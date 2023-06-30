8 Best LLC Formation Services in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

Imagine this scenario: you're about to embark on your entrepreneurial journey and you're filled with excitement to get started. However, the prospect of dealing with complicated legal documents is causing you stress and confusion.

This is where LLC services come to the rescue! By utilizing online LLC services, you can simplify the process of establishing your business, allowing you to concentrate on what truly counts - transforming your dream into a tangible success.

Welcome to this article, where we will assist you in exploring the finest online LLC services and aid you in selecting the most suitable one for your specific requirements. Prepare yourself to embark on the initial stage of your journey toward achieving business success!

In order to create our rankings, we thoroughly assessed various factors when determining the top LLC services available online. We took into account aspects such as user-friendliness, pricing, customer support, and the range of features provided by each service.

In order to gain a comprehensive understanding of the top LLC services available online, we took into consideration user reviews and ratings.

This allowed us to gain valuable insights into the experiences of real customers. By considering these factors, we believe that our rankings offer a balanced and accurate depiction of the best LLC services out there.

ZenBusiness - Best LLC Service Overall

Star Rating: 4.9/5

If you're expecting to have many inquiries about your LLC, we highly recommend ZenBusiness as the top online LLC formation service. They have extended customer service hours, even on weekends.

ZenBusiness offers a basic LLC formation services package at a very reasonable price, which includes compliance alerts without any extra cost.

ZenBusiness provides a user-friendly formation process that incorporates a chat feature to assist you in completing your paperwork. By answering a series of questions about your LLC plans, you can easily fill out the necessary forms.

Additionally, this innovative company offers free resources and courses to inspire and guide you in the development and expansion of your business.

With ZenBusiness's "Worry-Free Compliance" feature, you will receive reminders for mandatory filings, ensuring that your business remains in good standing. Furthermore, they offer website building and domain name registration services.

Pros:

Enjoy peace of mind with our inclusive annual compliance package

We offer an additional service to have a registered agent

Having different subscription levels allows you to only pay for the features and services that you actually require

Cons:

Additional features come at a higher price when compared to other LLC service providers

Pricing & Plans

Starter Plan : The Starter Plan costs $0 per year, in addition to state filing fees. It provides essential LLC formation services, like checking name availability, preparing and filing Articles of Organization, and offering registered agent services for the first year

The Starter Plan costs $0 per year, in addition to state filing fees. It provides essential LLC formation services, like checking name availability, preparing and filing Articles of Organization, and offering registered agent services for the first year Pro Plan : The Pro Plan costs $199 per year and offers everything that the Starter Plan includes, along with extra services like an Operating Agreement, EIN registration, and banking resolution

The Pro Plan costs $199 per year and offers everything that the Starter Plan includes, along with extra services like an Operating Agreement, EIN registration, and banking resolution Premium Plan: Our Premium Plan, available at a cost of $299 per year, offers all the benefits of the Pro Plan and includes additional features such as expedited filing, compliance monitoring, and a worry-free guarantee

Swyft Filing - Best LLC Service for Quick Turnaround Time

Star Rating: 4.6/5

If you're an entrepreneur who values time and needs to establish your business quickly, look no further than Swyft Filings. With an impressive turnaround time of just 7 to 10 business days, Swyft Filings lives up to its name as one of the fastest business formation services available.

Swyft Filings is a user-friendly service provider that enables you to personalize your package and pay only for the specific services you require.

They offer essential features like operating agreement templates, registered agent services, EIN applications, and business name availability searches at affordable prices. Read the complete Swyft Filings review here.

Additionally, they provide complimentary services such as a one-hour tax consultation, a trial period for compliance alerts, and a website domain through Squarespace.

Pros:

We pride ourselves on our quick processing times when it comes to submitting paperwork

Our prices are some of the most competitive in the market

Flexible payment plans are available to accommodate customers who prefer to pay in installments

Cons:

The standard package does not include all the necessary documentation for forming a business

Fees for additional services add up quickly

The base price does not include the registered agent service and EIN application

Pricing & Plans

Basic plan : The cost for our service is $49, which covers the preparation and filing of the necessary legal documents (Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization), conducting a name availability check, and providing a registered agent service for one year. In addition to the state fees, all these services are included in the price

The cost for our service is $49, which covers the preparation and filing of the necessary legal documents (Articles of Incorporation or Articles of Organization), conducting a name availability check, and providing a registered agent service for one year. In addition to the state fees, all these services are included in the price Standard plan : The total cost for the plan is $149, which includes state fees. This plan offers all the features that the Basic plan provides, as well as additional services such as EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreements or bylaws, and a banking resolution

