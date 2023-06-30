Northwest Registered Agent Review 2023 – Pros, Cons, & Features

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Looking for a trustworthy registered agent service to keep your business in line with regulations and running smoothly? Look no further! In the fast-paced world of business, selecting the right registered agent is crucial.

That's why we've carefully evaluated one of the top contenders in the field: Northwest Registered Agent. In this detailed review, we'll delve into their services, pricing plans, customer testimonials, and much more.

Stay tuned as we uncover what sets Northwest Registered Agent apart and why it's the ideal choice for all your registered agent requirements.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: What Is Northwest Registered Agent?

This family-owned company operates all across the country and has offices in every state. Their team of knowledgeable "Corporate Guides" assists individuals in establishing an LLC in their respective states.

Northwest Registered Agent offers a comprehensive package for LLC formation priced at $100, excluding state fees. This package is specifically designed to cater to the needs of many small businesses.

In addition, they also have separate services available for purchase, such as registered agents, annual reports, foreign registration, and Certificates of Good Standing.

Moreover, the company offers various free services for LLC formation, including downloadable forms and a free account that provides step-by-step guidance for those who prefer a do-it-yourself approach.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Our Verdict

Northwest Registered Agent specializes in offering registered agent services and business formation services. Their primary objective is to provide exceptional customer support through their extensive network of agents across the country.

Ensuring data security is of utmost importance to them, and they have a strict policy of never selling customer data.

Unlike other companies in the industry that offer multiple paid plans with additional features such as EIN filing and operating agreements, Northwest Registered Agent takes a unique approach.

They offer a single-paid plan that includes both registered agent service and LLC filing. Any additional services required can be added on as optional extras.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Northwest Registered Agent At a Glance

Northwest Registered Agent takes pride in being a family-owned and operated business that stands out from both startups and well-established companies.

Our main goal is to provide a personalized experience, ensuring that you always have the opportunity to speak with a real person who can assist you. Even if you have to leave a message, rest assured that you can expect a call back within two hours at the latest.

When it comes to meeting your basic needs, Northwest Registered Agent offers great value. The initial cost for filing an LLC is $39, and any additional fees specific to your state will be your responsibility.

If you choose our "Pay In Full" option, you will be charged $225 to file for your LLC in your state, and you will receive one year of registered agent services. It's important to note that certain states require a separate fee during the LLC process.

Although it may seem like an additional charge from Northwest Registered Agent, these filing fees are actually paid directly to the state (e.g., FL 4-Day Filing Time costs $125).

If you opt for our VIP Service, you have the flexibility to pay monthly for a year, with the option to renew. Their VIP Service includes business formation and state filing fees, registered agent service, an EIN, and any necessary services.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Availability

Northwest LLC formation services are available across the entire country, including the District of Columbia.

While their business management services are restricted to certain states, they do offer mail forwarding and virtual office services in ten states. Additionally, their exclusive Law on Call service is exclusively available in Utah.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Who Should Use This Agent?

Northwest Registered Agent is a well-respected company that offers LLC formation services across the United States, including the District of Columbia.

With their expertise in registered agent services, Northwest Registered Agent caters to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether you're a small startup, a growing mid-sized company, or an established corporation, their services can be tailored to meet your specific requirements.

Northwest Registered Agent’s place a strong emphasis on maintaining confidentiality, making their services particularly advantageous for those who value privacy. Moreover, their team of professionals is always available to provide personalized and efficient customer support.

For businesses seeking to ensure compliance and focus on their core operations, Northwest Registered Agent is the ideal partner. They provide a comprehensive range of services, including LLC formation, annual report filing, and document organization, to help navigate the complexities of the business world.

Northwest Registered Agent Pricing

Northwest Registered Agent provides several choices for businesses wanting to set up an LLC, along with two additional complimentary options. Moreover, they offer a diverse selection of services that can be further improved with standalone business management choices.

These choices encompass registered agent service, annual reports, phone service, virtual office, and payment processing.

What Plans Are Available From Northwest Registered Agent?

Northwest Registered Agent offers a comprehensive LLC formation package designed specifically for small businesses. This package includes all the essential features, including an EIN, which is mandatory for businesses with employees.

