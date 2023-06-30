Swyft Filings Review 2023 – Best LLC Service?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

It's certainly an exciting time to start a new business, but the paperwork and legal requirements can often be overwhelming.

Swyft Filings aims to address this challenge by offering its services as a virtual law firm, providing assistance to both new and experienced business owners in navigating the complexities of starting and operating a company.

Their primary objective is to streamline the process and make it more efficient and cost-effective. In this review, we will closely examine the features, pricing, and customer support provided by Swyft Filings to help you determine if it aligns with the needs of your business.

Swyft Filings Review: What Is Swyft Filings?

Swyft Filings offers a range of services on its website, catering to various needs of startups and small businesses. These services include business creation, registered agent services, yearly reports, tax filings, and more.

Their overarching mission is to simplify the legal process and make it more accessible for entrepreneurs, enabling more startups and small enterprises to successfully establish and operate their businesses.

By providing these services, Swyft Filings aims to support the growth and success of new ventures in a streamlined and efficient manner.

Swyft Filings Review: Our Verdict on Swyft Filings

Based on our evaluation, Swyft Filings offers a competitively priced service for the formation of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs). Their comprehensive package includes various features such as tax identity acquisition, compliance alerts, customized company kits, and business formation services.

This makes Swyft Filings an attractive option, particularly for business owners or small companies seeking a fast and affordable LLC formation process. The inclusion of these beneficial services adds value and convenience to their offerings, catering to the specific needs of their customers.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings at a Glance

Swyft Filings offers a range of tools and services to facilitate the startup process for businesses. They assist with essential steps in establishing an LLC, such as verifying the availability of a business name and completing the necessary paperwork with relevant authorities.

Swyft Filings provides assistance with creating initial IRS paperwork and standard legal documents, ensuring compliance with legal obligations.

Overall, Swyft Filings aims to streamline the process of starting a business by offering comprehensive services that cover various aspects of LLC formation. By providing these services, they help entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of business startups and ensure adherence to legal standards throughout the process.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Pricing

Swyft Filings offers three different pricing tiers to accommodate various customer needs. They provide a sense of assurance to their customers by offering a full refund in case any issues arise during the incorporation process.

Regardless of the type of organization being formed, each Swyft Filings package includes benefits such as free shipping, dedicated account access to important documents, and round-the-clock online order tracking. While the state costs may vary, the pricing of the packages remains consistent.

The Basic package is priced at $49 plus state costs and includes the following services:

Check to see if the proposed company name is taken

Get the necessary forms together and file them to establish the company

Please forward any incorporation documents (if required)

Business owners can speak with a tax expert for free for 30 minutes

Stay on top of what's happening with ComplianceGuard by subscribing to company alerts

Register a free domain name for your business

The very minimum for launching a company, the Basic plan is $99 plus state fees. The Standard package, which includes extra assistance during the registration process, costs $149 plus state fees.

It includes the benefits of the Basic plan as well as:

LLC banking resolution

Federal Tax ID

Tailored LLC operating agreement

Tailored organizational minutes

For an additional $50, you can upgrade to the express filing option for either the Basic or Standard plan. This ensures that your articles of incorporation will be authorized and sent to you within five business days rather than the standard 15 days.

Its most comprehensive plan is the Premium plan, which costs $299 plus state fees. It has everything the Standard package does and more besides.

Customized digital LLC kit

FedEx Express and monitored shipping

All fundamental and common services

Free web hosting and business websites

Express filing

Delivery of state documents electronically

When comparing the available packages, the Standard option emerges as a valuable choice, offering a favorable balance between features and price. It encompasses a comprehensive range of services at a reasonable cost.

It’s worth noting that not all businesses may find it necessary to utilize a company creation service when launching a website. The decision to engage in such a service depends on individual needs and preferences.

It’s important to highlight that Swyft Filings does not provide a free registered agent for the first year of operation, unlike some other company creation services. The registered agent service offered by Swyft Filings comes at an additional cost of $149 per year in addition to the package price.

