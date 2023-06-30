8 Free Reverse Phone Lookup Services - An In-Depth Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

If you want to know the name and address of the owner of a phone number for free, you can use the best free reverse phone lookup websites to look up the number.

These free reverse phone lookup services can be helpful for figuring out unfamiliar numbers or investigating telemarketing calls. However, with many options to choose from, it may be challenging to decide which one is suitable for you.

In this article, we will evaluate the best free reverse phone lookup sites to look up numbers based on their precision, ease of use, and price. Regardless of whether you need a basic search or a more extensive solution, we will provide you with all the information you need.

Our list of the best website to look up numbers includes options that efficiently process data and promptly offer the desired information.

These options are not only cost-effective but also popular among users and rely on verified government websites for their data. Having discussed the top reverse lookup services, let's examine their individual strengths.

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup Online

While the amount of information you can obtain from a free reverse phone lookup may be limited if the result is unpublished, you can still determine if the number belongs to a cell phone or a landline and the city where it is registered. Typically, personal phone numbers are more likely to be unpublished, while you should be able to access comprehensive details about most business numbers.

Although conducting a free reverse phone lookup may appear simple, it is actually quite challenging due to the prevalence of deceptive websites that initially offer free services but later charge users. It is advisable to avoid websites that request your email address or other personal information in exchange for a reverse phone lookup, particularly those that display a progress bar during a lengthy search.

A genuine reverse phone lookup should only take a moment, and if it takes several minutes, it is likely that the website is trying to engage you so that you are more inclined to pay for the data at the end of the search.

Trusted reverse phone lookup sites include BeenVerified and Intelius. To search for a phone number, simply enter the full 10-digit number and click on the search button. The results should be displayed shortly, potentially revealing the name, address, and phone type (cellphone or landline) associated with the business or individual.

Usually, a free search for a phone number will yield a message stating 'No results found.' However, if you know whether the number is a cell phone or a landline and the city of registration, you may obtain additional information about the phone number. While personal phone numbers are typically unpublished, it is generally possible to obtain comprehensive information about most business numbers.

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Services

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Overall

- Best Reverse Phone Lookup Overall PeopleLooker Best for Fast Results

Best for Fast Results Intelius - Best for Detailed Searches

- Best for Detailed Searches Instant Checkmate - Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

- Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Service

Spokeo - Best Budget Phone Lookup Site

- Best Budget Phone Lookup Site TruthFinder - Best for Background Checks

- Best for Background Checks US Search - Best for Beginners

The following analysis provides a thorough and comprehensive examination of each reverse phone lookup service, highlighting the unique features that make it stand out as an excellent option.

By reviewing this information, you will gain a clearer understanding of which free reverse phone lookup service may be the most suitable for your needs.

1. BeenVerified – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

BeenVerified offers a comprehensive report that includes the individual's complete name and any other names they may go by. The service can help you confirm if someone is truthful about their actual name, for instance.

Apart from details regarding the person's social media engagement, BeenVerified also presents facts on their age, residence, and phone usage. The phone search website supplies a catalog of alternative phone numbers in addition to the original one you looked up.

These additional numbers can potentially provide more insights into the unidentified caller and their associations.

Pros

It's simple to utilize the company's mobile app

Termination is easy

Information on social media is provided

Cons

It might take some time to search

There are no free trials available

Limits the amount of available reports

Pricing

If you want to use BeenVerified as a reverse phone lookup tool, you will need to buy a membership because there’s no option for a single search. The website offers several plans to choose from.

2. PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

By utilizing PeopleLooker's best reverse phone lookup function, individuals can effortlessly gather information about a specific phone number by inputting it into the search bar provided on the website.

The feature searches through the database to provide any available details about the phone number, including the name of the owner, address, email address, and additional contact information.

This data can be particularly beneficial for those wanting to locate old friends or family members or for those looking to identify unknown callers.

PeopleLooker, the best website to look up numbers is simple to use and navigate, enabling users to receive instant outcomes upon entering a phone number, making it convenient to obtain the required information.

Additionally, this best website to look up numbers has advanced search options, such as location or name-based filtering, that can assist individuals in narrowing down their search and obtaining the required information more efficiently.