The total cost for the plan is $149, which includes state fees. This plan offers all the features that the Basic plan provides, as well as additional services such as EIN/Tax ID filing, operating agreements or bylaws, and a banking resolution Premium plan: For just $299, in addition to state fees, you can enjoy all the benefits of our Standard plan. This includes a fully functional business website with its own domain, a professional business email address, a dedicated business phone number, and a comprehensive business license report

Tailor Brands - Best LLC Service for Branding Solutions

Star Rating: 4.3/5

At Tailor Brands, our goal is to support and empower entrepreneurs by providing them with a comprehensive range of services. From LLC formation services and compliance to branding and online presence, we’re a one-stop shop for all your business needs.

While we offer three different plans, we highly recommend our Elite Plan. This plan is designed to cater to serious entrepreneurs who want to effectively target their market and establish a strong online presence.

Many best LLC filing companies provide the essential services for forming an LLC and creating a website, and these steps are undoubtedly crucial. However, they merely serve as the foundation for establishing a brand and reaching the target market.

The extra features offered in Tailor Brands' Elite Plan are what enable you to go beyond being just an LLC with a website and become a well-known brand with a strong online presence.

While Tailor Brands may not be the most economical option for startups looking for the cheapest solution, it’s indispensable for those who are ready to make a serious investment in building an online presence.

Pros:

Our service offers greater flexibility for customization compared to other providers, giving you access to graphic design and logo-making tools

Our comprehensive solution provides all the necessary tools and resources for you to successfully establish your business presence on the internet

Here are resources that are specifically designed to help you establish your brand and create a strong online presence

Getting started is a breeze! With just a few clicks, you'll be up and running in as little as 10 minutes

Cons:

To fully utilize the features and benefits of Tailor Brands, it’s important to consider purchasing the highest-tier plan. This might not be the ideal choice for individuals who are looking for the most affordable options available

Pricing & Plans

Basic : The monthly subscription fee is $9.99, but if you choose to pay for the entire year in advance, the monthly cost will be reduced to $3.99

The monthly subscription fee is $9.99, but if you choose to pay for the entire year in advance, the monthly cost will be reduced to $3.99 Standard : The monthly subscription fee is $19.99, but if you choose to pay for the entire year upfront, you can enjoy a discounted rate of $5.99 per month

The monthly subscription fee is $19.99, but if you choose to pay for the entire year upfront, you can enjoy a discounted rate of $5.99 per month Premium: The monthly subscription fee is $49.99, but if you choose to pay for the entire year in advance, it reduces to $12.99 per month

Northwest Registered Agent - Best LLC Service for Registered Agent Service

Star Rating: 4/5

If you're aware that you'll need a registered agent service to manage your LLC, we suggest considering Northwest Registered Agent.

Their basic LLC package includes registered agent service at the standard cost, and their Corporate Guide® service can assist you with all your requirements.

Northwest has established itself as a company that prioritizes user-friendliness, offering flexible payment options and the expertise of industry professionals.

With its Corporate Guide® service, small business owners are paired with experts who specialize in their state, providing guidance on various aspects of the formation process.

Additionally, Northwest offers an annual compliance filing service for a separate fee, ensuring that all necessary filings are taken care of, rather than just reminding you to do it yourself.

To further ease the financial burden, installment payment plans are available, allowing you to spread out the formation and state filing fees over time instead of paying them all at once.

Pros:

You have the choice to bypass the initial state fee by making monthly payments

We ensure that all filings are completed on the same day they’re received

DIY at no cost to you!

Efficient and individualized assistance for customers

Cons:

Having a lower profile than the competition

Very few clients rate

Lacks provision of legal aid

Pricing & Plans

Northwest Registered Agent provides LLC formation services at a reasonable starting cost of $225 annually. This package encompasses vital features like preparing and submitting the Articles of Organization, checking name availability, and offering registered agent service for one year.

Moreover, Northwest Registered Agent offers convenient online access to all essential business documents, along with complimentary mail forwarding services for legal and tax-related paperwork.

They also provide timely compliance alerts and reminders. With a variety of comprehensive features and optional add-ons available at an extra cost, Northwest Registered Agent presents a flexible and personalized solution for businesses to effortlessly establish their LLCs.

Incfile - Best LLC Service for Affordability

Star Rating: 3.8/5

If you're starting a business on a tight budget, we discovered that Incfile is the most affordable option among the top LLC services. With Incfile, you only need to pay the state filing fees, and you even receive a free registered agent service for a year.

