Best Psychic Readings Online with Real Psychics by Phone, Chat or Video

There are times when life may throw things at us that can’t easily be solved by logic and science.

One of the ways to get answers from less tangible but no less potent sources of wisdom is to get an online psychic reading.

Formulating questions about love, career, or family in your mind is only half of this journey - you still need a “crystal ball” to guide you to an online psychic reader that you can trust with your time and money.

Instead of a crystal ball, we offer you our guide on all things psychic online, from fortune-telling with tarot cards to astrology readings and spiritual guidance.

Do not worry; our team has done its best to uncover and review which online psychic reading services are genuinely worth looking into.

Spoiler Alert! Kasamba is our #1 recommendation.

So let’s get started, and may the stars shine on your path to wisdom.

Best Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

1. Kasamba - Best Psychic Readings (70% OFF)

Kasamba is one of the finest psychic reading websites in the business right now. Its success rests on both the pedigree and renown that come from decades of experience.

Having been active since the late 90s, Kasamba has offered phone psychic readings to millions worldwide. Today, this platform provides accurate psychic readings that are said to have left millions of its clients with a newer, fresher perspective on life.

Kasamba has psychics and clairvoyants in the following categories and more:

Rune casting

Spiritual readings

Love and relationships

Career and finance

Aura readings

Remote viewing

Pet psychics

Soulmate connections

Cartomancy

Oracle guidance

Palm readings

Angel insights

Medium readings

Astrology readings

Kasamba prides itself on being one of the most helpful platforms in the business. Each of their psychic readers has a detailed profile that lets you know their specialties and locations, so you can easily know if they’re nearby or not.

Plus, Kasamba is an easily accessible online psychic reading platform, as they have phone psychics, chat psychics, and even online psychic readers that get in touch with you via email.

Best Features

Kasamba has a more than capable roster of psychic experts around, especially love psychics. They employ some of the best online psychics who can help you.

This is especially true if you’re looking for a fresh perspective on your current romantic relationship or need help deciding if you’re in the right relationship at all.

Best Psychic Deals

Even better, Kasamba offers one of the best introductory offers for their phone psychics. Anyone can chat with a new advisor for free for the first 3 minutes, allowing you to get a quick feel for your psychic’s response style and persona.

Then, if you’re new to Kasamba, you can get 3 minutes FREE and 70% OFF your first paid session.

Pros

Qualified, trained psychic advisors

Chat psychics via an Android and iOS app

Reliable psychic readings online

Detailed profiles for all psychic readers

Secure payment methods

User-friendly platform

24/7 consultation

3-minute free psychic readings

free psychic readings 70% OFF ( with our link )

FREE chat minutes

Affordable psychic reading for $1.00/minute

Cons

Membership is required to get the psychic reading app

2. Psychic Source - Trustworthy Psychics for Personalized Psychic Readings

Psychic Source is one of the most diverse online psychic reading websites you can find today.

They have master psychics who are well-versed in providing accurate psychic readings using a variety of ways.

From tarot card readings and fortune telling to more exotic techniques such as clairaudience (the ability to hear the inaudible), there are more than enough options available.

Although they primarily focus on matters of the heart, you can also use this online psychic platform to help you with any topic under the sun.

Psychic Source groups its psychics in the following categories and more;

Career readings

Pet psychics

Medium readings

Clairvoyance

Clairaudience

Clairsentience

Energy healing

Intuitive psychic readings

Tarot reading

Best Features

Psychic Source has online psychic readers ranging from the typical tarot reading expert to experienced psychics specializing in more esoteric methods like clairaudience.

So, if you’ve ever felt like you wanted to hear the voice of a loved one far away or dearly departed, a psychic reader on this online psychic platform should be able to help.

They also have a reliable pairing system, which allows you to find the right psychic reader on their roster based on your preferences.

Of course, all of this would amount to nothing if they don’t provide accurate psychic readings conveniently. Be those accurate tarot readings or sessions with psychic mediums, clients may access online psychic readings from the experts by phone and video chat.