Considering the supplementary expense associated with the registered agent service, it’s crucial for individuals to carefully consider and include it in their budget when opting for Swyft Filings for LLC formation.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Features

Quick and Easy Application Process: No matter the type of entity you intend to form, Swyft Filings provides a user-friendly application process that can be swiftly completed in approximately ten minutes. With all the required information at hand, you can easily select your desired package, proceed with the application, and get started promptly.

Efficient Turnaround Time: When it comes to establishing a company, Swyft Filings stands out as the quickest option available. Regardless of the chosen business formation package, all filings are processed on the next business day without any additional charges.

For customers with the Basic or Standard plan, the incorporation documents typically arrive within 15 business days, while those with the Premium package receive them in an expedited time frame of just five business days.

Budget-Friendly Packages: Swyft Filings understands the financial constraints that startups and small businesses may face, which is why they offer packages starting at $49 plus state costs. This affordable pricing structure makes their services accessible to a wide range of entrepreneurs.

Swyft Filings offers a convenient two-payment plan option, allowing small business owners to manage their cash flow more effectively. This flexibility enables you to start your company with all the necessary features and support without placing a significant burden on your finances.

Guaranteed Results: When you choose Swyft Filings as your business formation service, they provide a strong guarantee of customer satisfaction. They assure that if any issues arise during the process, they will address and resolve them without any additional charges. If, for any reason, the procedure takes longer than expected, they will take responsibility for it.

In the event that you are not satisfied with their products or services, Swyft Filings stands by its commitment to quality and offers a full refund. This guarantee demonstrates their confidence in their offerings and their commitment to ensuring a positive experience for their customers.

Lifetime Access to Customer Support: At Swyft Filings, they understand the importance of providing excellent customer support throughout your business formation journey. Their dedicated staff is readily available to assist you via phone or online chat during their specified hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

They even go the extra mile by offering email assistance, with some users reporting receiving responses even on weekends. Once you choose Swyft Filings, you can rely on their committed customer service team to provide guidance and support for any aspect of setting up and managing your business.

Whether you have questions about the process, need clarification on any step, or require assistance with specific tasks, their helpful staff is there to address your concerns and provide the necessary guidance.

User-Friendly: Swyft Filings offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the management of incorporating a business. With their intuitive platform, you can easily track files, check their status, and stay on top of important deadlines.

It also facilitates streamlined communication with your registered agent, making the process more efficient. Overall, Swyft Filings aims to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for managing all aspects of your business incorporation.

Business Formation Guidance: Swyft Filings offers a valuable resource to help you select the appropriate business structure for your specific needs. Their Incorporation Wizard will guide you through the process, making it easy to incorporate your business.

To further support your decision-making, Swyft Filings provides a free incorporation guide that offers in-depth information on choosing the right business structure and getting your company started. This guide can serve as a helpful reference throughout the incorporation process.

If you require additional assistance or have specific questions, Swyft Filings' team of business experts is available to provide personalized guidance tailored to your unique situation. They can offer one-on-one support to ensure you make informed decisions and successfully establish your business.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Cons

Lots of Upselling: Some users have expressed concerns about the upselling tactics employed by Swyft Filings during the enrollment process. These users have reported feeling pressured to purchase additional services or upgrades beyond their chosen package.

These experiences have led some individuals to question the transparency and intentions of Swyft Filings, as it may create an impression that the company is primarily focused on maximizing its financial gain rather than providing a straightforward and honest service.

It’s important for potential customers to be aware of this aspect and carefully evaluate the additional services offered to determine their necessity and value before making any purchasing decisions.

Lack of Free Registered Agent Services: Unlike some other business formation services, Swyft Filings does not include a free year of registered agent service in its plans.

If you choose to use their registered agent service, there’s an additional cost of $149 per year on top of the package price. It’s important to consider this additional expense when budgeting for your business formation with Swyft Filings.

Inconsistent Quality of Support: Swyft Filings offers lifetime customer support through multiple channels to assist its users. While the company has a generally positive reputation, some customers have expressed mixed experiences with the quality of support they received.

