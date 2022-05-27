Best Online Tarot Card Reading Experts For Accurate Tarot Readings

Tarot reading can be challenging to navigate when you’re a rookie. Yet, some networks make you feel at ease with their user-centric layouts and interactive features. It only takes one click for you to dive into the digital side of divination.

The right tarot reader makes the whole experience more fulfilling by filling your screen with positivity, hope, and good psychic predictions. We share the names of platforms that emulate this amazing energy through expertise in online tarot readings.

Our reviews highlight everything from user ratings and versatility to the accuracy of the prophecies shared by their consultants. Here are our top picks for the industry-approved tarot reading online services:

Best Online Tarot Card Reading Experts Everyone Loves

1. Kasamba - The All-Rounder in Tarot Card Readings, Experts for Love & Relationships Readings (3 Free Minutes + 70% Discount)

2. Psychic Source – The Ultimate Choice For Dealing with Uncertainty in Life (3 Free Minutes + 75% Off)

3. California Psychics - Popular for Guidance on Career, Money and Life's Questions ( 5 Redeemable Minutes via "ADD5" Promo Code)

4. Keen Psychics - The Balanced Choice for New and Old Users (10 minutes at $1.99)

Your experience during online tarot readings depends on multiple variables. These include experience, the spiritual connection between you and the tarot reading expert, and even the questions you may ask during consultation.

There’s a possibility that you might not receive an accurate reading even if your tarot reader has years of expertise. Many times, predictions and prophecies can misdirect you when your question fails to align with the tarot cards reading service you selected.

Therefore, you should choose your online tarot card reading pragmatically to ensure you hear authentic and accurate predictions. We help you make the right decision by highlighting the critical factors of each top-tier platform for tarot reading online.

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. Kasamba — The Most Diverse Domain for Online Tarot Card Readings

Kasamba dominates the cosmic charts for being a highly versatile platform. You can find various niche divination services within its virtual realm. This site has been around since the 90s, making the web application even more majestic. It provides everything from online tarot reading to astrological readings.

Its two-decade reign ensures that you’ll find trustworthy and experienced tarot card readers for consultation.

Here’s why it's a popular platform for cosmic services using tarot cards online:

It Keeps User Info Private and Confidential During Online Tarot Reading

Kasamba allows you to stay anonymous online during your tarot cards reading. Site administrators promise to keep your account details under lock and key. Your contact details and e-payment information will not be shared with the online tarot card reading experts working for the network.

Moreover, the website will not share or sell off your personal information to third-party sites. Only e-payment channels you select to receive relevant details for paid services will have access to some of the data. Before registration, you can go through the terms and conditions page to ensure the user privacy laws align with your expectations in these instances.

These extra steps for verification and authentication make your experience during online tarot readings safe and secure. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about any cybersecurity issues when you join the network.

You Can Explore the Multifaceted World of Tarot Cards Reading

Kasamba takes tarot card reading online to another level by dividing services into sub-categories. Their approach makes it easier for you to find a compatible consultant for your divination needs.

For example, services related to love readings have seven different categories. You can use the platform to choose a tarot reader that specializes in dating and divination, unfaithful partners, LGBT-related romance, or marital problems.

In addition, it provides tarot reading services for finding soulmates too. Plus, free online love tarot reading will be available to check out which of these distinct divination guides you’d like to seek advice from when your romantic relationships falter.

Likewise, cartomancy consultants, oracle card readings, and angel card consultations exist to serve you within this digital realm. You’ve only got to ask a question, and these specialists will use their mystical abilities to share predictions. Using their in-house pairing tool to find an advisor that aligns with your interests in tarot card reading online, you will get the best results.

A Very Generous Policy for Free Tarot Reading

Kasamba has a flexible rule for free tarot reading online. The app and website application allows users to unlock three trial minutes for every tarot cards online expert they choose. Users can extend the session or book a follow-up appointment with the designated tarot reader if the consultation goes well. These extra minutes will come at a reasonable cost determined by the consultant, category, and mystic medium you selected.