Best Psychic Deals

On Psychic Source; you get your first psychic reading online discounted with the initial 3 minutes for free. Standard rates cost approximately $1/min - a highly affordable deal that only the most customer-focused online psychic reading sites can offer.

Pros

Psychics with rare abilities like clairaudience

Gifted psychics with decades of experience

Detailed readings on career, love, and destiny

3-minute free psychic reading (here)

free psychic reading (here) Video sessions that mimic in-person readings

Skilled tarot readers

Helpful tool to match you with the best psychic

24/7 support from a dedicated customer service team

Affordable psychic reading starting at $1/min

Cons

Some advisors are pricey

3. Keen Psychics - Budget-Friendly Psychics for Psychic Readings

Keen Psychics is second only to Kasamba if you look at both size and experience within online psychic reading platforms that are still active today. Having said that, we feel that this company beats Kasamba in some ways.

For starters, they have the largest network of psychics online, 1700+ to be exact. At Keen, psychics are grouped into the following categories and more;

Psychic readings

Love & relationships

Life path & advice

Psychic mediums

Spiritual readings

Online tarot readings

Astrology readings

Dream interpretation

Financial guidance

Cartomancy readings

Angel readings

Aura readings

Pet psychics

Best Features

Another thing that makes Keen give Kasamba a run for its money is its features.

Searching for the best psychic online can be quite the hassle, even if you’ve done it a couple of times. Keen get’s it, and it shows.

This psychic reading website allows users to filter psychics based on budget, thanks to their interactive search tool.

You can narrow down your search based on price, star rating, skills, availability, specialties, and more.

No wonder this company is confident that they can match every client with a psychic reader—even your pets!

Best Psychic Deals

Keen Psychics also provides one of the most generous introductory offers compared to all other psychic services out there.

If you’re a new Keen user, you not only get 3 free minutes but also 10 minutes for $1.99. Not that’s what we call a steal.

Pros

Extensive number of psychic readers

Psychic readings available 24/7

Spiritual healing and support from online psychics

Pet psychic experts - communicate with your beloved animal

Search tool to find the perfect psychic

Sort psychics based on budget at $1.99

Psychic sessions available via mobile

Generous introductory offer ($1.99 for 10 minutes)

3-minute free psychic reading online

Cons

Roster size can be overwhelming

4. AskNow - Most Stringent Hiring Process for Online Psychics

If you’re looking for online psychics specializing in tarot card readings, look no further than AskNow. This online psychic reading site might just be able to help you find the answers you need with the help of these fateful cards.

AskNow also offers other psychic services aside from tarot readings. They have online psychics who specialize in the fields of:

Numerology

Horoscopes

Dream analysis

Love & relationships

Money & finance

Career & goals

Past lives

Spiritual guidance

Dream analysis is an exciting reading format that we don’t see as often. If you have concerns about the images that appear whenever you turn in for the night, this could be the best place to interpret them.

Best Features

AskNow knows that not everyone has the gift to become a psychic online. Therefore, they employ one of the most stringent hiring processes in the online psychic reading industry today, ensuring only legit psychics make the cut.

As such, they might not have the most extensive roster of advisors around. But AskNow claims that each and every one of them is an A-lister in their field, with many advisors also skilled at counseling, life coaching, and more.

Plus, AskNow is also open to Spanish speakers, as they have readers available in that language.

Best Psychic Deals

Yes, AskNow may not have the most client-focused free psychic reading online offer right now, seeing as first-timers will need to purchase a package to access their 5-minute free psychic reading online.

But you’ll quickly find that new users get their first 30 minutes at a discounted rate of $1/minute, making AskNow a good option no matter your budget.

Pros

Features 100% legitimate psychic advisors

In-depth screening process for all readers

Numerology, horoscopes, and dream analysis

Available as a mobile app for phone psychic reading

Affordable rates for every budget

5-minute free online psychic reading (with a package)

(with a package) Psychic readings in Spanish

Cons

Needs a better free psychic reading online offer

5. Oranum - Best Online Psychics for VIDEO Readings

Finding the best psychics isn’t an issue with Oranum because this is a psychic service that brings you face-to-face with skilled psychic mediums, clairvoyants, fortune-tellers, and so on.

