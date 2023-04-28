Best Pet Insurance for Dogs: Comparing Plans from Pets Best, ASPCA, Figo & More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

You know how important it is to keep your beloved dog healthy and happy. But what happens when unexpected illnesses or injuries occur?

That's where the best pet insurance for dogs comes in. Not only does it give you peace of mind, but it can also save you a ton of money in the long run.

So, which insurance company should you choose?

Our top pick is Pets Best as they offer comprehensive coverage and exceptional customer service. But don't just take our word for it. Keep reading to discover the best pet insurance for dogs currently available on the market.

Best Dog Insurance Companies

Pets Best - Best pet insurance for dogs overall

- Best pet insurance for dogs overall ASPCA - Best pet insurance for dogs for high reimbursements

Figo - Best pet insurance for dogs with genetic conditions

Lemonade - Best for dog health insurance

Embrace - Best dog insurance for older dogs

Fetch - Best pet insurance for bigger dogs

- Best pet insurance for bigger dogs Spot - Best insurances for dogs with movement issues

Pumpkin - Best dog insurance for puppies and young dogs

- Best dog insurance for puppies and young dogs Healthy Paws - Alternative therapies are covered by this dog insurance.

- Alternative therapies are covered by this dog insurance. Nationwide - Best dog insurance for speedy claims processing

Quick Verdict

When selecting the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company, it is essential to carefully consider your financial resources and your dog's specific requirements.

Finding the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies can provide you with financial security and peace of mind in the event of an unexpected health issue. For those who are looking for the best pet insurance company for dogs, Fetch is a recommended option. It offers extensive and economic coverage for their dogs.

Pets Best can help you find the best pet insurance for dogs that fits your budget and provides the necessary medical care by presenting multiple insurance options.

1.Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Dogs Overall

Pets Best Dog Insurance Pros:

Dogs as young as seven weeks old can be insured.

There is no upper limit in terms of age.

The best pet insurance for dogs in terms of expenses related to wheelchairs and prosthetic devices.

Pets Best Dog Insurance Cons:

There is no insurance plan that covers the costs of treating parasites.

Prohibitions set for bilateral conditions.

It is not permissible to change the plan before the due date.

Pets Best is among the best pet insurance for dogs due to the various deductibles and insurance plans it offers. Pets Best is the best pet insurance for old dogs, providing protection that lasts nearly their whole lives, making it a suitable choice for young and aging dogs alike.

Pets Best is also known for providing the best pet insurance for dogs that cover mobility-related issues such as prosthetic tools and devices.

One of the disadvantages of Pets Best cover is that it imposes exceptions for dogs with problems that affect both sides of the body.

If your dog is already suffering from a condition that affects a single side of the body, like hip dysplasia, then insurance won't cover you if the illness continues to attack the opposite side of the body.

Pets Best Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.9/5

When looking at the rates offered by Pets Best Insurance versus other companies, the cost is in the same ballpark.

Pets Best Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.9/5

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, it's important to consider the discounts available. Reduced pricing is available for people who own more than one dog, for individuals in the military, and for those who choose to pay for their services on a yearly basis.

You can arrive at a deduction as high as 12% when you add up all the discounts. Nevertheless, you won’t find these savings in all states.

Pets Best Dog, and Exotic Dog Insurance Coverage: 4.9/5

When it comes to the best pet insurance for dogs, Pets Best has less stringent age requirements. Even puppies as young as 7 weeks old can get coverage with them. Henceforth, the dogs can continue receiving insurance for their entire lives since no other age restrictions exist.

Pets Best is one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs that offer insurance coverage for wheelchairs and prosthetics. Even though these pieces of equipment can be quite costly, they can drastically enhance the well-being of your dog.

Pets Best Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.9/5

Pets Best provides the ability to tailor coverage. There is a variety of insurances for dogs available to pick from, with a variety of designs and amounts of protection.

Pets Best has one drawback that prevents it from being the best pet insurance company for dogs; you cannot modify your plan before the renewal date.

Pets Best Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.8/5

Pets Best could offer the best pet insurance for dogs. However, it takes 45 days to process claims for their clients, which is two weeks more than most other insurance firms.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

2. ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for High Reimbursements

ASPCA Dog Insurance Pros:

Best pet insurance for dogs offers outstanding protection for health problems passed down genetically or present from birth.

Coverage provided for stem cell treatment and implanting microchips.

No specific age restrictions.

ASPCA Dog Insurance Cons:

Processing claims for insurance for dogs takes a month.

There are fees associated with payments made monthly.

Navigating around the webpage can be difficult.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offers insurance for dogs with adjustable coverage terms and fairly-priced premium rates. You can pick a plan covering just accidents, illnesses, and accidents, or preventive care.

The ASPCA provides the best pet insurance for dogs, regardless of age, to insure against any congenital or inherited disorders.