Duration of your tarot cards reading and communication styles influence the final price. For instance, paid consultations for phone psychics cost more than instant messaging services. Your correspondences via the Kasamba app might also have a slightly different pricing system.

We strongly advise you to ask user support representatives for further clarification even when you only book a free online tarot reading. Also, discuss cash back guarantees and other transaction-based questions beforehand to prevent issues.

Moreover, new comers will get a 70% discount on paid services after their trial ends. The offer will be valid for only one extra reading after your complimentary consultation. You may sign up with the same consultant for this exclusive offer or choose someone new.

Why Should You Select Kasamba for Your Tarot Card Reading Online?

20+ years of services makes it a reputable and highly experienced contender for your tarot needs You have access to multiple divination and cartomancy services to sort out professional and personal issues Virtual consultations within the app and website application are conducted through super secure channels with no violation to user privacy laws You can opt for chat psychics and phone style readings depending on your comfort level Every registered user can test a consultant for free through a complimentary trial offer that lasts for three minutes New members can save money through a 70% discount offer You may enjoy love readings, career forecasts, dream assessments and more through tarot online and other mystic mediums

Are you willing to take a tarot-led leap of faith?

2. Psychic Source — Best Choice for a Reliable Pocket-Friendly Tarot Reading

Psychic Source and Kasamba are in the same league when it comes to expertise. These platforms have been around for over twenty years and they excel in delivering authentic tarot card reading online experiences.

So how does one differentiate between the other? We start with communication modes and money back guarantee offers. In these instances, Psychic Source might have a slight advantage over its rival.

Here’s why:

3-Way Communication for Your Online Tarot Card Readings

Psychic Source ensures that its verified tarot card readers are available for consultation through various communication channels. You can talk to their specialists through website and mobile applications during live chat sessions, phone calls, and real-time video call readings.

The interactive features make these cosmic consultations fun and engaging for users. It also helps you open up more as you adopt a more conversational style for your tarot cards reading. Site policies suggest that these consultations happen in private chat rooms with a strict barrier against third-party interceptions.

Therefore, you may say what you want and share your secrets without feeling uneasy.

Which communication mode works well? Ask customer support representatives for advice before booking a tarot reader. We’d recommend going for a phone call if you want a lengthy discussion and a live chat session for predictions accessed on the go.

Video calls are an ideal choice for confident users who have the confidence to participate in this immersive experience.

An Always-On Tarot Cards Online Service

Psychic Source offers an authentic tarot reading online experience for users with their verified practitioners. The platform offers a 24/7 service for your divination-based adventures whenever you log into your account.

If you download the app, you may receive regular notifications for online tarot card readings. The app shares real-time alerts to ensure you don’t miss a call, offer, or session with your designated consultant. There are even reminders set for scheduled appointments and messages concerning low credit.

These notifications keep you alert, active and ready to delve into divination pathways by ensuring that you never message from the mystic app.

Besides automated messages, live chat services are available for queries and requests. You can talk to a dedicated account manager or client support representative when things go amiss. They will walk you through the official protocols for setting up your account, managing online transactions, and sending refund requests.

A Fair Refund Policy for Online Tarot Readings

Speaking of cash back guarantees, Psychic Source has some very generous offers available for registered users. You may know that the platform allows new users to enjoy free tarot reading services with any consultant of their choice.

If your consultation goes well and you want to proceed further, you may switch onto paid online tarot card readings. The site charges you by the minute but will offer a 75% off if you’re a first time user. This makes your tarot reading online budget-friendly. Prices after the discount deal expires are reasonable too.

You typically pay $1-3 per minute for your consultations. The charges can vary depending on how many minutes you spend and the communication mode you select. For instance, video calls are steeply priced compared to live chats.

However, the experience itself is worth it.

If things go wrong at any point of your consultation, you may lodge a complaint with the user support team. Psychic Source representatives will consult an internal investigation before refunding your money. In this way, failed readings become free tarot reading online since you get all your money back.

