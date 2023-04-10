Cheap Psychic Reading Online – Top 5 Cheap Psychics Sites For Phone, Chat & Email Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Looking for guidance? Clarity? Closure, maybe? We all experience such moments in life, with one challenge after another. Sometimes, we know precisely what to do and which path to pick. Other times, we’re clueless about the right decision.

If you find yourself in such a situation, a cheap psychic reading could give you all the answers you require. Getting in touch with real psychics could connect you to the universe and help you reveal some clues or perhaps some signs.

A reader will make the situation feel less cloudy. They’ll bring in clarity and can provide a sense of direction.

But with so many psychic hotlines out there, how do you choose the right one? You want someone who can actually connect to your energy, rather than someone who’ll just tell you what you want to hear.

Fortunately, we’ve done the research for you. Keep reading to discover the best psychics on the market, as well as the top rated websites and what you need to know before choosing one.

Top 5 cheap psychic websites

Now that you know what to expect, here are some of the best websites to get a cheap psychic reading online.

MysticSense offers access to cheap online psychic readings in multiple categories and specializations. You can search by specialization, tool, style, location, and availability, just to name a few. There are lots of subcategories, too for a more specific reading.

For example, when you go to love and relationships, you'll find subcategories like toxic relationships, finding love, cheating hearts, and so on.

The registration is fairly simple and takes a few minutes. You’ll be asked for a few more details, but mostly to get a personalized service. For example, when checking the availability of a cheap online psychic reading, it will be given in your timezone. No math, no calculations, and mistakes.

Another good thing is you can pick more criteria at once. For example, you can choose a category and subcategory, the tool, and the reading style in one go.

While fully available on the official website, MysticSense doesn’t have a mobile app, but this isn’t the end of the world.

In terms of communication, you’ll be able to get an affordable psychic reading by phone, live chat, and even video call. Communication methods vary from one psychic to another. Just check their profile.

Moving on, there are no gimmicks in terms of pricing, no offers to make you spend more or so. Instead, what you see is what you get. Each psychic has their own price. You’ll also be able to get five minutes for free on your first real psychic readings.

Finally, if this is the first time you try to get in touch with online psychic readers, MysticSense has a comprehensive library of articles. You’ll learn more about the industry, what to expect, how to avoid scams, what each specialization means, and many others.

Pros

Multiple categories and subcategories

Useful and informative blog section

More communication methods

Free minutes

Cons

No mobile app

Kasamba has been around since 1999 and represents one of our top recommendations for finding the best online psychic reader for your needs. Psychics have well detailed reviews and hundreds or even thousands of reviews. You’ll know exactly what to expect from cheap phone psychics you’ll find there.

Readings are well organized in more categories, from love and relationship or tarot readings to dream analysis and astrology readings. You’ll find hundreds of options in each category, so finding the best psychic reader is a matter of time only.

The registration takes a couple of minutes. Search for psychics in the right category and go on their profile, you'll find out when they're available, what kind of readings they offer, and so on. We recommend going through some of their reviews as well.

Whether you’re looking for cheap online psychics or you’ve already found one, Kasamba makes it easier to connect because it has a mobile app too, excellent for both iOS and Android users.

The portal is not all about psychics, but you’ll find plenty of valuable resources too. If you like to read your daily horoscope, it’s right there, in multiple forms. You can also find articles and detailed guides on how to choose the best psychic.

Just like on other websites we’ve picked, Kasamba allows its true psychics to set their own prices based on their reputation and capabilities. Some psychics can cost 10 times more than others, so you’ll have a great selection to choose from.

Readings are available by phone or chat, and users get three minutes for free with a new reader. Exactly! It's not three minutes on the website, but three minutes with every new reader. This way, you’ll know precisely what kind of connection you have before you spend your money.

While rarely used, Kasamba offers refunds for bad readings, but you’d have to provide lots of evidence. We believe that’s why you get three minutes with every new reader, only to prevent such situations.

Pros

Plenty of psychics

Great customer service

Many coupons on a regular basis

Good overall reputation

Cons

Website could be a bit difficult to navigate for newbies

Psychic Source can brag with about three decades of experience and some of the most accurate psychics in the industry. You’ll gain access to beginners, as well as famous psychics, each with their own price, of course.

The first three minutes are free, so you'll be able to tell if you and the psychic have a good connection. Other than that, Psychic Source has some special offers that allow you to chat with the most gifted psychics for a discounted price.

Membership rewards and plans are also available.

The good news is all psychics are thoroughly screened before being accepted, but we also recommend picking someone with numerous positive reviews, just to play it safe.