ASPCA is one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs. Any medical issues not known prior to signing up for the insurance plan are still eligible for coverage, including those curable if the dog has not shown any signs of the illness for six months.

The reimbursement process may take a while.

ASPCA Dog Health Insurance Cost: 4.8/5

The monthly insurance cost for dogs provided by the ASPCA is very reasonable. Furthermore, it allows you to tailor the insurance plan to your preferences.

While it offers among the best pet insurance for dogs, one drawback is if you pay your premium every month instead of once a year, you will be subject to transaction charges.

ASPCA Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.9/5

ASPCA is one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs, providing a 10% reduction if many dogs are part of the deal.

ASPCA Dog, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.9/5

No matter your dog's age or if they have inherited or acquired health problems, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provides the best pet insurance for dogs to cover their expenses.

ASPCA offers some of the best pet insurance for dogs that includes stem cell procedures and treatable previously-existing medical problems.

ASPCA Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.8/5

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs, providing several different types of insurance. Their insurances for dogs also include coverage for microchipping.

ASPCA Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

It can take up to a month to go through the claims process, which can be a long wait when you have made a substantial expense and are expecting to get repaid.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

3. Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Dogs With Genetic Conditions

Figo Dog Insurance Pros:

No extra charges for an insurance policy.

Possibility of receiving full reimbursement.

There is no age limit.

Figo Dog Insurance Cons:

Insurances for dogs do not include protection against potential illnesses.

A period of six months is necessary before a claim related to orthopedics can be handled.

Insurances for dogs will not provide coverage for any diseases that are passed down genetically in dogs once they reach the age of two.

Since there is no limit to the number of times a Figo insurance plan can be used in any given year, it is among the best pet insurance for dogs. However, there is a maximum usage limit throughout the entire duration of the plan.

All Figo insurances for dogs reimburse the full cost of treatment without requiring any payments from the insured, making it one of the best pet insurance for dogs. Nevertheless, the expense of these plans is costly.

The absence of coverage options for preemptive treatment and the prohibitions on inherited ailments may cause concern among some dog owners.

Figo Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.8/5

Figo is one of the best pet insurance for dogs in that though their costs are above average, they come with minimal copayments and deductibles and no ceilings on the compensation amounts.

Nevertheless, the pricey premiums benefit dogs that need recurrent medical attention, as they reduce the amount of money that owners have to spend during medical visits.

Figo Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.8/5

You may be eligible for a lower rate on your insurance premiums, but you must contact Figo’s support team to determine what discounts are available in your state.

Figo Dog Insurance Coverage: 4.8/5

The coverage is comprehensive in that the annual benefits are unlimited. Unfortunately, there is only a tiny amount of coverage for genetic conditions. Additionally, Figo does not offer any wellness plans.

Figo Dog and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

Figo offers three insurance policies, each with many different ways of giving people financial compensation. Since adding extra benefits to your plan is not an option, Figo does not provide the best pet insurance for dogs.

Figo Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

Generally, claims under insurance for dogs are handled within a period of one month.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

4. Lemonade - Best for Dog Health Insurance

Lemonade Dog Insurance Pros:

Several options for price reductions.

A portion of your deposit will be given to charities that help out dogs.

The handling of applications for compensation is done promptly.

Lemonade Dog Insurance Cons:

The offer is only available to 36 out of the 50 states.

In order to sign up, one must take an exam and submit veterinary documents from the previous year.

The compensation rate is determined by your credit rating.

There is a limited amount of data available on the internet.

Lemonade offers the best pet insurance for dogs with an all-encompassing policy that can be customized to include additional protection for treatments such as immunization, health examinations, and certain alternative medicines.

This is the best pet insurance company for dogs when it comes to prompt response times for claims, giving them an advantage over other companies.

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, from the best pet insurance company for dogs, it is worth bearing in mind that a part of your premiums goes to philanthropic causes.

Lemonade Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.8/5

When looking at pricing, Lemonade offers some of the best pet insurance for dogs, with rates that are lower than the average seen in the industry.

Lemonade Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.7/5

When you buy extra security coverage from Lemonade, you are eligible to receive reduced prices.

Lemonade Dog, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

Unlike the best pet insurance for dogs, for specific breeds, the maximum age for receiving insurance may be as young as seven years old. This type of coverage is significantly less expensive than the majority of insurances for dogs.

Lemonade Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.7/5

Lemonade provides a broad selection of policy options. It is possible to include additional services in the chosen scheme. Unfortunately, not all states are able to take advantage of Lemonade's plans.

Lemonade Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

In terms of satisfaction, Lemonade offers the best pet insurance for dogs with a convenient mobile app that allows people to quickly and easily submit claims and receive their payment in no time. Find out more in our Lemonade Pet Insurance Review.

OverallScore: 4.75

5. Embrace - Best Dog Insurance for Older Dogs

Embrace Dog Insurance Pros:

The potential for a generous reimbursement.