All you need is a webcam, really.

Best Features

Imagine a child at a candy store trying to pick one out of numerous incredible options. You’ll be spoilt for choice in the same way on Oranum.

This psychic platform has numerous talented psychics available 24/7 to address any issues you may have through LIVE video chat. And guess what? You get to ask as many psychics as you want a question for free.

And if you don’t have enough time to test different psychic advisors, Oranum has a handy psychic match filter that helps you narrow down your search to the best psychic for your needs.

Best Psychic Deals

Although they don’t offer free minutes in the conventional sense, Oranum offers a nice introductory gift worth $9.99 of their site’s currency.

You can use this to meet and connect with an online psychic reader via webcam, providing you with arguably the most personalized experience when virtual readings are concerned.

All the better, you can access a “sneak preview” via their live public sessions and free online chat room.

So, Oranum’s online psychics allow viewers to join their live psychic reading online broadcasts for free, meaning you get to see first-hand whether their reading style suits you.

This way, you can be sure the online psychics that you choose are the perfect fit for you

Pros

Webcam readings for a deeper connection with your reader

Impressive roster of psychic abilities (tarot card readers, clairvoyants, mediums, etc.)

Live psychics

Customer service team

User-friendly, simplistic website interface

9.99 in free credits after signing up

Free psychic chat rooms

Cons

Only webcam psychic readings available

6. Mysticsense - Compassionate Online Psychic Mediums

While spiritual mediums who communicate with the dearly departed are perhaps what Mysticsense is best known for, this network also boasts online psychics in almost every field.

From Eastern specialties like reiki which can help you balance your energies, to clairsentients that can feel your energy levels and the answers you’re looking for, you’ll quickly discover that Mysticsense can offer psychic readings on pretty much any topic.

Some of the site’s most popular readings include;

Love & relationships

Tarot readings

Career & Money

Life path & destiny

Family issues

Friends & Social life

Pet psychics

Spirituality & psychic ability

Lost objects

Clairvoyance

Energy healing

Grief counselling

Medium readings

Best Features

Mysticsense is one of the best online psychic reading sites if you’re looking for a psychic medium that can help you communicate with a loved one who’s no longer on the mortal plane.

With over 200 gifted psychic mediums, Mysticsense is a great platform to go if you’re struggling with unresolved feelings due to the loss of a loved one.

You can filter all psychics via status, special tags, specialties, and even psychic reading styles, which include:

Compassionate

Direct

Expressive

Thoughtful

Wise.

You can also sort the results based on name or price.

Best Psychic Deals

Mysticsense offers a free-minute trial reading that lasts 5 minutes, which is more than enough time for a quick psychic reading online to test out the site.

Pros

Over 200 psychic mediums at hand

Detailed blog section

5-minute free psychic reading

free psychic reading Extensive filter and sorting tools

Daily horoscope readings available via email

Cons

No mobile app version available

7. Psychic OZ - Most Secure Online Psychic Reading Platform

Psychic OZ may not pride itself on being among the largest places to find real psychic readings online, but you can say that this is because they prioritize quality over scale.

As far as their psychic reading services go, Psychic OZ stands out as one of the more uncommon companies.

Going beyond your typical readers, they also employ mystics specialized in runestones who can read cosmic energy to help you become more attuned to the universe.

Psychic Oz psychics are grouped into the following categories;

Love & relationships

Career forecasts

Life path psychics

Money psychics

Pet psychics

Past life psychics

Missing person psychics

Best Features

As we’ve mentioned, Psychic OZ clearly prioritizes quality. But they also prioritize safety and provide you with a secure platform that’s VeriSign Trusted, TRUSTe Certified, and Norton Secured.

This means any information stored on the psychic reading website is encrypted, meaning your private data is safe at all times.

