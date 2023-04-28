Best Tablets for Kids: 9 Top Expert Picks

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Kids love tablets because they provide them instant access to cartoons, games, or educational activities that can spark their creativity. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, for example, has many kid-friendly books and apps that you can download with just one click.

In addition, excellent parental controls allow you to keep your kids safe while they read, watch, and surf the web. Let's see how other kiddies tablets fared on our list of the best tablets for kids.

Alternatively, you can also browse smartphones for seniors if you’re looking for the best smartphone brands for older adults.

What Are the Best Tablets for Kids?

Kids’ tablets can positively impact early learning if used in moderation [1]. For example, children can build puzzles or develop basic math skills via intuitive apps that are easy to comprehend and use even by preschoolers who have not yet learned to read or write.

However, every child is unique, so choosing one of the best kiddies tablets can be a real challenge. We are here to guide you through the buying process. You should ideally look for fair durability, excellent parental controls, good screen resolution, and great battery life.

The Best Tablets for Kids

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - Best Tablets for Kids Overall

Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is one of the top tablets for kids of all ages. It comes preloaded with books, songs, and games for kids. It has parental control apps that allow you to block inappropriate content, set time limits by activity, and create educational goals.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is a robust tablet that won't break even if your child drops it. It has rubber bumpers around the edges to protect it from knocks and drops. The screen is also made of a material that won't crack on impact.

Specifications:

Processor: 2.0GHz octa-core CPU

2.0GHz octa-core CPU Operating system: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Dimensions: 219 x 138 x 25.50 mm

219 x 138 x 25.50 mm Weight: 465 grams

465 grams Screen size: 10.10-inch

10.10-inch Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels

1920 x 1200 pixels Storage capacity: 32GB, expandable via a micro SD card to 1TB

32GB, expandable via a micro SD card to 1TB Battery life: 12 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Kid-safe, lightweight, and durable material

Great parental controls

Large and bright screen

Two-year quibble-free guarantee

One year of Amazon Kids+

Well-priced

Reasons To Avoid:

Limited app options

Too big for little kids

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro - Best Kiddies Tablets for Gaming and Streaming

Older children enjoy using the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for streaming and gaming, while their parents appreciate the robust and highly customizable parental controls settings.

The one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription grants access to thousands of age-appropriate games, videos, Audible books, songs, and types of apps you can download on smartphone. It shares the exact specifications of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, including an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage capacity, and a vibrant 1,900 x 1,200 display.

The main difference is that it's for older kids — ages 6 to 12. When played in moderation, video games can help young kids develop real leadership, organizational, and social skills [2].

Specifications:

Processor: 2.0GHz octa-core CPU

2.0GHz octa-core CPU Operating system: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Dimensions: 190 x 256 x 17 mm

190 x 256 x 17 mm Weight: 718 grams

718 grams Screen size: 10.10-inch

10.10-inch Screen resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels

1920 x 1200 pixels Storage capacity: 32GB storage

32GB storage Battery life: 12 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Ideal for gaming and video streaming

Sturdy, well-built

Vibrant 8-inch HD display

Parental control options

Bumper to prevent damage

Reasons To Avoid:

Limited app store

Tethered to Amazon's ecosystem

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - Best Tablets for Kids Aged Three and Above

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is significantly less powerful than the HD10 above, but it is still one of the best tablets for kids aged three to seven. This 8-inch version is also easier for small hands to hold. The tablet hits the sweet spot of performance and pricing for most kids and parents.