Illnesses diagnosed before enrollment but can be treated are included in the insurance plan.

Decreasing the out-of-pocket expense.

Minimum age restrictions.

Embrace Dog Insurance Cons:

Only cats and dogs.

Not accessible for people living in Canada or the regions belonging to the United States.

No provision for infinite benefits.

There are only a limited number of benefits associated with wellness.

Embrace offers the best pet insurance for dogs under 15, covering unintentional injury and sickness. In the case of older dogs, they can only be insured for accidents. Embrace, one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs, offers an incentive program for health and well-being that allows you to make contributions on an annual basis.

For those looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, from the best pet insurance company for dogs, with Embrace, you get a one-month satisfaction guarantee. Your deductible amount will decrease when you don't submit a claim in a given year.

Embrace Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.7/5

Embrace offers some of the best pet insurance for dogs, with affordable premiums and a deductible that decreases over time so long as no claims are filed. Your deductible will be cut back by $50 each year if you don't need to submit a claim for reimbursement.

Over time, this will prevent you from paying out a considerable amount. Premiums could grow if an increased compensation amount is chosen.

Embrace Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.8/5

Individuals looking for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs can maximize their savings with Embrace's numerous rebate programs. This includes a 10% discount for employees.

Embrace offers the best pet insurance for dogs, with active duty military personnel eligible to receive a 10% reduction in cost as well as an additional 5% discount reduction for owners of multiple dogs.

When choosing the best pet insurance for dogs, all of the discounts taken as a whole may result in considerable financial advantages.

Embrace Dog, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

Even when your dog reaches the advanced years of their life, you should still provide them with the best pet insurance for dogs to ensure its well-being. Elderly dogs are more vulnerable to sickness and harm, so proper medical attention is necessary for their health.

If you're looking for the best pet insurance for older dogs, Embrace offers an option to purchase policies up to the age of 15. For elderly dogs, you can subscribe to an accident-only policy.

Embrace Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.7/5

Embrace does not provide a traditional health insurance plan but a Wellness Rewards program in which you can contribute. The program is only applicable to best pet insurance for cats and dogs.

Embrace Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.6/5

On average, it takes approximately one month for a reimbursement request related to insurance for dogs to be handled, yet many of the best pet insurance for dogs take less time.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

6. Fetch - Best Dog Insurance for Bigger Dogs

Fetch Pet Insurance Pros:

This includes traditional and alternative methods of dental care, as well as costs for urgent and chronic oral issues.

The service is accessible in all fifty states within the US, plus the District of Columbia.

If you are hospitalized, the cost of taking care of your animal will be taken care of.

A check-up with a vet within the initial 30 days of the policy may allow one to bypass the waiting period for knee injury coverage.

Fetch Pet Insurance Cons:

Insurance plans do not extend to animals less than six weeks old.

Neither health nor injury-related coverage plans are available.

Fetch pet insurance, which was previously known as Petplan, is a way to give financial assistance in the event of an injury or sickness. This plan includes doctor's visit fees as well as treatments for cancer, broken teeth, and MRI scans.

Additionally, it covers costs associated with behavioral therapy.

Fetch pet insurance provides a unique benefit to pet owners who require boarding their animals while they are being treated medically: they will be eligible for up to $1,000 in coverage.

The business provides extensive details about the scope of the coverage, a comprehensive FAQ page, and a smartphone app that customers can use to manage their accounts, submit claims, as well as save medical information electronically.

Fetch Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.6/5

The cost of pet insurance from Fetch is based on the species, age, pedigree, gender, and the location of the policy owner. In comparison to other services, this one is reasonably priced, however, the insurance premiums for older canines may be significantly pricier than for other companies.

Fetch Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4.6/5

If you purchase an insurance plan from Fetch for your pet, you can be eligible for a discounted rate.

Current or former armed forces personnel.

Payment of insurance premiums annually or in four installments over three months.

Employees of animal medical facilities.

Those who receive specific care for their pets from a veterinarian.

Individuals with a clean record for a specified period.

Membership in the American Association of Retired People.

Adoption of a pet from an animal rescue or adoption center.

Fetch Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

Fetch's pet insurance offers extensive protection for a wide range of medical problems, including trauma, long-term illnesses, genetic disorders, and other emergency situations.

Furthermore, insurance plans include payment for screening costs, dental treatments that are connected with an illness or injury, medication, specialized services, and alternate treatments, all within the yearly cap.

Fetch Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4.8/5

Fetch only offers one health and accident insurance policy, yet when you purchase it on the web, you are able to pick from $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 per annum in coverage.

Nevertheless, if you contact them, you might be capable of getting greater insurance with an indefinite yearly advantage.

When selecting a deductible option, the annual amount can range from $250 to $1,000, with increments of $50. Furthermore, the reimbursement rate may vary from 70% to 90%.

Fetch Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.8/5

Fetch requires devoting a period of time to pausing in three separate intervals.

Minimum 6 months wait for addressing patellar tendinitis, hip dysplasia, or anterior cruciate ligament damage.

15-day wait for response to unexpected incidents.

15-day wait for treatment for patients with other health conditions.

As opposed to other pet insurance firms, Fetch has a much more extended waiting period of 15 days for injuries. For example, Embrace and Lemonade both have a two-day waiting time for mishaps, while Figo has a one-day waiting time.

Fetch's waiting period for illnesses is 15 days, one day more than the average of the other pet insurance providers that were evaluated.

Fetch has a six-month waiting period that may be too protracted for those who possess animals at risk of health problems, such as torn ligaments and hip dysplasia.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

7. Spot - Best Insurance for Dogs With Movement Issues

Spot Dog Insurance Pros:

There is no upper limit to age.

An abundance of choices when it comes to insurance coverage.

Different treatments that can be utilized include aquatic therapy, acupuncture, and other choices.

Owners need only pay as little as $100 upfront for coverage.

Spot Dog Insurance Cons:

Rates for insurance coverage are more expensive for younger animals.

Only a small area of the knee and tendons is covered.

There is no one available to help customers on Saturdays and Sundays.

Spot offers among the best pet insurance for dogs since they offer unlimited protection. You can get low deductibles and free doctor visits. However, selecting a low deductible could lead to increased monthly costs.

Spot Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.6/5

If you're looking for the best pet insurance for older dogs, Spot is a great option. Although you might pay higher for insuring puppies, senior dogs are also accepted with no age limits.

By getting the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company, you don't have to worry about paying out of pocket for veterinary costs.

You can choose a $100 deductible, dramatically decreasing the expenses you would have to pay out of your own pocket.

Spot Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.6/5

If you are looking for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, purchasing Spot Insurance for multiple dogs will grant you a 10% reduction in cost, which is more generous than other firms.

Spot Dog and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

Spot is one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs due to their extensive range of coverage options. Only some of their competitors offer such comprehensive protection.

Spot Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.7/5

Spot Insurance offers some of the best pet insurance for dogs, with optional plans such as accident-only, incident and illness, and preventative coverage. You also have the freedom to decide the extent of protection you desire.

Spot Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

Dogs who have recently been registered with the best pet insurance company for dogs become eligible for coverage after two weeks, and any submitted claims are handled promptly. Find out more in our Spot Pet Insurance review.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

8. Pumpkin - Best Dog Insurance for Puppies and Young Dogs

Pumpkin Dog Insurance Pros:

All brands of prescription dog food are included.

There is no upper limit on dogs' age requiring insurance coverage.

Your money will be fully refunded within 30 days if you are unsatisfied.

A favorable two-week waiting time.

Pumpkin Dog Insurance Cons:

It is not possible to change the amount of money reimbursed.

Limitations on yearly protection, and there are only a limited number of options regarding the deductible.

Pumpkin can be used to obtain both preventative and treatment insurances for dogs, with the costs of these activities including well-being and vaccinations. Additionally, in certain states, parasite testing is covered by insurance for dogs.

Pumpkin Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.6/5

Pumpkin's dog insurance might be more expensive than others, but it is still within a reasonable range and allows you to provide healthcare services to younger dogs. It might be the best pet insurance for dogs as it also offers a full refund for certain health services.

Pumpkin Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.6/5

If you purchase plans for several dogs, you will be eligible to receive a more generous than usual 10% reduction in price.

Pumpkin Dog and Exotic Dog Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

Pumpkin’s great add-on services for younger dogs make it one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs.

Provided they have been advised and performed by a veterinarian, many non-conventional treatments are typically insured. Pumpkin provides the best pet insurance for dogs requiring a specialized diet prescribed by a veterinarian.

Pumpkin Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

It is possible to broaden your policy to incorporate health promotion and early detection with Pumpkin. Unfortunately, it only offers a single reimbursement option of 90%, which may not be suitable for every financial plan.

Pumpkin Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.6/5

When it comes to seeking the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, Pumpkin's dog insurance is noteworthy for its two-week waiting time, which is much shorter than other options.

This is advantageous if your dog has an urgent problem that requires immediate action. The regular period it takes to process claims is usually one month.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

9. Healthy Paws - Best Dog Insurance for Alternative Insurance Coverage

Healthy Paws Dog Insurance Pros:

Coverage is available for different types of treatments.

Similar to the best pet insurance companies for dogs, it is permissible to make direct payments to healthcare providers in certain instances.

You can submit insurance claims quickly comparable to the best pet insurance for dogs.

Healthy Paws Dog Insurance Cons:

The insurance plan does not include regular check-ups at the doctor's office.

Aging dogs have very few protection policies in place.

Provide only a single type of plan.

Insurance policies do not provide protection for hip dysplasia in dogs that are older than six years of age.

When you sign up for Healthy Paws for Dogs, you can get the best pet insurance for dogs with the deductible that works best for you without having any benefit restrictions. To get your claim processed as soon as possible, make sure to use the mobile phone app.

Additionally, if you cannot pay the vet's bill immediately, you can opt for direct payment after the procedure.

Registering your dog with the best pet insurance for dogs as soon as possible is beneficial to get the most out of your coverage and receive the highest rate of reimbursement.

Healthy Paws Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

The insurances for dogs associated with Healthy Paws insurance exceed slightly the standard rate because there are no limits or caps on reimbursement. Additionally, there is a one-time registration fee of $25 for Healthy Paws.

Healthy Paws Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.4/5

Unlike the best pet insurance for dogs, you cannot get reduced prices for Healthy Paws, and plans are not reduced in price in any way. However, you can still get a great policy.

Healthy Paws Dog and Exotic Dog Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

Healthy Paws is one of the best pet insurance plans for dogs, offering additional therapies such as hydrotherapy, acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy with no restrictions from the insurance plan. Every dog can take advantage of these services.

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, there are no restrictions regarding the occurrence of incidents, the yearly duration of coverage, or the lifespan of your dog. Nonetheless, the coverage for bilateral conditions like hip dysplasia is limited.

Healthy Paws Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

Currently, only one kind of insurance policy is available that deals with illness and accidents, and it offers an expansive scope of protection.

Healthy Paws Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.6/5

Healthy Paws is one of the best pet insurance companies for older dogs. Their efficient mobile software allows them to process claims in just two days—a stark contrast to the month-long waiting period required by other insurances for dogs.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

10. Nationwide - Best Dog Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Nationwide Dog Insurance Pros:

Helpline available round the clock on a weekly basis.

Insurance protection for rare breeds of dogs, avian species, and other animals.

One of the best pet insurance for dogs since coverage is acceptable with service providers globally.

Nationwide Dog Insurance Cons:

Restrictions on the amount of money that can be paid out.

A fixed amount of $250 must be paid upfront.

The highest age limits have been established.

It can be hard to find details regarding what is covered and what is not included in a policy.

If you own a non-native dog, Nationwide is the best pet insurance for dogs. Before you purchase a plan, review the list to confirm that your dog can enjoy the insurance. If you want insurance for a cat or a dog, you can easily do so online. However, if you have an exotic dog breed, you must call them to discuss pricing and purchase a policy.

Nationwide Dog Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

When it comes to insuring your dog, Nationwide offers mostly average costs. Among the best pet insurance for dogs could include a more cost-effective reimbursement option of 50%, which would reduce the total cost of your coverage, making it a more economical choice.

If you don't have a lot of medical bills to pay for your dog, you could end up saving money despite having to fork out more money during medical visits.

Nationwide Insurance for Dogs Discounts: 4.5/5

If you have many dogs, you can obtain a 5% reduction in price.

Similarly, suppose you're looking for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs. In that case, you may be eligible for a discounted rate if your boss offers an insurance plan for dog owners via a partner company or if you own any other policies from Nationwide.

Nationwide Dog and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

The best pet insurance companies for dogs, like Nationwide, can offer plans that cover a variety of animals, not just dogs, including reptiles, birds, and other animals that may not be included in a regular pet insurance policy.

Nationwide Dog Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

Nationwide offers the best pet insurance for dogs, with four different types of plans to choose from. These range from the most comprehensive coverage to plans that cover only substantial medical expenses, with one option that has a $250 deductible.

Nationwide Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

The average length of time for the settlement of claims for insurance for dogs is a month.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Best Pet Insurance for Dogs: What Is Dog Insurance?

Dog insurance is a type of animal insurance policy that helps to cover veterinary costs for a pet dog that has been hurt or become sick. When the dog in question has a medical issue, the dog insurance will reimburse the person with the policy for the cost of the vet services.

Getting the best pet insurance for dogs, from the best pet insurance company for dogs, will help you make sure your pup is receiving the best treatment and that you can rest easy knowing all of their needs are being taken care of.

How Does Pet Insurance for Dogs Work?

Purchasing dog insurance can be beneficial in terms of cutting costs for any healthcare services necessary for your dog. When searching for the best pet insurance companies for dogs, most require you to bring your pup in for an examination prior to accepting to insure them.

This is to guarantee that your dog is not suffering from any health issues or ailments at present.

You may have to wait a certain amount of time before you are eligible to start receiving benefits from your insurance policy after it goes into effect.

A monthly fee is charged to the customer by the dog insurance company. This rate is determined by the type of plan selected, the age and type of animal, the location of residence, and other elements.

Generally, dog insurance providers pay back the customer on a reimbursement basis.

When your dog requires medical attention, you will have to remunerate the expenses first then send a refund request online, through a mobile application, an email, a fax machine, or the traditional mail system.

When searching for the best pet insurance for dogs, from the best pet insurance company for dogs, it is important to note that your insurance company will reimburse you for the services that qualify minus any deductible amounts that have been applied to the claim if it is approved.

To select the best pet insurance company for dogs, remember that just like automobile coverage, the majority of insurances for dogs have a waiting period, a deductible amount, an annual or one-time maximum amount, and a reimbursement rate or expense.

The amount of money you will receive back for your veterinarian costs can range from sixty percent to the entire sum you have insured, depending on the plan you have chosen.

Best Pet Insurance for Dogs: What’s Covered?

When selecting the best pet insurance for dogs, it is essential to do some research as distinct organizations that provide coverage for animals offer a variety of insurances for dogs.

These policies may include:

Mobility devices such as wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs

Necessary surgical procedures

Unforeseen health issues or injuries

Nutritional supplements for dogs

Cancer treatment therapies

Hospitalization and medical care

Prescription medications

Genetic or congenital conditions

Diagnostic procedures to identify illnesses

Best Pet Insurance for Dogs: What’s Not Covered?

The best pet insurance companies for dogs have exclusions, meaning that certain elements of your dog's care are not included in the policy. It is advisable to investigate and evaluate the options, as the level of coverage provided by each insurer may vary.

The best pet insurance companies for dogs typically do not offer coverage for pre-existing medical issues; however, there is an exception for conditions that can be treated.

These are some of the most common exclusions that apply to insurances for dogs:

Medical conditions that were present previously.

Procreation, being in a state of gestation or delivering offspring.

Experimental treatment processes.

Aesthetic procedures.

Most insurance policies for accidents and illnesses do not encompass the cost of regular or preventive care, as dog insurance is designed to cover unexpected occurrences.

However, when choosing the best pet insurance company for dogs, insurance companies may also provide the option to purchase wellness and preventive plans as an additional service.

How Much Does Dog Insurance Cost?

How much does pet insurance cost for your dog? The amount you pay for your dog's health insurance coverage is based on various factors that are specific to your dog and the policy itself. Different factors, including the species, gender, age, and area of residence, all relate to your dog.

The type of coverage you select, the amount of deductible you agree to pay, and the percentage of reimbursement you receive are all dependent on the particular policy you decide on.

When getting the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies for dogs, you can tailor certain elements of your policy to suit both your dog's requirements and your financial situation.

Generally, insurance providers for dogs offer three distinct forms of insurance coverage.

Accident-only (AO) plans will only provide coverage for mishaps related to cars, swallowing of unfamiliar objects, tears in connective tissues, cutting of the skin, and poisoning.

will only provide coverage for mishaps related to cars, swallowing of unfamiliar objects, tears in connective tissues, cutting of the skin, and poisoning. Insurance that specifically covers accidents and illnesses, such as malignant tumors, bacterial infections, and gastrointestinal problems , is known as accident & illness (A&I) coverage. Such insurances for dogs are more costly since they provide a wider range of coverage.

, is known as accident & illness (A&I) coverage. Such insurances for dogs are more costly since they provide a wider range of coverage. Health coverage generally incorporates routine and preemptive care, for example, annual check-ups, immunizations, and dental cleanings. Generally, these insurances for dogs are added to unintentional injury and sickness policies.

The prices for the various kinds of insurance for dogs are shown here.

Accident and Illness Average Premiums

Annually, the total comes up to $342.84.

The amount due on a monthly basis is $28.57.

Accident-Only Average Premiums

Each month, it amounts to $10.85.

On an annual basis, the cost is $130.24.

Many wellness insurances for dogs are available for a monthly fee of between $20 and $25.

You could incorporate these with other types of coverage to form the best pet insurance for dogs.

Therefore, it might not be sensible to purchase a separate wellness policy for your dog, since the cost of the policy would be the same as what you would be spending anyway.

Where you live can have an impact on the amount you pay for your monthly premium. For instance, the average monthly premium for someone living in California is usually around $31.97, but in Wyoming, it can be as low as $19.35.

When searching for the best pet insurance company for dogs, remember that because of their greater vulnerability to certain health problems, certain breeds, such as Siamese dogs tend to be more expensive.

The best pet insurance companies for dogs offer a variety of plans, giving you the ability to set your own reimbursement rate and deductible amount. The more you choose to pay as a deductible, the lower your premiums will be.

There are additional corporations that provide savings, such as those for people with multiple dogs or those who are members of the military.

Best Pet Insurance for Dogs vs. Puppies

The cost of insuring a dog varies based on its age. Here are the typical fees associated with different age groups.

The average cost of insuring a dog is usually $23.68.

The average cost for dog insurance for a 5.5-year-old dog is typically around $27.98 .

. The typical cost of insurance for a puppy that is half a year old is $23.69.

The cost for a dog that is five and a half years old can differ depending on the state, with the lowest being in Wyoming, which is $21.60, and the highest being in California, at $35.80.

