are the steps to take:

