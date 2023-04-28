Public.com Review 2023 - Pricing, Pros & Cons, Features & More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Looking for a user-friendly stock trading app that won't charge you a dime in commissions? Look no further than Public.com (formerly known as Matador)! Geared towards beginners, this mobile app offers a limited selection of account types to simplify the investment process.

But what sets Public.com apart is its social aspect - users can connect with friends and investment experts in the community, making it the perfect platform for sharing investment ideas.

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, Public.com's social feature makes it a must-try.

Curious? Let us provide you with a detailed review so you can make an informed decision.

Public.com Review - Is it the Best Option for You?

Pros

Public.com does not accept payment for order flow

Simple mobile application

There’s a social media component

You can purchase fractional shares on Public.com

Cons

Few investment options

Few features

Limited types of accounts

Public.com is an investment app established in 2017. It provides commission-free trading for stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrency trading, alternative assets, and communal trading characteristics for individuals who prefer DIY trading rather than automated investing or advisor-assisted investing.

Public.com has a $0 minimum requirement and enables users to filter their investment choices to display securities that correspond with their preferences.

However, there are better options for individuals who desire exposure to investments like options or mutual funds or for day traders.

Public.com is accessible on both iOS and Android.

Usability of Public.com

The Public.com app is user-friendly, with a simple and easy-to-navigate platform. The application process is quick and straightforward, requiring only a few basic questions to be answered to open an account.

Although a web version of the trading platform is available, it doesn't offer much beyond displaying the same information as the app. Once you have logged in and funded your account, you can easily search for stocks and ETFs, view other users' portfolios, and begin investing.

The app's home page provides a news feed of your investing community, where members share insights and ideas on their trades. You can view their recent posts and portfolio by clicking on a user's profile.

In addition, Public.com offers various ways to connect with others, such as participating in discussions, messaging individuals privately, or creating your own group chat. Users can follow other investors and track theirfinancial management strategies to gain insight.

When searching for new stocks, users can search for a specific ticker symbol or browse through categories, including newly listed companies, meme stocks, space exploration stocks, ETFs, and top movers.

One of our favorite things to report in this Public.com review is that it categorizes over 5,000 stocks into themes, making it easy for users to explore and select companies that interest them. The broker also provides ample information on each company, including their history, customer feedback, and trends.

Trade Experience

Previously, Public.com could only be accessed through an app on iOS and Android devices. However, it now offers a web-based platform for purchasing and selling assets.

Typically, when comparing trading platforms on desktop and mobile devices, there are often significant limitations when it comes to the web platform on a mobile setup.

However, because Public.com's app was developed before its web platform, the two are nearly identical in terms of toolsets, capabilities, and trading experience. The only noticeable difference we noticed while researching for this Public.com review is the web platform's ability to use a larger display area for content arrangement.

Mobile Trade Experience

While the mobile app's overall workflow is satisfactory, the trading experience with Public.com is quite basic. It lacks features like customization of the trading experience, trading from the chart, and staging multiple orders.

However, buying or selling stocks or ETFs is simple for new and novice investors. All they need to do is search for their desired stock or ETF, click "Invest," and specify the desired amount or number of shares.

Public.com has heavily emphasized the community aspect of trading, with a feed of other investors' trades and hashtagged categories providing a constant stream of trading options. While this does not directly impact the trading experience, it is a crucial part of Public.com's model that influences it.

Range of Offerings

Our Public.com review research revealed that the app has a limited range of offerings at present.

It provides an individual taxable brokerage account. Unlike its competitors, Public.com doesn't have retirement accounts or joint accounts. It only supports cryptocurrency, ETFs, and stocks.

If you’re looking for the best forex trading platform, Public.com may not be for you. The platform is not recommended for investors who want to allocate their funds to options contracts, futures, OTC stocks, forex, or fixed income. However, the broker offers fractional shares, which enables new investors to access expensive stocks with ease.

Public.com has hinted that more assets may be added in the future, and the previews show that art, NFTs, and collectibles are among the possible additions.

Public.Com Review - Order Types

Public.com, as a broker, does not offer extensive trading features, resulting in a simplistic order form. When trading fractional shares, the default order ticket is a market order, while whole shares allow a choice between a limit, market, or stop order.

However, tax lot selection is not an available function. For new investors seeking a passive approach, the supported order types may meet their requirements.

How To Open a Public.com Account

It was crucial to include the sign up process in this Public.com review, to ensure you have an effortless experience. To sign up, follow these steps:

Click the "Sign up now" button on the Public.com application, and enter your phone number Choose your ETF or free stock. Provide your Public.com username along with your name Provide all required personal details such as full legal name, date of birth, email address, citizenship status, address, and Social Security number Turn on cryptocurrency or skip it for the time being Consent to the terms and conditions of Public.com

Eligibility and Required Information

Valid Social Security number and residential address in the US

Have a valid visa, be a US citizen, or have a permanent resident of the US

Your employer’s name

Existing bank or brokerage account for funding

At least 18 years old

Why Public.com Is Best for Beginners

From our Public.com review, we could tell that the app has been developed while keeping the needs of novice investors in mind. The platform is user-friendly, cost-effective, and offers commission-free trading of stocks and ETFs.

In addition, it allows the purchase of fractional shares and has a simple trading process. The app has a clean interface that is easy to navigate.

What You Can Trade On Public.com

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Treasury bills (T-Bills)

Alternative assets

ETFs

Account Types Available on Public.com

Brokerage

Public.com Review - Where It Shines

One of our priorities for the Public.com review was to assess the good and the bad.

Starting with the good, Public.com is effective in providing easy access to investing. Its expanding selection of asset classes sets it apart from other brokers, enabling investors to access a wide range of traditional and non-traditional assets in one trading platform.

The platform allows investors to create portfolios consisting of stocks, ETFs, T-Bills, cryptocurrency, collectibles, and art, with the addition of music royalties in the near future. All of this is accessible through a user-friendly and uncomplicated platform.

Buying Treasuries on Public.com

You can earn a current yield of 4.7% on Treasury bills by investing as little as $100 without deposit maximums. Treasury bills are debt securities with a short-term maturity secured by the US government's full faith and credit.

These fixed-income assets are considered one of the safest investments and offer a stable rate of return when held until maturity.

Public.com offers T-bills through Jiko Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, held in custody at The Bank of New York Mellon.

Public.com Premium

For a monthly subscription fee of $8, Public.com Premium offers exclusive stock research and insights to its users. Members can also enjoy additional benefits such as access to:

Expert ratings, reports, and insights : The expert analysis for popular assets, including the "bull" and "bear" perspectives, along with the insights and research provided by Morningstar analysts, are all included.

: The expert analysis for popular assets, including the "bull" and "bear" perspectives, along with the insights and research provided by Morningstar analysts, are all included. Expanded portfolio management tools : The ability to create personalized groups for portfolios and set alerts for self-directed pricing is available.

: The ability to create personalized groups for portfolios and set alerts for self-directed pricing is available. Extended-hours trading : The opportunity to trade before and after regular market hours, specifically from 8-9:30 AM ET and 4-8 PM, is available.

: The opportunity to trade before and after regular market hours, specifically from 8-9:30 AM ET and 4-8 PM, is available. VIP customer support : The ability to connect with a specialized support team that provides high-quality assistance is available.

: The ability to connect with a specialized support team that provides high-quality assistance is available. Subscriber-only content: Reports on corporate profits, significant economic indicators, and other related information.

Public.com’s Platform Is Easy To Use

Listed below are the various tools available for trading on Public.com:

News feed

Analyst ratings and price targets

Key metrics

Company info

Basic chart

Public.com’s App

Those who invest will discover that the Public.com application is well-organized, uncomplicated, and simple to access.

The application consists of main categories, such as a portfolio overview, a section that enables the exploration of assets and other users on Public.com, a news feed that provides live events and educational materials, and a Public Premium tab.

Public.com Review - Is Public Legit?

Yes, Public.com, established in 2019, is a trustworthy brokerage firm officially registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).

If Public.com experiences financial difficulties, customers are protected under the SIPC and can receive up to $500,000 in insurance coverage for their securities and cash.

How Safe Is Public.com?

Public.com is incredibly safe as it’s registered by FINRA and SIPC. Besides, customers' cash and securities up to $500,000 would be safeguarded under SIPC insurance in case of any significant trouble.

Public.com also protects customer accounts through two-factor authentication and bank-grade security AES 128-bit encryption. It also uses TLS to secure sensitive banking data in transit.

Ways To Invest With Public.com

This Public.com review wouldn’t be complete without listing some of the investments you can make on the platform. Below are the available options.

Stocks and ETFs

At present, Public.com has over 9,000 stocks and ETFs available for investing, giving you a wide range of investment options to select from. In addition, your taxable brokerage account offers commission-free trading and fractional share investing, with a minimum investment of $1.

Public.com also provides a variety of investment tools to aid you in selecting the best investments.

This includes the ability to customize your portfolio based on your interests using the "Investing Themes" feature, view the highest and lowest stock movements with the "Top Movers" tool, and compare the most popular investments to the least popular ones with the "Stock Trends" feature.

For individuals who prefer to handle their investments independently, Public.com is an excellent choice. However, it may be an even better fit for those who can utilize its community-oriented investment features.

The platform lets you consider the market activities of other traders and public personalities when making investment decisions. By following other members, you can view their investments and share your insights and choices with other users.

Furthermore, Public.com allows you to create chat groups with other investors and engage in investing events or live conversations via the app.

Cryptocurrencies

Public.com has partnered with Apex Crypto, enabling investors to broaden their portfolios by investing in digital assets. In October 2021, Public.com introduced cryptocurrency investment on its platform, with over 25 coins and tokens available for investment.

The platform offers diverse investment options, including but not limited to the following.

Bitcoin

Dogecoin

Solana

Cardano

Algorand

Ethereum

When using the Public.com platform to place orders, Apex Crypto executes those orders. Additionally, this partner is responsible for holding onto your cryptocurrency, and they apply a markup of 1-2% to each transaction.

It is important to note that New York, Guam, or the US Virgin Islands residents will not have access to crypto trading.

Alternative Assets

Public.com has recently added alternative assets to its platform, giving users access to contemporary art, collectibles, and NFTs, among other things. The platform has vetted each available investment and manages aspects such as storage and authentication, making maintenance easier for users.

Public.com offers a wider variety of investment options, even though the transaction fee of 2.5% is comparable to other NFT marketplaces. This new feature simplifies diversification, enabling users to select from a range of stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets.

Public.com Review - Where Public Falls Short

Public.com's platform does not offer advanced charts, which is crucial for numerous active investors and traders. Additionally, if you want to use more comprehensive research tools and insights, you must join Public Premium, which costs $8 monthly.

Furthermore, the platform currently only supports brokerage accounts, so margin traders and investors seeking tax-advantaged retirement accounts must find alternative options.

Public.com Review - FAQs

You may still have more questions about Public.com. Therefore, we dedicated this section of the Public.com review to answer some of the frequently asked questions.

Is Public.com Legit?

While gathering information for this Public.com review, we realized that it is fully registered with the SEC and FINRA, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, the broker provides insurance coverage for securities up to a maximum of $500,000.

How Much Money Can You Make on Public.com?

The returns you may receive from your investments, whether in stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies, will depend on your investment.

Does Public.com Have Any Fees?

You won't be charged any commissions when buying stocks and ETFs on Public.com. However, you may have to pay certain regulatory fees while selling. These fees include an SEC regulatory fee of $5.10 for every $1 million in sale transactions and a trading activity fee of $0.000119 per share on sales.

Public.com Review - The Verdict

Congratulations, you've reached the end of our Public.com review! For active traders seeking to invest in stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies while tapping into the wisdom of other members, Public.com is the ultimate choice.

With an array of educational resources, including live events, this app is perfect for beginners embarking on their financial management journey.

So, if you're looking to make smart investments, get invaluable insights from other traders, and stay informed with the latest market news, Public.com is the way to go. Sign up now and take the first step towards financial freedom!