It doesn't matter how old your dog is or what state of health it is in. It is likely that one of the best pet insurance companies for dogs featured in our directory will provide insurance for dogs that satisfies your needs.

How To Choose the Right Dog Insurance Company for You

Choosing the best pet insurance for dogs can be overwhelming. This guide will help you find the right dog insurance company for you and your pet, ensuring that they are covered in case of illness or injury.

Choose a Well-priced Plan That Provides Quality Coverage

When it comes to the best pet insurance companies for dogs, remember that many insurance companies provide rates that can be adjusted for the deductible, premium, and reimbursement. However, some may charge a flat fee for all dogs.

To make sure you get the best pet insurance for dogs, you must research and get quotes that reflect the age and wellness of your dog.

If you're looking to find the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies for dogs that meets your financial needs, do not hesitate to adjust the amount of your deductible, the upper limit of coverage, and the payment rate.

Having the ability to adjust the rates over a period of time is an advantage when it comes to finding the best pet insurance company for dogs. You can balance out the age-related modifications by adjusting the rate of compensation and deductible from the best pet insurance companies for dogs as your dog ages and the premiums go up.

Before you modify your plan in any way, consult with your provider as some plans may require you to start a new agreement, which may affect the claims you previously made in accordance with the terms of your original plan.

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies for dogs, it is important to be aware that some may have age limits. This is because older dogs tend to be more prone to health issues, so some plans choose not to cover dogs that are over a certain age.

The best pet insurance companies for dogs may still cover your dog if you register your pup on the policy while it is still young.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Good Customer Service

When it comes to ensuring your peace of mind, having thebest life insurance for you and your loved ones is crucial. The same goes for your furry friend. Having a sick dog can be very nerve-wracking, and having the support of the best pet insurance company for dogs would certainly help reduce your stress.

However, it's important to keep your cool even when dealing with the best pet insurance company for dogs. It might be tempting, but it is highly advised that you refrain from tearing up papers on your desk or swearing regardless of how long you are on hold.

To find the best pet insurance company for dogs, test the customer service of a prospective provider by ringing their customer service line, using the website's chat feature to pose queries, and ascertaining if they provide round-the-clock assistance.

Scan through feedback given by customers to get an idea of how the firm interacts with its policyholders, recognizing that the majority of people will not hesitate to reveal their experience to the public.

It is possible to conclude that a business does not offer the best pet insurance for dogs if there are a lot of complaints concerning a lackluster customer service team, unclear policy information, unreliable payment reimbursement, and extremely high rates.

Choose a Provider That Offers Extensive Coverage and Check Customer Reviews

Currently, none of the best pet insurance companies for dogs offer coverage for any medical issues that a dog may have prior to obtaining the policy. This is a limitation of purchasing dog insurance.

During the search for the best pet insurance companies for dogs, some providers may not clearly explain the meaning of pre-existing disorders in their policies. The definitions of these conditions may be different from one provider to another.

Generally, the best pet insurance companies for dogs may not offer coverage for medical conditions that are inherited or present from birth, or they might have limits on coverage.

Some of the best pet insurance companies for dogs will not insure pre-existing conditions, while they may provide coverage for conditions that can be cured as long as the dog has no symptoms and has not received any treatments for a certain amount of time.

When looking for the best pet insurance companies for dogs, it is essential to note that certain insurers may limit coverage for chronic illnesses. Firms may also limit the amount of coverage provided for ongoing ailments.

When assessing the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies for dogs, it is important to look into what is covered and what is not. Generally, yearly check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive measures such as spay/neuter operations are not included in the plan.

However, it is usually possible to pay an additional premium each month to add this coverage. To know which medical conditions are covered under each policy, check the websites of each insurance carrier, and you will find the best pet insurance company for dogs.

Select a Plan That Reimburses a Percentage of the Actual Vet’s Bill, Not a Standard Charge

You are required to pay the initial section of the bill, but you could apply for an allowance that could average out to around 70%-90% of the qualified expenses. Usually, there is no need to pay an additional amount.

When looking for the best pet insurance company for dogs, it is important to note that many insurance companies rely on "usual and typical" expenses for their payments, as opposed to providing payments based on a percentage.

The typical and usual charges do not work in a practical accounting situation. Pick a fee plan from the best pet insurance company for dogs that reflects the actual attention provided to your dog.

Choose a Policy With a Reimbursement Maximum That Works for You

When choosing the best pet insurance for dogs, you should consider the amount of money you can receive, as many plans have either yearly or indefinite limits. Considering your financial status and your dog's requirements can help you choose the right limit.

Before attempting to find the best pet insurance for dogs, you can modify the maximum payout that you are eligible for under your flexible policy, from the best pet insurance companies for dogs, in order to observe how the modifications could affect your premiums.

If you choose to raise the limit, be aware that your premiums will likely increase as well, though you may not experience the full effect.