There are customers who have expressed great satisfaction with the service and even praised individual agents for their assistance. However, there have also been complaints from customers who felt frustrated by a lack of responsiveness or inadequate guidance.

It's worth noting that customer support experiences can vary, and Swyft Filings continues to strive for improvement in this area. If you decide to use their services, it's important to communicate your needs and expectations clearly to ensure a positive support experience.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings LLC Services

Swyft Filings LLC formation service is a highly regarded provider of LLC formation services across all 50 states, catering to sole proprietors, partnerships, and limited liability companies. Swyft Filings LLC's primary goal is to assist new business owners in avoiding filing errors and minimizing time and cost.

Getting started with Swyft Filings’ LLC formation service is simple and convenient. You'll fill out a user-friendly web form with the required information about your company. Swyft Filings’ LLC formation service will handle the preparation and submission of the necessary documents to the Secretary of State on your behalf.

Once your articles of organization are approved, you'll receive a comprehensive Swyft Filings LLC package by mail.

One of Swyft Filings' key strengths is its quick turnaround time. Typically, the LLC package is delivered within 15 business days from the time they receive the necessary information.

If you're seeking a fast, easy, and affordable option for your LLC formation process, it's recommended not to delay and consider starting with Swyft Filings LLC formation service.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Incorporation Services

Swyft Filings is a popular choice for individuals looking to form various legal entities, including S-Corps, C-Corps, and nonprofits. The process of incorporating with Swyft Filings is straightforward and similar to forming an LLC.

To begin, visit the Swyft Filings homepage and select your desired entity type and state. From there, you'll be prompted to provide your company details through an online form.

Once you've completed the form, Swyft Filings LLC Formation Service will handle the submission of the necessary paperwork to the Secretary of State on your behalf. Within 15 business days, you can expect to receive the finalized articles of incorporation in the mail.

The entire process can be completed in as little as ten minutes if you have all the required information readily available. Swyft Filings service wizard is there to assist you in choosing the most suitable business structure if you're unsure.

By comparing the features and benefits of different business models, you can select the one that best fits your needs. If you require further assistance, Swyft Filings' team of company consultants is available to provide personalized guidance.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Registered Agent Services

Having a registered agent such as Swyft Filings registered agent is a legal requirement for operating a business in any jurisdiction. It ensures that your company receives and processes important legal documents and official mail in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Swyft Filings' registered agent offers registered agent services in all 50 states. While you have the option to serve as your own registered agent, you can take advantage of the convenience and professionalism provided by Swyft Filings' registered agent services.

To get started with Swyft Filings' registered agent, you simply need to answer a few questions on their website. Once enrolled with Swyft Filings registered agent, you can manage your registered agent services, receive notifications, and track important deadlines through a centralized online dashboard.

It's important to note that Swyft Filings' registered agents outsource their registered agent services to a third party. While this arrangement is legal, some businesses prefer to hire a registered agent independently to ensure increased security and confidentiality.

The pricing for Swyft Filings registered agent services starts at $149.00 per year and automatically renews annually.

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Customer Service

Having an informed and prompt customer service team is crucial when it comes to LLC formation services, as customers often require accurate and time-critical information from company representatives. Swyft Filings excels in this aspect.

Swyft Filings ensures that each customer who chooses to form an LLC with them is assigned a dedicated business specialist. They provide you with a direct phone number and email address so that you can easily reach out to them with any inquiries, concerns, or problems regarding your LLC formation.

When you choose Swyft Filings, you can rest assured that you won't have to endure long waits on the phone to speak with an actual person. Their customer support is available from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 6 pm CST.

You have multiple options to contact Swyft Filings' customer support.

Online: Click on this link to reach the Swyft Filings contact form.

By Email: info@Swyft Filings.com

By Phone: 1 (877) 777-0450

Via fax: 1 (877) 777-0450

Swyft Filings Review: Swyft Filings Reviews from Real Users - How Legit Is It?

To assist you in making a final decision, we have researched many individual customer evaluations of the Swyft Filings reviews. This Swyft Filings’ reviews will reveal whether or not Swyft Filings can accomplish its stated goals.