In terms of categories and subcategories, you have the classics, love, and relationship, career, dream analysis, multiple tools for your spirit, medium readings, spiritual readings, connections with lost loved ones, and so on.

The search function is well detailed and allows finding psychics based on what they’re specialized in, as well as their availability.

You can get a cheap psychic reading by phone, live chat, or video call. Again, each psychic has the freedom to choose how they want to communicate. All these details are clearly mentioned on their profile page.

Talking about profiles, they’re comprehensive and offer a deep insight into what each psychic can do.

Psychic Source has a mobile app to get in touch with cheap online psychic mediums. It has the same features as the official website, but it’s just more convenient. Plus, notifications are quite handy if you’re waiting for a particular advisor to come online.

Other than that, there's no way to connect to a psychic before the reading actually starts, and that's a common practice for most websites offering spirit readings. You’ll need to make your decision based on their profile page and available info, then take advantage of the three free minutes.

Signing up and using Psychic Source is easy and straightforward. You’ll only need a few minutes from the moment you load it up to your first cheap phone psychic reading.

Pros

Experienced psychics

Well detailed profiles

Membership rewards

Superior service

Cons

Can’t communicate with psychics before starting a reading

Keen is also among those websites synonymous with authentic psychics. It offers access to a wide variety of specializations, from psychics to mediums. You’ll find help with love, career, lost loved ones, dreams, finances, astrology, you name it. There are lots of categories and subcategories.

You can find cheap online mediums that have been around for over a decade. You can search based on the specialization, as well as the star ratings.

Obviously, you’ll get some recommendations too, mainly based on ratings. And surprisingly for us, Keen doesn’t always recommend the most expensive trusted psychics, but also affordable psychics with excellent rates.

All psychics offer chat or phone readings, but you can also find psychics offering both options. There are no video call readings. However, like we mentioned before, a psychic expert won’t need to see you in order to connect to your aura. That’s only a myth, so forget about it.

We recommend phone calls if you’re comfortable with that. After all, you can cover much more if you talk than if you write. Just keep that in mind if you’re on a budget.

Talking about budgets, psychics set their own prices. You can find a cheap psychic reading, as well as a reading that costs five times more per minute. What we truly liked about Psychic Source is the fact that psychics can also give you discounts and special offers.

Sure, that’s just an attempt to get you to spend more time with them, but if a psychic offers you three minutes for free and you had a great experience, why not?

If you’re not sure what you need, Keen will match you to different psychics based on your preferences, another great feature. Apart from the website, you can get the exact same features on the official mobile app, free to use on both iOS and Android devices. Psychic prices will obviously be the same.

Finally, Keen vets each psychic before allowing them to provide their services through the portal, so you’re less likely to get scammed.

Pros

Low rates for some psychics

Good reputation and lots of reviews for psychics

Money back guarantee

Easy to navigate

Cons

No video call option

Purple Garden offers access to love, tarot, and palm readings, as well as angel insights, horoscopes, astrology readings, and dream analysis, among others. There are lots of categories and hundreds of psychics to choose from.

Whether you’re after a career or love psychics, you’ll find advisors with plenty of reviews. Go through them, so you can get an idea about what to expect from your psychic medium reading.

The registration is a matter of minutes. You can do it on the official website or simply use the app, which is well featured and offers push notifications too. In other words, you’ll get notified when your favorite psychic is online.

To get notifications, go to the psychic's personal page, and you'll find an option there. Talking about profiles, we find them to be quite detailed. You’ll find more details about the psychic, as well as a picture and even an introductory video.

Your first deposit will also come with a bonus.

Prices are given per minute. No matter what type of reading you’re after, you’ll find psychics in all price ranges. You can get an inexpensive psychic reading, but you can also pay a hefty bill if you’re not paying attention.

We advise trying to find a balance between the psychic’s reviews, reputation, and price.

Psychics can choose their own prices, as well as the type of readings they'll offer. You can get your cheap psychic question answered by phone call, video call, or live chat.

The customer support is available by support tickets only. It’s a bit of an issue if you expect a quick answer, but it’s alright. After all, you’re supposed to get an answer within 24 to 48 hours. You’ll usually get it much faster anyway.

Take a look through the FAQ section before committing, it’s quite useful and offers valuable insight into what Purple Garden has to offer.

Pros

Live chat, phone, and video call options

Detailed profiles

Lots of psychic styles and tools

Mobile app

Cons

Different prices for each reading method

Ranking criteria we used to find the best cheap psychic reading websites

As you may already know, cheap psychics these days go in two different directions. Some of them launch their own websites for clients. Others gather around on psychic portals, where clients can search by certain specializations or locations, but also leave them reviews.