Although there are additional charges after the first year, Incfile remains our top recommendation for setting up your business without spending a fortune.

Undoubtedly, Incfile's affordable prices and complimentary initial year of registered agent services are its most advantageous features.

While its range of services may be more basic compared to its competitors, it’s a dependable company for business formation, backed by positive feedback from its customers.

It provides essential features such as templates for LLC operating agreements, EIN filing, lifetime compliance alerts, and a secure online dashboard for storing your documents. For entrepreneurs on a budget, Incfile offers all the necessary resources to start an LLC.

Pros:

Unlimited LLC name searches are available without any restrictions or limitations

Our prices are consistently lower than those of our competitors

Get your first year of formation service and registered agent service absolutely free

We offer quick processing times, including the option for same-day filing, which is available at our premium package levels

Cons:

Our competitors offer more guidance during the formation process

Our website's usability isn’t as good as our competitors

We regret to inform you that our customer support availability is currently limited

The EIN application isn’t included in the package provided

Pricing & Plans

Silver Package : $0 + State Fees (Only pay state fees)

$0 + State Fees (Only pay state fees) Gold Package : $199 + State Fees

$199 + State Fees Platinum Package: $299 + State Fees

Inc Authority - Best LLC Service for Startups

Star Rating: 3.5/5

Inc Authority provides a selection of cost-effective packages to assist entrepreneurs in forming their LLCs promptly and effectively.

Alongside LLC formation services, Inc Authority offers a range of supplementary services, including business credit and website design, to support the growth of entrepreneurs' businesses.

The company has garnered positive customer reviews and ratings, demonstrating a satisfactory level of client satisfaction.

In addition, Inc Authority offers lifelong customer support for their packages, guaranteeing that entrepreneurs can receive help and guidance during the LLC formation services process and beyond.

All in all, Inc Authority is a trustworthy and cost-effective choice for LLC formation, and they also provide various services to assist entrepreneurs in developing and expanding their businesses.

Pros:

We offer budget-friendly rates for our LLC formation services packages

Impressive feedback and ratings from satisfied customers

We offer a range of packages tailored to suit the requirements of various businesses. These include both basic and premium packages, which come with added features. We also provide extra services, including assistance with business credit and website design

We provide customer support for all packages throughout the lifetime of your subscription

Cons:

Certain LLC formation services packages may not provide all the features offered by other services, such as legal advice or tax consultations

Some packages have a restricted range of customization options available

We provide a restricted range of registered agent services

Pricing & Plans

MyCompanyWorks - Best LLC Service for Extra LLC Services

Star Rating: 3/5

MyCompanyWorks is a well-known company that specializes in assisting entrepreneurs in starting their businesses through LLC formation services. With over two decades of experience, they have successfully aided numerous clients in forming their LLCs.

MyCompanyWorks provides a range of packages tailored to suit different business requirements, including basic and premium LLC formation services packages, registered agent services, and business compliance services.

MyCompanyWorks offers packages that include a satisfaction guarantee and a user-friendly platform for entrepreneurs to quickly and efficiently establish their LLCs.

Moreover, they have a team of knowledgeable professionals who are ready to assist and provide guidance throughout the LLC formation services process.

Pros:

A qualified group of customer service representatives is always on hand to take your calls and address your concerns

We’re a well-established and reliable company that has been operating for more than two decades

We offer a diverse selection of packages designed to cater to the unique requirements of various businesses

We offer a guarantee of satisfaction for all our packages

Our platform provides a user-friendly experience for swift and effective LLC formation

Cons:

Some packages have fewer choices for customization

Our pricing may be slightly higher when compared to other LLC formation services

Certain packages may lack specific features that are provided by other LLC formation services, such as legal advice or tax consultations

Pricing & Plans

LegalZoom - Best LLC Service for Legal Assistance

Star Rating: 2.8/5

If you’re looking for the best LLC service to meet your long-term legal needs, including trademarks and intellectual property safeguards, LegalZoom is the top choice for LLC filing services.

Their range of legal services can be tailored to suit your specific business needs, making it a valuable option for both established companies and startups.

LegalZoom's Pro package may have a higher price compared to its competitors in certain areas, but it provides the most comprehensive legal assistance by making lawyers with different specialties accessible in all 50 states.

The package includes a Business Advisory Plan that offers comprehensive support on various matters such as contracts, trademarks, and business trusts. Additionally, LegalZoom provides guidance on related services like tax, banking, insurance, and compliance.