Specifications:

Processor: Quad-core processor

Quad-core processor Operating system: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Dimensions: 161 x 220 x 26 mm

161 x 220 x 26 mm Weight: 550 grams

550 grams Screen size: 8.00-inch

8.00-inch Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

1280 x 800 pixels Storage capacity: 32GB storage

32GB storage Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Reasons To Buy:

An excellent fit for smaller hands

Durable, with two-year protection against accidental damage

Kid-safe browser

Long battery life

Reasons To Avoid:

No Google apps included

Still stuck in the Amazon ecosystem

The Fire OS interface can be slow at times

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition - Best Tablets for Kids That Are First-Time Users

This tablet is ideal for children due to its kid-friendly UI, colorful body, and worry-free warranty. It has a child-safe casing and parental controls that let you limit screen time, filter age-appropriate content, and set learning goals. Small children can watch unhindered thanks to an upgraded case with a stand.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition also includes one year of FreeTime Unlimited, which grants access to thousands of apps, games, films, and educational content from channels your kid loves.

Specifications:

Processor: Mediatek MT8163

Mediatek MT8163 Operating system: Fire OS 7

Fire OS 7 Dimensions: 220 x 161 x 25.8 mm

220 x 161 x 25.8 mm Weight: 395 grams

395 grams Screen size: 7.00-inch

7.00-inch Screen resolution: 1024 x 600 pixels

1024 x 600 pixels Storage capacity: 16GB or 32GB options

16GB or 32GB options Battery life: 7 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Affordable

Easy to use

Excellent balance of price and performance

Equipped with Amazon's Alexa digital assistant

Amazon's excellent FreeTime Unlimited service

Reasons To Avoid:

Lower processing power and storage capacity

The battery life is poor, and the screen is small

Does not have Google Play Store installed

Apple iPad (9th Gen, 2021) - Best Tablets for Kids Over 10

Made by one of the best smartwatch companies, Apple increased the front-facing camera on this iPad from 1.2 MP to 12 MP, resulting in a sharper image for video calls as opposed to those of earlier models, excellent for older children. Students taking lessons online or using the tablet’s video features may find such an upgrade very helpful.

Specifications:

Processor: Hexa-core (2× Lightning and 4× Thunder)

Hexa-core (2× Lightning and 4× Thunder) Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm Weight: 498 grams

498 grams Screen size: 10.2-inch

10.2-inch Screen resolution: 1620 x 2160 pixels

1620 x 2160 pixels Storage capacity: 64GB or 256GB options

64GB or 256GB options Battery life: 12 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Great for older kids who prefer a more mature-looking device

Sharp screen, good sound, and more storage

Sufficient battery to last a full day of school

Excellent selection of apps, games, and educational content

Reasons To Avoid:

More expensive than any Amazon tablet

A gap between the LCD and front glass makes Apple Pencil interactions less responsive

IPad Mini 6 2021 - Best Tablets for Kids That Are Ultra-Portable

Apple's iPad Mini is super-portable and smaller than the standard iPad, so young kids should have no issue holding and carrying it. However, the screen is large and bright enough to watch videos or read books comfortably.

The new iPad Mini may be worth considering if your kid is interested in watching videos, using apps, or simply scribbling with crayons all over their devices. With Apple Pencil support, they can now be even more creative.

If you’re a fan of the best iPhone cases, you can also try to find the right cases for this tablet.

Specifications:

Processor: A15 Bionic system-on-chip

A15 Bionic system-on-chip Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Dimensions: 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm

195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm Weight: 293 grams

293 grams Screen size: 8.3-inch

8.3-inch Screen resolution: 2266 x 1488 pixels

2266 x 1488 pixels Storage capacity: 256GB

256GB Battery life: Up to 11 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Lightweight, super-portable

Perfect for small hands

Sharp and bright display

Great performance

Apple Pencil 2 support

Reasons To Avoid:

Pricey, but the added software slickness and app selection are worth the outlay

No headphone jack

IPad Air (2020) - Best Kiddies Tablets for Schoolwork

The iPad Air (2020) from Apple is one of the top tablets for kids in elementary, middle, and even high school. It is smaller and lighter than the standard iPad and features ultra-thin bezels. The iPad Air can be used to write papers if the Magic Keyboard is purchased separately. Its 7-megapixel webcam is also ideal for Zoom calls and remote learning.