To help you get an idea, some of them operate like individual stores, while others run like Amazon. You’d rather choose websites like Amazon because most people go there, and there are hundreds, if not even thousands, of reviews to help you out.

Time on the market

This is one of our top criteria. For example, you’d rather choose Kasamba, which was established in 1999, than some random website established last year. Keen is just as old, just to give you a couple of examples.

If a website has been around and at the top of the industry for such a long time, more than two decades, chances are there is something good about it. The management is definitely doing something right to maintain the reputation and service at the highest standards.

With these thoughts in mind, we’ve only picked well established websites for psychic predictions.

Number of users

Now, it’s pointless to start a website two decades ago if you barely have a few users. This is another important criterion. Kasamba has more than three million clients, which is impressive. MysticSense might be newer, but it can still boost a few hundred thousand clients, which is just as good.

More users underline a better reputation. We know that word of mouth is one of the best marketing ideas when it comes to cheap psychic readings, and a constantly growing number of monthly users can only be a good thing.

Number of psychics

Finding the best psychic reading implies finding the right advisor for your needs. We’ve handpicked portals with hundreds and even thousands of psychics. It’s like comparing online versus real life psychics. When you go to someone in real life, your options are limited. Online, your options are countless.

On the same note, we've also targeted portals with numerous specializations for psychics, search criteria, categories, and subcategories.

Whether you need help with your current relationship, a modern LGBT relationship, or perhaps a connection to a lost one, we know for a fact that you’ll be able to find someone to help.

Communication methods

At this point, more is better. Most websites offer access to a cheap live psychic chat reading, but you want more than that. Some people prefer to discuss this over the phone. Some others don’t feel comfortable about it, so they’d rather do it in a live chat room or by email.

Then, video calls are just as popular because some people may find a better connection with their psychics.

To make it perfectly clear, you don’t need to be face to face with a psychic to ensure a good connection. You can get a cheap chat psychic reading as well. It’s all about the connection and the psychic’s ability to tap into your aura.

Prices and special offers

No one wants to pay $50 a minute to get accurate psychic readings online. With these ideas in mind, we picked websites that allow a bit of control. Psychics can set their own prices.

Obviously, someone with thousands of positive reviews will cost more than someone who’s just starting and barely has a few reviews. It is like everything else in life.

Prices on our selections are affordable, meaning you can easily find a cheap $1 psychic reading, but you can also pay $10 per minute, up to you and your needs.

All of our selections bring in special offers for clients, though.

Types of psychic readings

The more you explore these websites, the more confusing they can get. That’s why we recommend knowing exactly what you need to find out. You need to know what questions to ask and what exactly you’re after, rather than just ask for a general cheap psychic love reading.

Love readings

Relationship readings are by far the most common types out there. Some people are concerned about their partners or perhaps their kids. Maybe there’s an issue with parents. All in all, legit psychics can help you figure out the dynamics of your connection.

Let’s be honest about it, dealing with people is one of the most challenging tasks out there.

Love readings can also target LGBT relationships or perhaps cheating hearts. At the end of the day, different people have different needs.

Life situations

Seeking guidance in different life situations is just as common. Some people ask about work or career. Others need advice with their relocation needs, not to mention business, homes, and so on.

Pretty much any activity will have some question marks. And while new clients often feel shy to ask certain things, you have to know nothing is too silly.

Spiritual guidance

Some people may look for advice regarding their spiritual growth, maybe personal development too. It can be anything, from learning tarot, identifying restrictions from previous lives, or maybe exploring a different path in life.

The idea is to grow from a spiritual point of view. The concept may also introduce you to spirit animals or perhaps connect you to angels, whatever feels more suitable for your particular situation.

Seeking closure

Mediums are quite common, too, and their readings often help people find closure after losing a loved one. There are all kinds of questions left behind, especially if such a tragedy hits out of nowhere without any warning at all.

Without closure, you could spend years trying to figure out what happened or maybe seeking answers. It’s a traumatic event, and believe it or not, some people can never recover without closure, even if they seem alright.

A professional medium will connect you to a loved one and give you that closure you’re after, so you can go on with your life.

Based on the tool

Many users rely on nothing but a strong connection to get their readings. But others seem to have more confidence in certain tools.

Tarot readings are the most popular ones. A psychic will extract cards from a tarot deck and interpret them based on your situation.

Other popular options include crystal balls.

All in all, each psychic will mention their tool on their profile page. Most websites will also allow you to find a cheap psychic chat based on your favorite tool.

Online psychic reading vs. offline psychic reading

Just like pretty much any other industry out there, the psychic world has also moved online. It’s perfectly normal, but lots of people still debate whether or not it’s a good idea.