Pros

Android and iOS mobile applications

Searches are private

Attractive interface

Simple to use

Cons

No live chat assistance

The time it takes to process a request is really long

Charges on some of the material that isn't free

Pricing

The best website to look up numbers, PeopleLooker, offers two pricing policies to its customers, giving them the flexibility to choose the one that suits their needs and preferences.

The initial subscription option lasts for a period of one month and comes at a cost of $18.28 per month. This plan offers a range of benefits, including unrestricted access to reports, searches for sex offenders, property and contact details, as well as criminal records.

The upcoming program is for a duration of three months and costs $14.62 per month, with payment for the entire three-month period made upfront. The monthly cost is lower than that of the one-month plan due to this payment arrangement. It’s important to note that the three-month plan is charged in its entirety at once.

In case you’re interested in trying out the best website to look up numbers, PeopleLooker, there’s a convenient option available where you can gain access to the service for five days by paying only $1. This trial period can provide you with a comprehensive understanding of how PeopleLooker operates.

3. Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

Intelius is a well-known service that provides a reverse phone lookup, offering detailed information about phone numbers. The platform is easy to use and provides quick and accurate results. Read our in-depth Intelius review.

Intelius provides a range of information to find a person by name, current and past addresses, and background details such as criminal records and bankruptcies. The service has a vast database that covers both landline and mobile phone numbers.

Although the platform offers a free reverse phone lookup service for landline numbers, it only provides basic information like the phone carrier and location. For more comprehensive data, users must subscribe to a paid plan.

Intelius is among the best website to look up numbers that are well-known and widely used. It’s a dependable and effective service that offers complete and precise information.

The platform is easy to navigate, has a vast database, and is reasonably priced, making it an ideal option for individuals seeking details about a phone number.

Pros

Delivers outcomes quickly

Phone number searches are not limited

It’s a reputable company

Cons

Additional fees for additional reverse lookup services could be necessary

Pricing isn’t sufficiently clear

Only US outcomes

Pricing

At Intelius, the way they charge for their services isn't very simple. Their reverse phone lookup reports can be tried for a six-day period for $0.95, but for more in-depth information, additional fees may apply.

You also have the option of selecting one of Intelius' plans to access all their lookup tools.

Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup + People Search: $35.95/mo

$35.95/mo Intelius People Search: $42.25/mo

$42.25/mo Intelius Address Lookup + People Search: $29.78/mo

4. Instant Checkmate – Most Extensive Phone Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate stands out from other phone number lookup sites due to its vast collection of public records. The website's reverse phone lookup directory is comprehensive and includes information gathered from diverse sources. Read our in-depth Instant Checkmate review.

By searching for a phone number on Instant Checkmate, you can obtain the name and location of the person associated with that number. Additionally, the website offers a detailed report on the individual connected to the phone number.

The website can track down any landline or cellular phone number listed in public databases. With Instant Checkmate's reverse lookup service, users can search for phone numbers without worrying about hiding their identity.

Pros

Delivering high-quality results requires precision

There are more complex search filters available

A lot of public records are available for access

Cons

There isn't a single report available

Finding what you're looking for takes a while

The price of subscribing is high

Pricing

When it comes to finding the best website to look up numbers that offer great value for money, there's simply no comparison to Instant Checkmate.

You can opt for a comprehensive membership plan that provides access to all of Instant Checkmate's services, including the best reverse phone lookup, for a monthly fee of $5.99. It’s a complete package that is worth considering.

5. PeopleFinders – Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is the best website to look up numbers that specialize in the best reverse phone lookup and offers a wide range of information related to phone numbers. The platform is user-friendly and offers quick and accurate results through its easy search process.

The information provided by PeopleFinders includes the name of the owner, their current and previous addresses, and other background information such as criminal records and arrest history.

One of the key features of PeopleFinders is its extensive database, which covers both landline and cell phone numbers. The platform also offers a free trial that allows users to perform a limited number of searches before opting for a paid plan.

Overall, PeopleFinders is a reliable and among the best website to look up numbers that provide comprehensive and accurate information.

Its user-friendly interface, vast database, and affordable pricing options make it a suitable option for those seeking information about a particular phone number.

Pros

Convenient to use

A background of more than 20 years

Superb client service

Cons

No social media searches

Only Americans may buy it in the US

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable pricing options for individuals who need their services for either a short or long period. For those who require a single phone lookup report, the cost ranges from $1 to $1.95 per report.

Alternatively, individuals who require a more extended membership can choose from the available monthly packages, with corresponding costs.