Do note that site administrators have the final say in the reimbursement process. You should go over the terms and conditions to be fully aware of the online tarot card reading policy.

Why Should You Select Psychic Source for Your Tarot Card Reading Online?

It’s a high authority domain with years of expertise Verified tarot reading experts available for on-demand consultations Free tarot card reading services are accessible for newcomers as a complimentary service (3 Minutes Only) You can converse with your mystic advisors through video calls, phone calls, and instant messages without any restrictions Paid services are a reasonably priced with a full money back guarantee for disgruntled clients An exclusive 75% discount is available for first time users You receive mystic guidance at all hours from app and website depending upon your notification settings

Do you think Psychic Source is right for you?

3. California Psychics — Authentic Tarot Readers at Your Disposal

California Psychics has become a go-to choice for thousands of happy clients. Their online tarot reading app in particular receives raving reviews from satisfied users. The app delivers on its promise to keep consultations ad free and safe from prying eyes.

Moreover, there are tons of interactive and animated features within the app that makes mobile-friendly tarot cards reading sessions more exciting.

Let’s take a closer look at these special features:

Shuffle Tarot Cards Online to Predict the Future Whenever You Want

Don’t have time for a proper online tarot card reading?

If you download the app, you can use an animated deck for a quick one-card reading. The card you select foretells something about the upcoming day. You may interpret it as a good sign, a spiritual message about what may happen, or how you should react to a specific situation.

Its conventional virtual tarot card readings are equally inspiring. As any other psychic consultation, you may ask anything your heart desires from the reader. They will shuffle the cards, ask you to pick a designated number and then spread them in a special sequence. The specialist will then reveal what your chosen cards symbolize.

You can participate in these spiritual readings through phone calls or texts as per your feasibility.

A Strict Screening Protocol Keeps Every User Safe

California Psychics takes its job as a divination expert very seriously.

They don’t accept applications from tarot reading practitioners with sketchy backgrounds. Fake tarot card readers are easily deterred by this rule. That’s because of the extra steps site administrators take to ensure only authorized personnel receive the entrance code. Due to this, only 10% of the applicants qualify for the network.

According to insiders, recruitment services on this mystic portal are pretty extensive. Site administrators take time to review applications and verify their resources. Then a shortlisted group of candidates undergoes live assessments to ensure they weren’t bluffing.

After verification, network representatives closely watch the specialist’s performance. User ratings and feedback are taken under consideration to track each tarot cards reading experts’ progress. Competitive pricing is based on performance.

Moreover, sometimes the admin conducts random assessments to check if their verified practitioners are performing consistently. Anyone that fails to share accurate and professional readings might receive a warning before their association with California Source gets terminated.

Budget-Friendly Rates for Online Tarot Card Reading

California Psychics provides free love tarot reading and general free tarot card reading through a five-minute promotional deal. You need to type “ADD 5” to avail its services when you begin your spiritual journey on this app. The trial period ends after the designated time but you may continue the same consultation by paying for the extra minutes.

Tarot card readers charge as low as a dollar per minute for initial consultations. They might increase their base price after gaining more experience within the app. Tarot card readings for videos and phones are also more expensive than text messaging. You may choose these services according to your budget.

The app has an automated feature to charge money by using credits for minutes. There are two different options for this specialized payment style. You may either choose Express Buy to receive an instant credit upgrade and you may pursue your tarot card readings without any interruptions.

Alternatively there are Quick Buy services that allow you to pay out of your pocket when you have a low balance. This makes cash flow management easier for you when your astrology readings and tarot interpretations are scheduled on a frequent basis.

Why Should You Select California Psychics for Your Tarot Reading Online?

Extensive experience in cartomancy and psychic readings online An interactive divination app with animated decks and call features to make online tarot readings more engaging You can enjoy a five minute long free trial with a promo code (ADD5) The app allows you to stay connected with cosmic consultants and receive daily forecasts Low rates and excellent user support makes it a top-notch service provider You may search for client reviews to select a practitioner that has a good reputation within the network You can activate an automated payment system for your virtual transactions

Are you ready to have a date with fate?

4. Keen Psychics — The Balanced Site That Everyone Enjoys Using

Keen Psychics manages to amaze and astound users through its amazing services despite being around for decades. You will notice that mystic portal has many tricks to keep users hooked. Some of its greatest assets are within its well-developed website layout.

Users of varying experience in handling digital devices can enjoy tarot reading online because of Keen’s simplified user interface.

We learn more about its fantastic features below:

An Intelligent Search Tool to Meet the Right Tarot Card Readers

You need to find a compatible consultant if you want your tarot reading online to go smoothly. This can be a tall order for first users who are unaware of the nuances of divination practices. Due to this, you may wind up with the wrong tarot reading specialist.

Luckily, you will not face this problem on Keen. The app and website come with a built-in search engine that shortlists your choices to optimize selection. This way, you have a better chance of connecting with a good mystic advisor for your divination-centric session.

The advanced algorithm within the app allows you to filter irrelevant suggestions and scroll through best rated advisors during the search. You can also talk to a user support representative and ask them for recommendations.

The helpful service and ease of usage of the Keen website supports a seamless mystic journey across the interwebs. Therefore, we consider it a top choice for beginners regardless of their age.

Specialized Tarot Card Reading Online Services

Online tarot card reading is better than in-person setups because of the versatile choices accessible through these portals. Keen doesn’t disappoint on this account. There are tons of interesting options available within this network.

You may pursue them through:

Spiritual readings and past life readings via tarot cards

Career and financial forecasts

Dream analysis and interpretations

Angel card and oracle card readings for contemporary consultations

Complementary numerology readings within tarot spreads

There are multiple other routes you can take for your virtual encounters with divination. Ensure that the specialist you select has the relevant expertise to appease your mystic interests. You can opt for one-time only consultations or schedule multiple sessions with your favorite advisor.

In addition to tarot, you can access daily draws and horoscope readings. These can be shared on social media through a synchronized feature.

Authentic Online Tarot Readings at Affordable Rates

Online tarot card reading can cost a fortune when you’re interacting with independent practitioners. Networks like Keen provide premium-quality services at cheaper rates without blowing your budget. This way you won’t have to settle for a subpar service because of financial constraints.

You can begin your consultation with three free trial minutes as an introductory offer. It gives you sufficient time to determine if you like the chosen consultant. Subsequently, you can switch readers or continue sessions with the same one depending on your experience.

Moreover, there are flexible price plans with different ratings. This makes it easier for you to select a registered reader without depleting your savings.

Why Is Keen Super Popular?

Delivering exceptional, user-approved tarot cards reading services since the late 90s A quick uncomplicated registration system and account setup helps you access various divination services The online tarot reading experts have years of experience and inherent skills 24/7 user support to resolve technical errors and client complaints in real-time Maximum safety measures undertaken through official screening and SSL encrypted password protection settings Low risks and affordable rates for A-grade online tarot reading consultations Introductory offer includes 3 trial minutes that you redeem for your first online tarot reading

Are you interested in making Keen your trusted online tarot reading advisor?

People May Ask: Does Online Tarot Reading Work for Everyone?

Anyone with firm faith and open mind about divination will witness the magic of these celestial consultations. The difference in accuracies lies in the way you perceive a reading and how experienced your consultant is at virtual divination.

Here are some other variables that make or break readings:

How to Get the Best Tarot Reading Online?

The success of a good tarot reading online depends on the expertise of the interpreter and your aural energy. If you’re radiating a negative vibe the practitioner might experience some difficulty in assessing your energy.

More importantly, you need to be actively involved during your tarot card reading online. Your participation promotes a better rapport between you and your chosen consultant. The free flowing conversation allows mystic advisors to share more personable prophecies.

Here are some tips to make digital divination work for you:

Ask the right questions by keeping queries open-ended and avoiding yes/no discussions to eliminate pointless discussions Stay focused throughout your consultation to ensure you head everything correctly Make notes and ask follow up questions if any part of the prediction confused you Accept the revelation and view it in a positive light Don’t interrupt your consultant during the reading

Lastly, ensure you are sitting in a distraction-free and noise-free area where background sounds will not disrupt your virtual divination session. These steps may seem small but they can have a good impact on the outcome of your mystical meetings.