They also only accept payments via PayPal, so Psychic Oz will not be able to store your payment information. Don’t fret - there’s no need to worry about any additional or hidden charges whenever you reach out to one of their advisors.

Also, similar to AskNow, Psychic Oz more than compensates for its modest-sized roster by having a rigorous hiring process for its psychics and spiritual advisors.

This way, they make sure you get paired with the best psychics for you.

Best Psychic Deals

Psychic Oz has three introductory deals for new customers;

15 minutes for $14.99 (save $30)

10 minutes for $9.99 (save $20)

Email reading for $4.99 (save $5)

If you purchase any of these three packages, the site also gives you an additional 3 minutes FREE.

Pros

Small but highly talented roster of experts

Runestone readings

Very secure platform

Only accepts PayPal

3-minute free psychic reading

Cons

Needs more experts in their stable

8. LifeReader - Best Online Psychics for Horoscope Readings

LifeReader is possibly one of the best psychic reading sites if you’re looking for horoscope readings at an affordable rate.

Not to mention, this company has made a name for itself by employing some of the most client-focused online psychics who are also masters of the zodiac.

However, you can also get other types of psychic readings on LifeReader, including;

Psychic readings

Tarot readings

Love & relationships

Mind, body, spirit

Best Features

LifeReader isn’t just an excellent option for a free horoscope newsletter - it’s also great for people looking for that extra human touch that other platforms don’t provide.

Also, unlike many psychic platforms, you can add psychics to your Favorites list for easier access in the future.

We also love the free articles section of the site, which provides a wealth of information on various topics. From Red Flags In Dating to How to Banish a Curse, there’s no doubt you’ll learn plenty of things on this site.

Best of all, online psychics here are available 24-7, so you can reach out to them for any questions about love, work, and family, among other things, at any time.

Best Psychic Deals

If you’re a new user, you’ll find their free psychic reading offer competitive enough to help you find an online psychic you can click with.

New LR users get 4 free chat minutes and 50% off. After that, you get your next 10 minutes for an affordable $0.19/min.

Pros

Find talented horoscope readers

Features legitimate online psychics

Blog section provides helpful content

Attractive deals starting at $0.19/min

50% OFF + 1st call $0.19/min

4 free chat minutes with every reader

Cons

No mobile app version available

No video readings available

How We Ranked the Best Psychics & Websites Online

Screening for Online Psychics

The best psychic reading sites take hiring and recruitment seriously. Anyone can claim to be a psychic, so it’s important that hotlines that host the services of clairvoyants and mediums employ a strict screening process.

Screening can include anything from background checks, requesting resumes, past client testimonials, continuous testing of abilities, and so on.

By ensuring the legitimacy of every single psychic reader hired, you, the customer, are more likely to have a successful psychic reading session regardless of which psychic advisor you choose.

That’s why doubled checked which online psychic reading websites we recommended screened psychics both before hiring and after to ensure standards don’t slip.

Detailed Psychic Profiles

In order to choose the best online psychics, tarot readers, mediums, or astrologers, you need to have as much information about a platform's psychics before getting a reading.

How do you ask? Well, that’s easy.

The best psychic reading websites require every psychic advisor to fill in a detailed profile page, highlighting their credentials, past experience, skills, abilities, and psychic specialties.

Some online psychic reading sites go another step further and show customer endorsements, reading style, and no. of readings completed, including audio and video introductions.

All of this information helps you make a more informed choice about who you want to get an online psychic reading session with.

Psychic Reading Specialties

Most online psychic reading websites offer the typical tarot reading, spiritual readings, horoscopes, and so on. But the best psychic reading sites offer guidance and services beyond standard psychic reading practices, such as Vedic astrology, remote viewing, new age spirituality, and more.

Out of all the psychic websites we’ve recommended above, Kasamba offered the widest range of psychic services by far.

What’s more, if the psychic specialist you wish to speak with is unavailable due to the rarity of the skill in question, you can book an appointment in advance.