6. Spokeo – Best Budget Reverse Phone Lookup Site

There are many people search services such as reverse phone lookup and email address lookup. Spokeo is a popular choice since it charges less than its rivals. Before we dive into pricing, let's discuss its interface and functionality.

Upon visiting Spokeo, one of the best website to look up numbers, you can search for a phone number immediately and receive results shortly after.

Spokeo's vast database includes more than 600 million court records, 130 million property records, 120 billion social network IDs, 89 billion business records, 6 billion customer records, and 89 billion business records.

Pros

User friendly

It’s inexpensive

You can download PDF files

Cons

Available only in the US

Government records only include a few scans

Sometimes information is lacking

Pricing

Spokeo offers cost-effective monthly plans and also allows for searching individual phone numbers. The fee for a single reverse phone lookup can range from $0.95 to $1.95, and there’s a possibility of getting a reduced price through discounts.

The following is a breakdown of the charges for monthly subscriptions.

7. TruthFinder – Best for Background Checks

TruthFinder is highly dependable and one of the best website to look up numbers that is difficult to match. This best reverse phone lookup tool, based in the United States, uses a variety of databases to provide accurate information on phone numbers. Read our in-depth TruthFinder review.

This best reverse phone lookup platform has a strong reputation and is available at a reasonable price. Using TruthFinder, one can gather a large amount of data and identify a person's identity.

It links names across various social media platforms, as well as public databases such as police records and court records. In case of suspicion about a phone number, TruthFinder can scan the deepest recesses of the internet to identify the caller's identity.

It also has self-monitoring tools that allow you to see who called you and what others can discover about you online.

Pros

It offers a special dark web scan

Summaries that are informative

There’s a cheap phone lookup service available

Cons

A report takes some time to prepare

Only US-based outcomes

Charges for detailed reports are extra

Pricing

To use TruthFinder's best reverse phone lookup service, you will need to pay a monthly fee of $4.99. This basic plan only provides a restricted amount of information about a phone number, and if you require more detailed data, you will have to pay an additional fee.

The membership plans are provided in their entirety as follows:

8. US Search – Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

US Search has been providing the best reverse phone lookup solutions to individuals for over two decades. Their service is widely recognized in this domain and has gained a reputation for being one of the top providers in the industry.

US Search stands out from other similar services by promoting itself as a platform for reconnecting with old friends and distant family members.

Their user-friendly website is particularly helpful for beginners, as it guides them through the search process based on the information they have and what they hope to uncover.

Pros

Simple to use

Low price

Rapid results

Cons

An easy demonstration

Complete background checks must be more expensive

Available only in the US

Pricing

For those seeking the best website to look up numbers, US Search offers a solution. However, it can be challenging to determine the cost of their services as they do not provide a transparent pricing page, which may cause confusion for potential customers.

According to customer feedback, the company's prices are variable and tend to increase when users want to use a feature that is not included in their subscription after completing a search.

US Search Pro provides two subscription options that allow users to access unlimited reports without any extra charges.

Monthly subscription: $59/mo

$59/mo Annual subscription: $599

Best Free Reverse Phone Lookup Sites - Ranking Methodology

When it comes to the best free website to look up numbers, there’s no consensus on a standard ranking system. Nonetheless, to determine the quality of a reverse phone lookup site, certain factors may be taken into account.

Cost (free vs paid services): The importance of cost in the ranking of the best reverse phone lookup sites lies in its potential to influence users' decision to use the service. When a site charges a high fee for access to its information, it may discourage users who are seeking a more cost-effective solution. Conversely, if a site provides a free or low-cost option, it may attract users who are operating on a tight budget. It’s worth noting that reverse phone lookup services frequently obtain their data from publicly accessible sources, and the precision of outcomes may differ.

Ease of use and user interface: The ranking of reverse phone lookup sites depends on how user-friendly they’re, as it has a direct impact on the user experience. If the navigation is complex or the user interface is unclear, it can cause frustration and waste time for the user. Therefore, ease of use is a crucial factor in determining the ranking of these sites.

Accuracy of results: The primary reason for using reverse phone lookup sites is to obtain accurate results, therefore, it’s crucial that these sites are ranked based on their accuracy. If a site provides inaccurate or outdated information, it can cause confusion, frustration, and wasted time for the user.