Specifications:

Processor: A14 Bionic

A14 Bionic Operating system: iPadOS 14.1

iPadOS 14.1 Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm Weight: 460 grams

460 grams Screen size: 10.86-inch

10.86-inch Screen resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels

2360 x 1640 pixels Storage capacity: 64GB; 256GB

64GB; 256GB Battery life: 10.5 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Liquid Retina display for a high-resolution input

Super-fast processor

Sleek design and vibrant colors

Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 support

Great for anything from taking notes to editing videos

Reasons To Avoid:

Pricey

No headphone jack

No face ID

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - Best Kiddies Tablets With Android System

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the perfect kiddies tablets for both school and play because it is versatile and ultra-durable. It's an excellent gift for an older child, and it's also great for a family to share because Android lets you set up multiple profiles and parental controls for each profile.

Even better, Samsung is also known for their quality Samsung phones and Samsung watch technology, so these tablets should be a good fit for a Samsung ecosystem.

Specifications:

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Operating system: Android 10

Android 10 Dimensions: 150.40 x 247.60 x 7.00 mm

150.40 x 247.60 x 7.00 mm Weight: 476 grams

476 grams Screen size: 10.40-inch

10.40-inch Screen resolution : 2000 x 1200 pixels

: 2000 x 1200 pixels Storage capacity: 32GB; MicroSD cards add up to 1TB of storage.

32GB; MicroSD cards add up to 1TB of storage. Battery life: 13 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Kid-friendly interface

Great battery life

Facial recognition

Google apps are available via Play Store access

Excellent for those on a tight budget

Reasons To Avoid:

Lackluster performance

Minor slow down when running demanding games

The screen is a little dim, and the viewing angles are narrow.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - Best Tablets for Kids to Take Notes On

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a sleek and affordable tablet designed for note-taking at school, communication, internet browsing, and is one of the best tablets for kids who want to do their schoolwork. It has a generous 10.4-inch display, a slim, compact body, and an S Pen with a refreshed design.

Specifications:

Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core processor

1.7GHz octa-core processor Operating system: Android 10

Android 10 Dimensions: 244.50 x 154.30 x 7.00 mm

244.50 x 154.30 x 7.00 mm Weight: 467 grams

467 grams Screen size: 10.40-inch

10.40-inch Screen resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels

2000 x 1200 pixels Storage capacity: 64GB; MicroSD cards add up to 1000 GB of storage.

64GB; MicroSD cards add up to 1000 GB of storage. Battery life: Up to 13 hours

Reasons To Buy:

Perfect for note-taking at school

Lightweight, thin, and ultra-portable

No camera bump, so the tablet may be laid flat on a table

Game booster mode

Remarkable battery capacity

Reasons To Avoid:

It has a slow processor

No fingerprint sensor

How to Choose the Best Tablets for Kids

When choosing the best kiddies tablets, you need to consider whether they will serve an educational or recreational purpose. You can choose what features the device should have based on this.

If you want a device that will help develop the cognitive function of young children through games, then we advise you to choose a go-to device for quick and easy usage. For educational purposes, select a model with an Android operating system that supports various applications.

The best tablets for kids should include all of the following features:

A relatively low price and good functionality.

A graphical user interface that is accessible and user friendly.

A built-in parental control system to monitor your kid's activities.

A protective case against accidental damage.

A dedicated screen time app that can automatically restrict kids’ tablet usage.

How We Test Best Kiddies Tablets

We’ve reviewed all the top slates, from Apple’s iPads to Android and Windows devices, and included the best tablets for kids on our list.

We've put every tablet on our list through its paces so we know how they perform and compare. We've then ranked them based on our findings and their price and value.

The Expert’s Pick for Best Cheap Tablets for Kids With Android Under $100: Onn. 8" Tablet at Walmart

If you're looking for the best cheap tablets for kids, Android tablets are the best option. For just under $100, the onn. 8-inch Android Tablet at Walmart is a decent device.