Swyft Filings Review From Trustpilot:

Out of a total of 6,004 reviews on the site, users give Swyft Filings an average rating of 4.8 stars.

Swyft Filings Review: Alternatives to Swyft Filings

ZenBusiness is an online service designed to support individuals and business owners in launching and expanding their operations. They offer a range of services, including LLC formation packages, registered agent services, and annual report filing.

With ZenBusiness, users can access ongoing assistance and valuable resources to ensure compliance and drive success for their businesses. They strive to provide these services at an affordable price, making them accessible to a wide range of entrepreneurs without straining their budgets.

Read the full ZenBusiness review.

Tailor Brands is an online branding and design consultancy that specializes in helping businesses build a compelling and cohesive brand identity. They offer a wide range of branding solutions, including logo design, business card creation, and branding across various social media platforms.

By utilizing Tailor Brands' services, businesses gain access to creative tools and resources that empower them to create their own branded assets. This approach enables businesses to have greater control over the visual and communicative aspects of their brand, ensuring consistency and a strong brand presence.

Northwest Registered Agent is a well-established company that offers personalized assistance and a range of corporate services. Their offerings include serving as a registered agent, handling compliance matters, and completing essential documentation for the formation of a limited liability company.

With a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and supporting business growth, Northwest Registered Agent is a reliable partner for LLC creation. They provide valuable resources and tools to accompany businesses throughout their journey, ensuring they stay on track and meet all necessary requirements.

Swyft Filings Review – Frequently Asked Questions

What Does an LLC Service Like Swyft Filings Help With?

Like other LLC service providers, Swyft Filings offers a range of tools and services to simplify the process of setting up and managing an LLC.

Swyft Filings’ LLC services commonly include features such as name availability verification, online document storage, registered agent appointment, drafting of articles of incorporation, and access to legal guidance.

It's important to note that the availability of specific services and features may differ among providers and package options, which could result in additional costs beyond the base package price. It's advisable to carefully review the details of each package and consider your specific needs before making a decision.

Do Swyft Filings Have a Refund Policy?

Swyft Filings has a clear refund policy that can be found on its website. They offer a Swyft Filings refund guarantee on their services if you are unsatisfied with them.

It's important to note that this refund policy applies specifically to the fees charged by Swyft Filings and not to any expenses related to government or third-party entities.

Will Swyft Filings File an Annual Compliance Report for My Business?

Swyft Filings offers comprehensive assistance in submitting your LLC's annual compliance report to the appropriate authorities. They provide a convenient service to handle the process for a fee of $99 plus any state fees that may apply.

It's worth noting that not all states require annual reports for LLCs. Swyft Filings ensures prompt and accurate filing by utilizing your secure online account.

The necessary information for the report can usually be found in your LLC formation documents. However, depending on your company's location, you may also be required to disclose financial information in the annual report.

To streamline your compliance management, Swyft Filings offers the option to bundle its ComplianceGuard services with your plan. These services include amendments to your LLC, and the pricing varies based on the number of changes required.

The Basic plan costs $50 for one amendment, the Standard plan costs $150 for two amendments, and the Premium plan costs $300 for three changes and foreign qualification.

It's important to note that Swyft Filings provides a 14-day free trial for ComplianceGuard before any charges apply.

Swyft Filings Review: Bottom Line on Swyft Filings

Swyft Filings is a convenient choice for entrepreneurs who are pressed for time, as it offers several benefits to streamline the process of starting a business. It boasts fast filing turnaround times, helpful customer service, and a user-friendly interface for setting up your company.

If you're looking for a quick solution to get your business off the ground, Swyft Filings is worth considering. However, it's important to carefully consider all aspects, such as the cost of registered agent services and the potential for upselling after signing the contract.

It's possible to find more cost-effective alternatives that offer comparable services and support during the early stages of launching your business.

Taking the time to research and compare different service providers is a wise approach before making a final decision. By doing so, you can ensure that you make an informed choice that aligns with your needs and budget.