Customer reviews and reputation: Ranking of reverse phone lookup sites heavily rely on customer reviews as they offer valuable information on the actual experiences of other users. These reviews assist potential users in making informed choices about selecting the appropriate site, and they also provide an overall understanding of the reputation of the site.

Database coverage: The extent of coverage is a crucial factor in determining the ranking of reverse phone lookup websites, as it directly affects the amount of information that can be retrieved. Websites that search through a larger number of databases are expected to offer more comprehensive results.

Why Use Free Reverse Phone Lookup Tools?

There are various factors that could lead a person to utilize a reverse phone lookup resource.

Verify information: In situations where you have doubts about the authenticity of the details provided by a new acquaintance, using a reverse phone lookup can assist you in confirming their identity and ensuring the accuracy of the given information. This is especially crucial when dealing with online dating or business dealings.

In situations where you have doubts about the authenticity of the details provided by a new acquaintance, using a reverse phone lookup can assist you in confirming their identity and ensuring the accuracy of the given information. This is especially crucial when dealing with online dating or business dealings. Find lost contacts: In case you have lost contact with a past acquaintance or relative and possess their phone number, employing a reverse phone lookup tool can aid you in finding them by giving access to their updated contact details. This tool can be particularly beneficial if you have been disconnected for a prolonged duration and wish to reconnect with them.

In case you have lost contact with a past acquaintance or relative and possess their phone number, employing a reverse phone lookup tool can aid you in finding them by giving access to their updated contact details. This tool can be particularly beneficial if you have been disconnected for a prolonged duration and wish to reconnect with them. Background checks: Utilizing reverse phone lookup tools can prove to be beneficial when conducting comprehensive background checks on individuals. These tools enable you to obtain additional information regarding their contact information, work experience, criminal records, and other related details. Therefore, they can be a valuable resource for gathering more information about someone.

Utilizing reverse phone lookup tools can prove to be beneficial when conducting comprehensive background checks on individuals. These tools enable you to obtain additional information regarding their contact information, work experience, criminal records, and other related details. Therefore, they can be a valuable resource for gathering more information about someone. Protect yourself from scams: Fraudsters frequently utilize phone numbers that seem familiar or local to deceive individuals into picking up their calls. To safeguard yourself against fraud and identity theft, you can utilize a reverse phone lookup tool to verify whether a call is genuine or potentially a scam. It's crucial to avoid disregarding any information that may assist you in identifying and avoiding scammers.

Fraudsters frequently utilize phone numbers that seem familiar or local to deceive individuals into picking up their calls. To safeguard yourself against fraud and identity theft, you can utilize a reverse phone lookup tool to verify whether a call is genuine or potentially a scam. It's crucial to avoid disregarding any information that may assist you in identifying and avoiding scammers. Identify unknown callers: Identifying unknown callers is a frequent use of reverse phone lookup tools. Whenever you receive a call from an unfamiliar phone number, utilizing a reverse phone lookup tool can assist you in discovering the phone number's owner. Additionally, it can aid in determining whether the call is genuine or potentially fraudulent, or spam.

What You Need to Know About Free Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

There could be several reasons why one needs to search for a phone number, such as identifying spam callers, checking what information is available about oneself online, or conducting market research.

However, before using a reverse lookup website, it’s important to keep a few things in mind and be aware of the potential drawbacks.

What Is a Free Reverse Phone Lookup?

If you need to find out who a phone number belongs to, a free reverse phone lookup can help. Unlike traditional phone searches that require a name to find a number, a reverse phone lookup starts with a phone number and uses a service to identify the person or company associated with it.

This is particularly useful when you receive a call from an unfamiliar number or have a phone number but no other details.

Are Free Reverse Phone Lookup Services to Remove My Number?

The majority of services that provide reverse phone lookup have an option for individuals who do not want their phone numbers to be displayed on web pages.

However, the process for opting out differs for each service, with some being more convenient and swift than others. It’s recommended to consult the specific lookup service and make inquiries for further details.

Most Free Reverse Lookup Sites Are Not FCRA Compliant

The list of reverse lookup sites provided is accessible for free. However, it’s important to note that these sites are not compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and therefore cannot be used by employers, landlords, or lenders to evaluate potential employees for a job, loan, or rental.

These sites are only intended for personal use and can be utilized for any other purpose as long as it’s not related to employment, rental, or loan evaluation.