It has an 8-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1280x800 pixels, making it great for watching cartoons, reading books, and looking at pictures. The 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM make it easy to run most apps and games.

Overall Best Cheap Tablets for Kids Aged 3+: Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Cheap tablets for kids are perfect as entry-level gadgets. While you shouldn't anticipate blazing-fast processors, massive storage, or ultra-high resolution displays, you can still find a decent tablet you can buy on a budget.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is one of the best cheap tablets for kids aged three to seven. It has decent battery life and power. The screen is well-built to provide your kid with clear visuals when watching movies, reading books, or playing games.

Overall Best Cheap Tablets for Kids Over Ten: 2020 Apple 10.2-Inch IPad

Are there good-performing but cheap tablets for kids? The 2020 Apple 10.2-Inch IPad offers some excellent value for the price.

This Apple model is among the best cheap tablets for kids available. It has a sharp screen, good sound and battery life, and a great selection of apps, games, and educational content.

The Best Cheap Tablets for Kids Who Enjoy Reading: Kindle Kids Edition

Are you looking for the best cheap tablets for kids to help them improve their reading skills? Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is one of the best reading tablets for kids at an affordable price.

With a glare-free black-and-white display and hours of battery life, this is one of the best cheap tablets for kids who love books.

Best Tablets for Kids Buying Guide

If you're not tech-savvy, don't worry. Our guide to the best tablets for kids will remove techie jargon and outline the relevant factors that will help you make an informed decision. Here’s how to find the best tablet for your child.

The Essentials for Choosing the Best Tablets for Kids

When looking for kiddies tablets, consider durability, screen resolution, parental control options, app availability, and battery life.

Stick to the Big Names

Stick to the best-selling tablet brands, like Amazon and Apple, that make the best tablets for kids but also have premium prices.

Avoid “Toy" Tablets

As kids grow, their abilities expand. Consequently, choose a tablet that kids and teens can use for a long time as their needs and interests evolve.

The 2020 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, for example, is one of the best cheap tablets for kids since it offers far more versatility than a toy tablet.

Protection

The best kiddies' tablets should include kid-safe browsers and parental controls so that upsetting or inappropriate content can be blocked or filtered.

Technical Features

What are the best technical features for kiddies' tablets? You should consider the product size, weight, screen resolution, and hardware specs such as processing speed and storage capacity.

Screen Size

Remember that a kid should be able to hold and use the tablet effortlessly. The younger the child, the smaller the tablet should be.

Warranty Coverage and Extra Insurance

Whether you purchase a tablet online or in a store, ensure that it has warranty coverage. The Amazon Fire Kids’ Edition tablets have a two-year quibble-free guarantee.

This is the longest warranty, so your kid can enjoy worry-free fun using the gadget. There are additional options for mechanical breakdown, loss, and theft coverage.

Most Durable Samsung Tablets for Kids

Kids can be sloppy, so choosing a tablet with sturdy construction and a durable case that can protect the delicate glass screen from scratches or bumps is a good idea. Samsung tablets for kids are built to last and can handle the strain of daily use.

Samsung Tablets for Kids Comparison Table

Product Processor OS Dimensions Weight Screen size Screen resolution Storage capacity Battery life Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Android 6.0 Marshmallow 208.40 x 137.90 x 7.50mm 347g 8.00-inch 1024x768 pixels 32GB Up to 9 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T Android 10 212.5 x 124.7 x 8 mm 371g 8.7-inch 800x1340 pixels 32GB 10 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 Android 10 247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm 476g 10.4-inch 2000x1200 pixels 32GB 10 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab E Octa-core Exynos 7904 Android 4.4 241.90 x 149.50 x 8.50mm 490g 9.60-inch 800x1280 pixels 8GB Up to 9 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Android 10 253.80 x 165.30 x 6.30mm 498g 11.00-inch 2560x1600 pixels 128GB Up to 13 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1" Exynos 7870 Octa-core Android 9.0 243.5 x 170.2 x 9.9 mm 653g 10.1-inch 1920x1200 pixels 64GB 15 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E Snapdragon 670 Android 9.0 245 x 160 x 5.5 mm 400g 10.50-inch 1600x2560 pixels 64GB Up to 15 hours Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Android 10 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm 575g 12.4-inch 2800x1752 pixels 128GB/256GB Up to 13 hours

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids Reviewed

Below, you'll find a list of the best Samsung tablets for kids. You may also be interested in Samsung phones or Samsung watches.