Pros:

We have a wide range of lawyers with expertise in different areas of law, and they’re available in all 50 states

Our guarantee allows you to confidently try our product for 60 days, and if you're not completely satisfied, you can get a full refund

This company is widely recognized and has a strong reputation for assisting over 2 million entrepreneurs in launching their own businesses

Cons:

The cost of registered agent services is higher compared to that of competitors

Based on our team's experience and feedback from other users, there is room for improvement in the customer support provided

Our packages for forming an LLC are priced higher than our competitors

Pricing & Plans

Ranking Methodology for the Best LLC Services

At our company, we understand that consumers depend on us for unbiased and precise information. That's why our team of qualified legal experts has developed a thorough rating system to determine the rankings of online legal services.

When compiling our list of the best LLC service, we collected data on various factors and assigned ratings ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 representing the highest quality, in the following categories of experience.

Features: Our focus is on the key features provided by the company to assist with the establishment of an LLC. These features include a registered agent service, an operating agreement template, assistance with the EIN application, guidance on obtaining licenses, expert advice, tax advisory services, compliance assistance, and a guarantee of acceptance.

Our focus is on the key features provided by the company to assist with the establishment of an LLC. These features include a registered agent service, an operating agreement template, assistance with the EIN application, guidance on obtaining licenses, expert advice, tax advisory services, compliance assistance, and a guarantee of acceptance. Value for money: We evaluated the value of each formation company's basic, middle, and premium formation packages to determine if we were getting a good deal, being taken advantage of, or receiving what we paid for.

We evaluated the value of each formation company's basic, middle, and premium formation packages to determine if we were getting a good deal, being taken advantage of, or receiving what we paid for. Customer service: How would you rate our customer service experience - good, fair, or poor? We thoroughly assessed the customer service provided by each company through various channels such as email, phone, and chat, considering factors like response time and accuracy.

How would you rate our customer service experience - good, fair, or poor? We thoroughly assessed the customer service provided by each company through various channels such as email, phone, and chat, considering factors like response time and accuracy. Usability: We assessed our ability to navigate the website and identified any potential obstacles. Were there any difficulties encountered when adding features or signing into our account? We compared our experiences both prior to and following the account setup process.

We assessed our ability to navigate the website and identified any potential obstacles. Were there any difficulties encountered when adding features or signing into our account? We compared our experiences both prior to and following the account setup process. Customer satisfaction: After analyzing customer reviews from trustworthy review platforms, we evaluated our level of satisfaction with the entire process.

Best LLC Services – Buyer’s Guide

What Is an LLC?

An LLC, also known as a limited liability company, offers a legal separation between business owners and their businesses. This means that the owner's personal assets are distinct from those of the business, safeguarding them from being held responsible for the business's debts.

Additionally, LLCs present tax benefits for certain business owners. Moreover, establishing an LLC can enhance your credibility as it appears more professional compared to conducting business as an individual.

How To Start an LLC By State?

To begin the process of forming the best LLC service, the initial step is to submit the necessary business formation documents to the state where you plan to conduct your operations. Each state has its own set of requirements, such as appointing a registered agent.

Additionally, you must familiarize yourself with your state's specific paperwork regulations and collect the required documentation prior to filing the articles of organization.

In certain cases, the most suitable state for your LLC to operate in may differ from your state of residence. It’s important to adhere to the laws of each state where you conduct business, as these laws can vary significantly.

For instance, certain states may mandate the submission of comprehensive annual reports, while others may only require basic information.

Additionally, some states require an annual fee, whereas others only request a one-time payment. The filing fee can range from $50 to $300 or higher. For more information, please refer to our comprehensive guide on establishing an LLC.

Why Do I Need an LLC Formation Services?

If you find yourself in need of LLC formation services, there are several factors that may contribute to this requirement.

Professional image: Outsourcing the formation of your business to LLC formation services can enhance your company's professional image, a crucial factor when it comes to client and investor interactions.

Outsourcing the formation of your business to LLC formation services can enhance your company's professional image, a crucial factor when it comes to client and investor interactions. Liability protection: Using LLC formation services is a smart move to safeguard your personal assets from any potential legal actions or financial obligations that may arise from your business.

Using LLC formation services is a smart move to safeguard your personal assets from any potential legal actions or financial obligations that may arise from your business. Legal compliance : Using LLC formation services guarantees that your business is in line with legal requirements and fulfills all the necessary criteria for establishing an LLC in your specific state.

: Using LLC formation services guarantees that your business is in line with legal requirements and fulfills all the necessary criteria for establishing an LLC in your specific state. Expertise : LLC formation services specialize in establishing LLCs and can assist you in navigating the process, ensuring that you avoid any crucial omissions or errors.