What Qualities Should Good Tarot Card Readers Have?

It’s easy to identify fake readers when you listen to their gimmicky schemes and phony accents. There are times that authenticity isn’t the only thing you’re looking for in an online tarot card reading expert.

You may want someone that empathizes with you and offers emotional support during these consultations. Many psychics and clairvoyants are empaths. They feel your happiness and pain deeply as if it were theirs.

Here are some good attributes to look for in gifted guides that specialize in tarot card readings:

These advisors are compassionate and they never judge people regardless of their stories or behavior

Reliable mystic guides ensure that their tools and techniques add value to your life

They act as good friends and confidants to help you feel at ease during intimate conversations about your hopes, doubts, and dreams

These advisors are emotionally available to comfort clients that have gone through bitter breakups and other losses

Your designated divination expert will answer your questions without showing signs of frustration or agitation

In other words, great advisors know how deep aural connections can become when you’re continuously asking for their support. Hence, they show immense compassion and care for clients that they meet through these web services.

Can a Tarot Card Reading Online Service Be Trusted?

Mystic networks that operate solely through a website can have a shady background. Not knowing who's on the other side of the screen can also lead to risks. If you are not careful, a fraudster can scam you by pretending to be a legitimate consultant.

Fortunately, there are ways to detect whether your chosen advisor has trustworthy traits or not. You can do this by surveying their affiliated sites, going over the user-privacy laws and reading user reviews.

Here’s a checklist you can use to detect secure sites:

The site terms and conditions are legally compliant, you may refer to this online resource to check for discrepancies Users have control over account settings and often block some advisors if they feel that those practitioners did not meet expectations Refund policies are in place to guarantee client satisfaction You have full access to user generated testimonials and honest reviews E-payment methods are credible The site ranks well on search engines due to their unparalleled expertise You talk to real people online through live chat support system instead of a robotic chatbot

Besides this, watch out for gimmicks where divination services come with off-brand packages. These can include voodoo spells, love potions, curses, and other supernatural practices that might not have good connotations.

Are Tarot Card Readings More Accurate Than Astrological Predictions?

Online tarot card reading and astrology readings are often compared for accuracy. In reality, these comparisons are like putting chalk and cheese against each other. The revelations you receive from tarot will be distinctively different from astrology.

That’s because these mystic mediums have a unique way of approaching fortune telling. Astrologists use planetary positions and zodiac signs to determine prospective pathways for clients. In contrast, tarot reading online is more about cryptic messages decoded through symbolic meanings, human archetypes and mythical manifestations.

Each reading style serves a unique purpose. Hence, they are both accurate in their distinctive ways. The way you perceive them will eventually decide which prophecy does come true.

How Can Tarot Cards Online Be Used for Therapy?

Therapy and divination might sound odd. Yet, there are some experts who claim that online tarot cards readings serve as “ideal tools for therapy and mental health.” The comment comes from the infamous psychoanalyst Carl Jung who found astrological alignments and cartomancy counseling fascinating.

According to him, these sessions delved into the subconscious mind and triggered an introspective quest within oneself. It’s the reason for clients to feel at peace when they confer with an experienced and empathetic mystic guide. It’s also why you may feel a spiritual connection with virtual advisors you meet through cosmic networks compared to clinical therapists.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you can forgo licensed medication and treatment for divination. It only implies that these ancient practices can serve as supplementary support to put your anxiety-ridden mind at ease.

Parting Words of Wisdom

On the whole, digital divination services direct you towards new beginnings and opportunities. They provide closure that a simple therapy session can’t offer. These are reasons for its popularity and positive benefits.

Use our reviews to find a consultant that aligns with your spiritual quest. We are certain that the right questions and experience support from site administrators will help you find the happiness and contentment you’re searching for the future.

May the cards never go against you!