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance for Dogs

We sourced the details from PetInsurer.com and studied each budget-friendly dog insurance provider, assigning a score to them based on the criteria stated hereunder:

We worked out the average cost of the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance companies for dogs, which provided unrestricted coverage, a $500 allowance for payment from the insured, a 90% repayment cap, and comparable alternatives.

24/7 Vet Health Line

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, insurance companies that offer a 24-hour veterinary health line were granted points.

Special Waiting Period

The best pet insurance companies for dogs that offer the best pet insurance for dogs often have a specific waiting period for certain issues, such as hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament issues.

When looking for the best pet insurance company for dogs, it is important to consider strategies that do not have a waiting period, have a short waiting period (under six months), or allow the wait time to be bypassed, as these options are given higher ratings.

Direct payment to vet

The best pet insurance companies for dogs were chosen if they could make a payment directly to the vet.

Routine wellness plans

Best pet insurance companies for dogs were given points if they offered the best pet insurance for dogs, which had optional wellness programs.

Cheap dog insurance rates

We assessed the mean prices of the best pet insurance for dogs and the best cheap pet insurance with lifetime protection offered by the best pet insurance companies for dogs. They include a $500 deductible and a 90% refund rate, or the most analogous options available.

Multipet discount

The best pet insurance company for dogs provides a reduction when taking out multiple insurances for dogs. Many of the best pet insurance companies for dogs offer an incentive if you choose to insure multiple animals.

Pays veterinary exam fees

When evaluating the best pet insurance companies for dogs, preference is given to insurance providers who provide coverage for vet visits.

Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses

When looking for the best pet insurance companies for dogs, we chose providers that cover all the expenses related to the death of an animal. They include euthanasia, cremation, and interment costs.

FAQs About the Best Pet Insurance for Dogs

If you're looking for the best pet insurance for dogs, you may have some questions about how it works and what it covers. In this FAQs section, you'll find answers to common questions about insurances for dogs, from coverage options to premium costs and more.

Is Pet Insurance for Dogs Worth It?

Is pet insurance worth it for your dogs? Investing in the best pet insurance for dogs could be a smart decision if your dog later faces any long-term health problems. Veterinary hospital stays can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 per day.

By selecting the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, you could save thousands of dollars per year on emergency services and medications.

What’s the Best Pet Insurance for Dogs

Even though Pets Best might be the preferred choice, dog insurance is not something that can work for every dog. To decide on the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, you must understand the dog insurance industry and consider your particular requirements.

How Much per Month Will Dog Insurance Cost Me?

The amount that you pay for a dog insurance plan each month can vary depending on a few different factors, including the type of animal, its gender, age, and even your location. On average, people spend between $11 and $50 every month for their dog's insurance.

When selecting the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, keep in mind that the kind of insurance plan you choose, the deductible amount, and the rate of reimbursement are all elements determined by the policy.

Is It Cheaper To Insure a Puppy?

When looking for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, the cost of insuring puppies and younger dogs is usually lower since they are in a better state of health.

However, due to the higher risk of them getting into accidents or contracting illnesses, insuring older dogs tends to be pricier.

What Is Not Covered by Pet Insurance?

Any medical issues that your dog was displaying signs of, had been identified, or had received treatment for prior to the beginning of the insurance plan from the best pet insurance company for dogs, will not be included in the coverage.

When searching for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, make sure to check that the plan covers the cost of routine veterinary appointments or preventive care.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Routine Visits?

When searching for the best pet insurance for dogs from the best pet insurance company for dogs, it is important to note that some organizations that provide coverage for animals offer special coverage for standard health care. However, the majority of plans do not.

Best pet insurance for dogs may include essential medical care as well as optional alternative therapies such as chiropractic and acupuncture.

The Best Pet Insurance for Dogs 2023: The Verdict

As a responsible dog owner, you know accidents and illnesses can happen at any time. That's why investing in the best pet insurance for dogs is a smart move. With Pets Best coverage, you can avoid the hefty fees that can come with unexpected vet visits and ensure your pup receives the best possible care.

If you're wondering about alternative pet insurance companies for dogs, whether due to breed, location, or costs, below is a summary of the pet insurance companies reviewed in this article.

Best Dog Insurance Companies:

Pets Best- Best dog insurance for limitless coverage

ASPCA - Best pet insurance for dogs for high reimbursements

Figo - Excellent Insurances for dogs with genetic conditions

Lemonade - Best for dog health insurance

Embrace - Best dog insurance for older dogs

Fetch - The best pet insurance for bigger dogs

- The best pet insurance for bigger dogs Spot - Best insurances for dogs with movement issues

Pumpkin - Best dog insurance for puppies and young dogs

- Best dog insurance for puppies and young dogs Healthy Paws - Alternative therapies are covered by this dog insurance.

Nationwide - Best dog insurance for speedy claims processing