Contact Methods

There’s more than one way to conduct online psychic readings. You might be surprised to discover that many online psychic reading platforms offer multiple ways to connect with online psychic advisors.

First off, there are popular phone psychic readings. Phone chat readings are the second most intimate style of online readings. You get to speak directly to your psychic and hear their voice while they offer guidance and support.

Then there are email and online chat psychic readings. This style of communication is best for busy people who either need answers to one pressing matter or prefer to type out how they’re feeling.

And finally, there are video readings. You usually choose a video reading if you want to emulate an in-person conversation and aren’t worried about anonymity. Video call is also great for psychic readings that you might benefit from seeing, such as online tarot readings, palm readings, and so on.

Discounts & Free Psychic Reading Promotions

The cost of psychic readings vary between even the best online psychic reading services. While you might find one popular network charges, on average less than $2/minute, another might charge over $6/minute.

This is why discounts for first-time customers and varying prices are crucial since they allow you to get a psychic reading without breaking the bank.

As a result, we made sure to choose online psychic reading sites that offered both budget-friendly online psychics, premium advisors for special readings, and also free online psychic reading deals to save money on your first reading.

Kasamba is a great example of a psychic reading site that does just that. This website offers 70% OFF your first reading, AND you can chat with any new psychic advisor for free for 3 minutes.

Types of Online Psychic Readings

As we mentioned above, there are many types of online psychic readings, depending on the tools used or the psychics themselves.

Some of the best online psychics are gifted in clairvoyance, divination, and mediumship, while others utilize tools such as tarot cards, crystals, or runes to see beyond the physical realm.

Regardless of the method used, all online psychic readings can provide guidance and healing when performed by gifted online psychics.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular online psychic reading services available:

Aura Reading

An aura refers to the energy that surrounds and emanates from a person’s body. Aura can be affected by your state of mind, personality, health, and many different factors.

An aura reading, in particular, can help you understand the state of your body’s energy and learn how to keep your aura (and mind) clean and clear.

An example of this would be when a psychic who immediately notices your aura is “murky” encourages you to make more time for self-care such as meditation or yoga.

Astrology

Astrology readings are possibly the most “scientific” in nature. They offer insights into your personality and those around you based on the alignment and position of the sun, moon, planets, and stars at the time of your birth.

Many cultures from around the world look to the stars for guidance and support. Horoscopes are perhaps the most popular conception of this, but the practice of astrology takes a much deeper look at your birth chart.

What’s more, there are many versions of astrology, including Tibetan, Western, Vedic, and Chinese, as the practice has evolved differently between cultures.

Cartomancy

Another popular form of psychic reading, cartomancy is similar to tarot reading, but instead of tarot cards, uses a standard 52-card deck.

Many consider even basic playing cards to offer insight into our lives and purpose. It’s said that the cards themselves have specific meanings, similar to tarot cards.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams can be a source of stress and worry. They can cause us to doubt our intentions and feelings and weigh on our minds, especially if the same themes recur night after night.

The best online psychics who specialize in interpreting dreams believe that the scenes and events we experience when we sleep can offer insight into our unconscious self that we don’t yet know about.

A dream interpretation reading can help you discover exactly what your dreams are trying to convey to you, whether that’s stress in your real life you need to work through or something else.

Fortune Telling

Fortune telling is not one specific type of psychic reading. There are many fortune-telling methods, such as palm readings, crystallomancy, and so on.

A gifted psychic reader will be able to use their gifts with or without tools to look into your path and offer advice to help you better navigate what’s ahead.

Energy Healing

Energy healing is an overlooked practice that can offer emotional peace, clarity, and all-around stability.

Energy healers are able to help you find balance within yourself by addressing both physical, emotional, and of course, spiritual blockages that could be causing you to harbor negative energy.

Energy healing, at its core, promotes self-healing by helping you tap into the Universal (or Divine) energy, which increases spiritual vibrations for many positive effects.