It’s important to note that certain services, like registered agents, are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately. However, it’s worth mentioning that other vendors in the same price range may include these services in their plans.

They provide an LLC formation service starting at $100, which comes with a range of advantageous features.

Bank resolutions

Membership certificates

Articles of organization

EIN

Custom operating agreement

Northwest Registered Agent offers a variety of pricing options tailored to meet the specific requirements of LLCs.

Registered agent service: For just $125, the service offers a variety of advantages to enhance your experience. These include helpful annual report reminders, convenient document scanning and storage, and pre-filled state forms for your convenience.

For just $125, the service offers a variety of advantages to enhance your experience. These include helpful annual report reminders, convenient document scanning and storage, and pre-filled state forms for your convenience. Annual report filings: Their complete service package includes the observation of state records, along with the state fees. You can access this all-inclusive service for a payment of $100.

Their complete service package includes the observation of state records, along with the state fees. You can access this all-inclusive service for a payment of $100. Foreign qualifications, or Certificates of Good Standing : If you're looking to expand your business beyond its original state, you'll have to register it in a different state. The price for this service will differ depending on which state you choose.

: If you're looking to expand your business beyond its original state, you'll have to register it in a different state. The price for this service will differ depending on which state you choose. Obtaining an EIN : The price for American individuals to use this service is $50, while non-US individuals are charged $200. It's worth mentioning that the company's $100 service for creating an LLC includes an EIN.

: The price for American individuals to use this service is $50, while non-US individuals are charged $200. It's worth mentioning that the company's $100 service for creating an LLC includes an EIN. Corporate books : Discover the GoBook and classic binder options for organizing your important papers, available at $40 and $80, respectively.

: Discover the GoBook and classic binder options for organizing your important papers, available at $40 and $80, respectively. Corporate seals: Enhance your brand's image by personalizing your company name with our cost-effective embossing and stamping service, available at just $30.

Northwest Registered Agent provides a wide range of business management solutions to support different types of LLCs and other organizations.

Trademark registration : The price for this service is $249, in addition to the $250 fee imposed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

: The price for this service is $249, in addition to the $250 fee imposed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mail forwarding : This service is priced at $20 per month and is currently accessible in ten states: California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

: This service is priced at $20 per month and is currently accessible in ten states: California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. VoIP phone service : Experience worry-free enjoyment of our subscription service for the low price of $9 per month. Additionally, benefit from our generous 60-day refund policy for complete peace of mind.

: Experience worry-free enjoyment of our subscription service for the low price of $9 per month. Additionally, benefit from our generous 60-day refund policy for complete peace of mind. Virtual office service : The price for this service is $29 per month, and it’s offered in the same ten states as Northwest's mail forwarding service.

: The price for this service is $29 per month, and it’s offered in the same ten states as Northwest's mail forwarding service. Credit card payment processing : Following a free consultation, we will furnish you with a personalized estimate tailored to your individual requirements.

: Following a free consultation, we will furnish you with a personalized estimate tailored to your individual requirements. Certified copies of business documents: The cost of our services varies depending on the state where you reside. Our prices range from no charge to $55. In some states, there may be additional charges per page, along with a set fee.

Northwest Registered Agent simplifies LLC formation for small business owners by offering a variety of services. Their user-friendly approach enables owners to efficiently organize their companies independently.

Northwest provides free downloadable forms and offers step-by-step guidance throughout the LLC formation process, ensuring owners have all the necessary resources.

Unlike other LLC formation services, Northwest Registered Agent's $100 service covers everything required without any additional costs. This includes essential features such as a registered agent, annual report filing, and organizational minutes.

In contrast, some competing services charge $149 or more for a plan that includes an EIN, an important requirement for many new LLCs.

Northwest Registered Agent: Pros and Cons

Pros

The advantages of employing Northwest Registered Agent are as follows:

Client data is not sold

They keep your address a secret (no other firm does this)

LLCU low-cost LLC publishers in Arizona, New York, and Nebraska may help you save money since they have offices in advantageous locations

Operating for more than 20 years

Excellent customer support

Cons

Although Northwest Registered Agent may not offer the most affordable rates, we firmly believe in the concept of receiving value for your investment.