To clear out all myths and misconceptions, you don’t need to be face to face with a psychic to ensure a good connection. A professional psychic can tap into your aura without knowing what you look like.

In other words, video calls are not necessarily better than live chat or phone calls. Sure, some people feel more confident seeing their inexpensive psychics face to face, but this is excellent news for those who are a bit shy or uncomfortable. A live chat is just as effective.

These being said, it’s much easier to get a psychic reading in your own comfort zone. You’ll feel better getting a reading at home, in a quiet environment, than in a completely unusual place.

From another point of view, we know how daunting it is to stick to local psychics only. Your options are limited. If you’re lucky, you might be able to find a few different specializations. However, in order to draw more business, offline psychics often provide all sorts of readings, rather than do what they’re best at.

When you go online, you have hundreds of options. You can find someone with years of experience in a certain specialization, just what you need.

There are lots of reviews too, as the above mentioned websites screen their psychics upfront and allow previous clients to leave reviews. If someone wanted to scam you, they wouldn’t have hundreds or maybe even thousands of positive reviews.

The bad news is none of these things will happen in real life. You can find a psychic online, or you can get a few recommendations from close friends, but that's pretty much it.

Forget about certain specializations, and if you want to go the extra mile, chances are you’ll need to travel, which takes you out of your comfort zone.

Tips and advice for beginners in psychic reading

Seeing a psychic for the first time can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you have no clue what to do, what to ask, or where to begin. We've got you covered. Here are a few simple tips and tricks to help you get ready.

Think about certain areas of your life

Like everyone else, you’re probably concerned about particular things in life. If you want to see a psychic for a general reading, forget about it. You won’t get specific answers.

But if you know precisely that you're trying to find love, you're not sure about a career change, or you seek personal development, everything will become much easier.

There has to be a reason. Focus on it and develop it.

Come up with a list

As silly as it may sound, we recommend making a list before making a final decision about getting a cheap online psychic reading.

Emotions will inevitably kick in. If you’re new to psychics, you’ll also feel nervous. The conversation may go in a different direction, so you’ll soon forget why you started this reading in the first place.

You'll end up remembering everything after the reading is over, meaning you'll need another one, and so on. Simply come up with a list of concerns and questions, it will help you keep on topic.

Be specific

Avoid certain questions, such as passive or reassurance questions.

Will I get the job of my dreams this year?

Should I change my career?

Instead, ask for advice. If you’re struggling with your partner, ask what you should do, simple as that. You need advice, you don’t need to give the psychic a potential solution to your problem because it may affect the aura.

Keep your expectations realistic

No matter how good they are, cheap psychics can't always be 100% correct. There are all kinds of decisions you can make to affect a particular outcome, and they'll definitely change your life.

You won’t get the lottery numbers or the name of your potential partner. Instead, you’ll get general advice about things you should do regarding your decisions in the future.

Take your time to find the right psychic

No matter what you need help with, make sure you find a psychic with that particular specialization. The more detailed it is, the better. While some psychics can provide advice out of their expertise, it’s much better to take your time to find someone who knows what they’re doing regarding your problem.

Be open minded

If you’re skeptical about a cheap psychic reading, you’re not going to get too much out of it. Keep in mind that you’ll talk to a psychic with hundreds of positive reviews. Other people were satisfied with their work, so you need to approach them with an open mind. It will also help your aura.

Frequently asked questions

Still undecided about the right psychic for your reading?

What’s the difference between a psychic and a medium?

Every medium is a psychic, but not every psychic is a medium. A medium can read messages from the afterlife, which is basically a psychic specialization.

How can I choose the best cheap psychics?

Choose a reputable website, then search in the smallest details to find someone who’s specialized in what you need help with. Also, pick a psychic with a good overall rating and plenty of positive reviews. There’s no such thing as the best psychic because not everyone connects the same.

Is it possible for a psychic to fail to connect to my aura?

Absolutely. If you two don't match, the reading won't be too detailed. It's not your fault, and it's not the psychic's fault. It happens, people connect differently. That’s why you should take advantage of special offers like free minutes with psychics.

Bottom line

Finding a cheap psychic reading is not as difficult as it may seem. Indeed, it does require a bit of work. Make sure you know what you expect from this reading and what you need advice for.

From that point on, your search becomes much easier, as you can sort psychics by ratings and specializations.

Any of the above mentioned websites will provide access to hundreds of cheap psychics with experience in different fields and areas of life. The best psychic for you is someone who can connect to your aura with no problems at all, as well as someone who’s specialized in your problem.

We strongly recommend taking this experience with an open mind, but also taking your time to find someone suitable for your needs. After all, the effectiveness of your reading depends on all these things.