You May Have to Hand Over Personal Information

In order to use most reverse lookup services, it’s necessary to provide personal information such as your name, email address, or phone number. Some services may also collect data on your IP address and physical location.

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

It's unfortunate that some reverse phone lookup services are not honest about their services. Although they may advertise themselves as easy-to-use, the reality is quite different.

They may lure you in with the promise of free services, but in most cases, you will be charged for the report. Some websites take longer than necessary to perform a reverse phone number lookup, hoping to keep you engaged and more likely to pay.

It's wise to be cautious of websites that require you to provide personal information, such as your email address, and to be especially wary of sites that display a lengthy progress bar.

How Do Free Reverse Phone Lookup Services Work?

By searching public records, a reverse phone number lookup service can provide information about the phone number and the individuals connected to it.

While it's easy to search landline numbers using public records, identifying cell phone numbers may require a free reverse phone number lookup company to obtain data from private networks and other organizations.

Are Free Phone Number Lookup Sites Any Good?

On the internet, you can find many websites that offer reverse phone number lookup services for free.

However, it’s uncommon to come across a site that provides accurate and up-to-date information. To gain access to precise results, opting for paid lookup services is recommended as they offer accurate outcomes at a reasonable cost.

How to Find Someone’s Name by Phone Number – Free Reverse Phone Lookup

Finding out the name and details of the person who is calling you can be a breeze with the help of the best phone number lookup service available. At our company, we have simplified the process for you by breaking it down into three easy-to-follow steps.

1. Copy Unknown Number

It’s important to ensure that the number you intend to search for is accurately copied with the appropriate number of digits.

2. Put the Phone Number in a Lookup Site

To find out the phone number linked with someone's name, you can use reverse phone number lookup services such as BeenVerified and PeopleLooker.

Simply enter the number in the search field and hit 'search'. Depending on the website, it may take a few seconds or minutes to complete the lookup process. It’s essential to enter all the necessary information when using a reverse phone number lookup site.

3. Get Results

In order to perform a reverse phone number lookup, it’s necessary to consent to the terms of service by selecting some checkboxes. Once the lookup is done, you will be provided with the name of the individual linked to the specific number.

What Are the Limits of Free Reverse Phone Lookups?

One significant limitation of phone search tools that operate on the freemium model is that while the search itself may be free, the results may require payment.

Additionally, some services advertised as free may ultimately lead users to paid options. It’s also important to note that reverse phone number lookup services may not be effective for international numbers due to incomplete database coverage.

Finally, data quality is a concern, with many tools relying on outdated databases for their information.

Free Phone Lookup Services – Frequently Asked Questions

To improve your comprehension of reverse phone number lookups, we have provided answers to frequently asked questions related to this topic.

Is There a Free Way to Lookup a Phone Number?

Using free reverse phone number lookup sites is not recommended as they often provide inaccurate information and are prone to scams.

It’s advisable to opt for reliable services such as BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, or TruthFinder for identifying the individual behind a phone number, to avoid any potential risks.

How Can I Figure Out Who a Phone Number Belongs To Free?

By utilizing websites such as BeenVerified or Peoplelooker for reverse phone number lookup, it’s possible to uncover the identity of the owner of a phone number.

Conducting a search on the number will provide access to information such as the caller's name and additional details in a timely manner. No crucial information can be overlooked while rephrasing.

Can I Search for My Own Number on a Free Phone Lookup Site?

With the help of self-monitoring tools like BeenVerified or PeopleLooker, it’s feasible to discover the information that others can access about you. Certain websites even provide an option to remove your personal details from their databases.

Can I Google Search for a Phone Number?

It’s possible for people to use Google to search for phone numbers, but the results are restricted to the phone owner's name and home address, and this information may be outdated or lacking, particularly for private residences that are not indexed by search engines.

Cell or fax numbers are not included either. Therefore, searching for business phone numbers would be more productive with this tool.

Best Free Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Verdict

When it comes to people searches, our top choices are BeenVerified and PeopleLooker. These services offer comprehensive reports, accurate results, and even searches on the dark web.

Although TruthFinder may not be the most affordable option, it’s still a great value for those who plan to use it frequently.

If you need to identify an unknown phone number, the best reverse phone number lookup site can be a helpful tool, but it's important to note that these services are intended for personal use.

While there are many options available, we have highlighted some of the best services in this article.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