Mediumship

Mediumship is an often misunderstood practice. Media would have you believe that mediums can see and chat with ghosts just the same as any living person. This is obviously not the case.

The true practice of mediumship is much, much broader than that. Real psychic mediums will have one or more of the following gifts: clairvoyance (seeing), clairaudience (hearing), or clairsentience (feeling). These gifts allow mediums to communicate with the spirits of people both alive and dead.

Tarot Card Reading

Easily the most popular type of psychic reading around, tarot readers use the 78-card tarot deck to offer wisdom and guidance into a person’s inner truths and life path. Tarot card readings can provide insight and spiritual guidance as long as the cards are interpreted correctly.

Each tarot card has its own meaning and interpretation, but different spreads and how the cards are drawn together can alter the meaning. That’s why for big life questions, it’s best to speak to a professional tarot reader and not trust your own interpretation of the cards.

Frequently Asked Questions about Online Psychics

How Can I Avoid Fake Psychics?

You can avoid fake psychics by taking note of these guidelines:

The “psychic” you’re talking to is more concerned with keeping you on the line to pay their rates per minute than answering your questions. They’ll talk unnecessarily slowly or repeat themselves for no reason.

Fake psychics almost always guarantee that they’ll predict the future accurately, something that real ones don’t necessarily do. Genuine psychics understand that the future is not set in stone and that the simplest action could alter your path.

Checking out customer reviews from people who have dealt with any given company can help you determine if you’re looking at a fake psychic. If reviews are unavailable, are consistently bad, or seem too good to be true, chances are you’re dealing with a fake psychic company.

What Questions Should I Ask a Psychic Reader?

The long and short of it is: you can ask your psychic advisor whatever question you feel you need an answer to.

However, we highly advise that you ask open-ended questions instead of questions that can have a yes/no answer. This way, you’re encouraging the psychic to give an elaborate, more detailed response.

Whether you want to know if your current profession will lead to happiness or how you and your partner can grow closer, try to be as open and honest during the session. If you give a psychic false information or half-truths, you won’t gain as much out of the experience.

How Can I get an Accurate Psychic Reading Online?

First off, are online psychic readings accurate?

Yes, psychic readings are accurate, at least as long as you find a reputable psychic reading site that’s well-established in the psychic world. There is a surprising number of online options that have been offering reliable readings for decades.

To help you make a well-informed decision, we employed certain criteria to make sure that the entries in this article contain nothing but only the top performers in this field:

Compatibility

The universe’s whispers are better heard when both the psychic reader and the client are in tune with each other. So, reader-to-client compatibility is one of the primary things we considered when looking at the psychic reading companies we listed in this article.

Legitimacy

There are a lot of psychic websites that purport to have real clairvoyants and spiritualists in their roster without providing any information to back it.

We made sure that each and every company in our top picks is as legitimate as they come, with rosters featuring 100% gifted psychic consultants.

Affordability

Regardless of how good an online psychic’s services are, it won’t matter if you can’t pay their rates. We made sure that each entry in our list of top online psychic reading platforms combined both quality service and value.

Accessibility

Finding psychics on the internet is fine, but only the best psychic reading sites can go above the limits of the virtual psychic reading format. Each of our picks offers a variety of ways with which to contact available advisors, from phone chats to text messages.

User Reviews

There are rarely better indicators of a company’s pedigree than user reviews, as these opinions come from people who’ve had firsthand experiences with their online psychic readers. We included only the most well-regarded online psychic reading companies today.

Final Thoughts on Online Psychic Readings & Psychics

With platforms like Kasamba, Psychic Source, and Oranum, just to name a few, finding a legitimate source for mystical answers to your concerns about any aspect of your life is a real possibility.

While we believe Kasamba is the all-around best psychic reading site on our list, you should opt for whichever platform you feel most drawn to. Whether that feeling is based on the tools, features, or convenience of the site, each of the options above is a well-established online psychic platform.

Not to mention, most of them offer free psychic readings, so you can test out the services for yourself without spending a cent.

Good luck!