: LLC formation services specialize in establishing LLCs and can assist you in navigating the process, ensuring that you avoid any crucial omissions or errors. Time-saving: By leveraging the expertise of an LLC formation services provider, you can save precious time and effort as they handle all the essential documentation and filing required. This allows you to focus on other crucial areas of your business, ensuring maximum efficiency and productivity.

In general, utilizing LLC formation services can prove to be a worthwhile investment for business owners who seek to establish their LLC in a proper and lawful manner, while also saving time and safeguarding their personal assets.

How To Choose the Best LLC Service?

Forming an LLC doesn't necessarily require the use of an LLC service. The process is generally simple and can be done without any additional expenses.

However, there are advantages to using the best LLC service. Here are some important benefits to consider when deciding on the best option for you.

Articles of organization - LLC formation services documents are typically mandatory in most states. When you file for the best LLC service, many service providers offer assistance in creating these documents as part of their filing package. However, it’s important to confirm that there are no additional charges for this service.

LLC formation services documents are typically mandatory in most states. When you file for the best LLC service, many service providers offer assistance in creating these documents as part of their filing package. However, it’s important to confirm that there are no additional charges for this service. Multi-state availability - If you reside near a state border or plan to have your LLC in a different state, it could be really important for you to consider this information.

If you reside near a state border or plan to have your LLC in a different state, it could be really important for you to consider this information. Operating agreements - The option to include it as part of a filing package is available, which can save you valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to create your own version or customize a template.

The option to include it as part of a filing package is available, which can save you valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to create your own version or customize a template. Registered agent services - There is an option to obtain personal information protection independently from an LLC filing service. This approach safeguards personal information from being exposed online or accessible to the public.

Additionally, delegating paperwork filing to someone else can be a time-saving measure, reducing the time spent on filing and the research needed to understand the process.

Branding services - LLC services often provide options for protecting trademarks. If you have a logo or motto that you want to safeguard, this can be a significant consideration when making your decision.

Every best LLC service has its own range of services and prices, so it's important to think about which services you need and find a company that offers them at a fair cost.

It can be beneficial to try out a company's services through a free trial, as this allows you to see if they meet your requirements before committing to a long-term partnership.

Best LLC Services – Frequently Asked Questions

Below, we have compiled a list of the questions we receive most often to address any additional inquiries you may have.

What Does an LLC Service Do?

Each state has its own unique regulations, documentation, and fees when it comes to establishing an LLC. By utilizing a professional service to create your LLC, you can rest assured that all of the necessary requirements will be taken care of, leaving no room for oversight.

This means you won't have to go through the hassle of locating state-specific paperwork or worry about missing any filing deadlines.

The top-notch LLC services provide you with the correct forms for your state and handle the entire incorporation process from beginning to end, ensuring that you avoid any costly errors.

Should you have any questions, a dedicated customer support team is readily available – you won't be navigating the complex world of business formation all on your own.

Can I Set Up an LLC By Myself?

Certainly! Just remember that it’s possible to do so. However, it’s important to note that you must ensure you have all the necessary paperwork, such as articles of incorporation or certificate of formation, that is specific to your state.

This paperwork may or may not include an operating agreement. Additionally, it's crucial to research the specific state filing fees and deadlines as they can vary.

If you feel that having a personal connection with a legal professional in your local area is important, you may consider consulting with a local business lawyer.

While their services may be more costly compared to the best LLC service mentioned above, it can be advantageous to have a one-on-one relationship with someone in your immediate vicinity.

Is ZenBusiness Good for LLC Formation?

Our team wholeheartedly agrees that ZenBusiness lives up to its promise of making the process of starting an LLC stress-free.

After carefully evaluating its features, we have awarded it the highest score for its user-friendly interface, affordability, and the valuable free resources it provides. One standout feature is ZenBusiness's interactive formation guide, which simplifies the entire LLC setup process.

Moreover, ZenBusiness goes beyond just helping you establish your business; its Worry-Free Compliance feature ensures that you maintain your business by reminding you of annual filing requirements and business tax obligations.

Bottom Line on Best LLC Services

To sum up, forming an LLC can be a challenging task, but with the help of the right online service, it can become much simpler. After thorough research and comparison of various LLC services, we have identified the top choices for you to consider.

Among these options, ZenBusiness stands out as our top recommendation. Whether you prioritize cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, or comprehensive features, there is the best LLC service that can cater to your requirements.

By selecting one of the best LLC services from our list, you can safeguard your personal assets, enhance your business's credibility, and focus on its growth.