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Inch Tablet Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Inch is a reasonably priced Android tablet with good specs designed for kids. It has a sturdy bumper case to protect it from shock and a subscription service that offers parental controls for setting time limits and monitoring content.

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids for Gaming and Streaming: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite can be used by kids as their first tablet or as a media slate for the entire family. All the content aimed at kids has been carefully chosen and structured into an interface that is fun and easy to use.

The Best Cheap Samsung Tablets for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" is ideal for digital learning, regardless of whether students are present physically or online. Standard features of this sleek tablet include a generous 10.4-inch display, thin bezels, expandable storage, good audio output, facial recognition, and a headphone jack.

The Best On-the-Go Samsung Tablets for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Review

This tablet provides access to Samsung's acclaimed Kids Mode. The apps' animated characters and interactive fun will keep your kid entertained and educated. Aside from its kid-friendly software, the Kids Tab E Lite comes with a colorful protective case — an essential component that protects it from the inevitable drops.

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids Who Are Creative: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a nice-looking tablet with fast performance. The most attractive features of this tablet are the 11-inch LTPS screen and the S Pen. It is excellent for anything from drawing or taking notes to editing videos.

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids Over Ten: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1" Review

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1" is a durable, easy-to-handle, and versatile device. You can limit screen time, filter age-appropriate content, restrict access to specific apps, and even set learning goals by downloading parental control apps. Additionally, the battery life is excellent, lasting up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The Best Samsung Tablets for Kids Enrolled in High School: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E Review

High-school students need the ultimate tablet for study, which is precisely what Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E delivers.

With a 10.50-inch immersive screen and less than one-pound weight, this tablet allows students to carry less and enjoy more. They can read and do their homework more clearly and comfortably.

The Best Gaming Samsung Tablets for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. That means your kid can play graphic games that are visually stunning. Choosing an Android device like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ gives you the benefit of a broad selection of software.

You can download Microsoft Excel if your child likes calculations. If your youngster enjoys drawing or editing images, there are also apps for that.

Samsung Tablets for Kids Accessories

The following are some of the most notable Samsung tablets for kids accessories you can use to maximize your investment:

Samsung Tablets for Kids Accessories: Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard

The Tab S7 can be paired with an optional keyboard case. This gives your kid a PC-like experience, making scrolling and typing easier.

Samsung Tablets for Kids Accessories: OtterBox Defender Series Galaxy Tab S5e Case

Protect your kiddie's tablet with the renowned Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e case from the Defender Series. Its multi-layer design, integrated screen protector, and adjustable shield stand make it durable for shocks and drops.

Samsung Tablets for Kids Accessories: Infiland Galaxy Tab A7 Backlit Keyboard Case

This protective stand cover makes it easy for your child to find the best viewing or typing angle. Its seven backlit hues provide a unique visual experience in a dark setting.

Samsung also offers some of the best smartwatches for kids.

Summary of the Best Tablets for Kids

Tablets are fun, educational, engaging, and easy-to-use gadgets for kids of all ages. To buy the best tablets for kids, you need to compare different models and decide based on the benefits and drawbacks of each model. This review gives you all the information you need to help you choose the best tablets for kids.

Overall, Amazon Fire tablets are great for kids and anyone on a budget. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, for example, has a powerful octa-core processor, a vibrant screen, and excellent parental controls.

If you can afford to spend a little more, iPads are perfect for older kids. If your youngster prefers an Android tablet, Samsung has several great options that compete effectively with iPads while costing significantly less.