After conducting a thorough comparison between Northwest and other LLC filing companies, we have found no drawbacks. In every instance, Northwest has consistently demonstrated itself as the superior choice.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Customer Service

Northwest Registered Agent is widely known for its outstanding customer support. The company's team of business experts, known as corporate guides, are extremely knowledgeable and always available to help with any questions or concerns.

What makes them stand out from other support teams is that Northwest guarantees that your call will not be transferred to different departments. They have simplified the phone system by eliminating the need for a complex phone tree.

Instead, the person who answers your call is well-informed and capable of guiding you and addressing any issues. As a family-owned business, Northwest places great importance on providing a personalized experience.

They are uncompromising in their devotion to:

24-hour email response

Emails marked "No-reply" are never sent to clients

In two hours, voicemails are returned

Northwest Registered Agent Reviews from Real Users - How Legit Is It?

In order to streamline your search process, we conducted thorough research on the online reviews of Northwest Registered Agent. Our objective was to gather feedback from genuine users, ensuring a reliable assessment of its credibility and effectiveness.

We carefully examined user reviews on Trustpilot.

Northwest Registered Agent has a star rating of 3.0 out of the total reviews posted on Trustpilot, which indicates that most customers are satisfied with the service.

Northwest Registered Agent Review: Alternatives

ZenBusiness is an internet platform that specializes in aiding individuals in setting up limited liability companies (LLCs). It offers a variety of solutions designed to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in the establishment and growth of their ventures.

The platform offers affordable packages that include registered agent services, annual report filing, and other beneficial features, providing a comprehensive solution for LLC formation.

Additionally, ZenBusiness provides ongoing support and valuable resources to ensure businesses maintain compliance and reach their objectives.

Swyft Filings is an expert in helping businesses establish LLCs quickly and smoothly. They provide a variety of services, such as incorporation, compliance, and registered agent services.

Additionally, Swyft Filings offers customized support to guide businesses through the LLC formation process and ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

Tailor Brands is a digital platform that specializes in branding and design solutions, catering specifically to businesses looking to establish a strong and unified brand identity.

They offer a variety of branding packages, which encompass logo design, business card design, and social media branding. Additionally, Tailor Brands provides a diverse range of design tools and resources, enabling businesses to create and personalize their own branded materials.

Northwest Registered Agent Review – Frequently Asked Questions

To ensure that all your questions are answered, we have compiled a list of commonly asked questions about Northwest Registered Agent.

Can Northwest Registered Agent Get My Business an EIN or State Tax ID Number?

Northwest Registered Agent offers two pricing options for obtaining an EIN for an LLC. If you have a Social Security Number, the cost is $50. For non-U.S. citizens or those without an SSN, the price is $200.

In addition, the company provides a comprehensive package priced at $275. This package includes an incorporation service, an EIN, a registered agent service, business forms, and state fees.

It’s important to mention that Northwest does not assist new businesses in obtaining a state tax ID, which is necessary for collecting sales tax within a specific state. However, their state-specific LLC formation guides provide information on how to apply for a tax ID in that particular state.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have an App?

Unfortunately, at this time, it does not offer Northwest LLC formation services through a mobile application.

However, they do provide the Corporate Phone mobile app, which is specifically designed for their VoIP phone service and is perfect for businesses. This app works smoothly on both iOS and Android devices.

Does Northwest Registered Agent Have a Refund Policy?

You can choose to get a refund within 90 days, but keep in mind that the company may modify the refund or credit amount unless required by law. Please remember that state filing fees cannot be refunded.

Bottom Line on Northwest Registered Agent Review

After conducting a comprehensive analysis of different LLC services, we can confidently state that Northwest Registered Agent stands out as a leading contender. What sets them apart is their outstanding customer support, which surpasses that of their competitors. However, there are other factors worth considering.

With more than two decades of experience and a track record of positive feedback from happy customers, Northwest Registered Agent is a trustworthy option for individuals seeking to establish an LLC.

Furthermore, their pricing is transparent and straightforward, making them an appealing choice, particularly for those interested in combined LLC formation and registered agent services.