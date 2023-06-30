7 Best Background Check New York | Fast & Accurate Results

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

If you're looking to conduct a New York background check, you're in luck. We've got you covered with the most comprehensive guide to background checks New York services available on the internet.

Our guide not only covers all the details you need to know about New York background checks, but we'll also introduce you to the best background check New York services that make the process effortless.

It's important to note that although public records are available in New York, it can be challenging to sift through all the data and documents to find the background details of one person.

That's why we recommend using our background check New York services, which provide accurate information in just a matter of seconds.

7 Best Background Check New York Services

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check New York

– Best Overall for Background Check New York PeopleLooker – Best for Fast & Accurate Results

– Best for Fast & Accurate Results TruthFinder – Best for Value

Intelius – Best for Accuracy

– Best for Accuracy Instant Checkmate – Best for Speed

– Best for Speed Spokeo – Best for Reverse Email Lookup

– Best for Reverse Email Lookup US Search – Best for API Integration

What Is a Background Check New York?

Conducting a New York background check involves a comprehensive examination of an individual's details in state and federal public records.

By utilizing any personal identification information like name, phone number, or email, one can obtain additional information through public records.

This information can include personal data, employment and educational history, potential family and associates, location records, criminal and court records, sex offender registry, social profiles, and property ownership.

However, a manual public record search is unlikely to yield all of this information accurately. Using a New York background check provides a better chance of obtaining accurate background information on an individual.

When you use New York people search services, they utilize the personal identification details you provide to search through a vast database of both federal and New York public records, leaving no information out. The relevant data is then compiled into a report that is easy to read and share with others. The report may contain various details, depending on the standard of the New York background check.

When gathering information about an individual, it’s important to include their:

Weapons permits

Photographs of them

Financial assets

Any liens they may have

Employment history

Bankruptcies

Any aliases they may go by

Professional licenses

Any criminal or arrest records they may have

Full name

Their educational background

Their social media profiles

Age and date of birth

Civil court records

No details should be left out when compiling information on an individual.

How to Run a New York Background Check?

When it comes to running a New York background check, there are two methods - a time-consuming manual approach or an easy and efficient way.

The manual approach involves contacting public offices for public records, submitting a request, and then manually searching for the required information. However, an effortless way is to use a people search service like TruthFinder to run a New York background check.

By simply providing the target individual’s name, city, phone number, or email address, the service scans through its database for authentic data. The process may take a few minutes, but it guarantees accurate results.

How Can I Access Public Records in New York?

The Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) in New York allows the public to access public records. To obtain these records, a written request needs to be submitted to the relevant government agency or department. The request must contain details of the records needed and contact information.

The agency or department must respond within five business days, and if the records are not readily available, they have up to 20 business days to provide them. There may be costs associated with accessing public records.

Depending on the department, some records can be accessed online, while others require a formal request through mail, email, or phone. It's important to note that each department may have slightly different rules, so expect some variations when accessing records from different places.

To request public records, it’s crucial to provide all the required information, including:

The preferred delivery method, either by mail or email

The document's name

Your name

Specifics about the document

The desired timeframe for receiving the materials

Contact details

Omitting any of these details may lead to delays or incomplete processing of the request.

New York Background Check Laws

The regulations for background checks New York services are overseen by two laws - the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) at the federal level and the New York State Labor Law at the state level.

Employers must obtain written consent from job applicants before conducting a NY background check, and provide a copy of the report to the applicant if it’s used to make an adverse employment decision, according to the FCRA.

The New York State Labor Law prohibits employers from asking about an applicant's prior arrests, criminal accusations, or court-sealed or erased convictions and from inquiring about criminal background checks New York convictions until after a conditional offer of employment is made.

It’s crucial to understand that specific sectors, including healthcare and education, may have extra rules regarding NY background checks, and there may also be federal laws to consider. In New York, there are multiple regulations governing NY background checks.

NY Corrections Law : While the NY Prisons Law does not permit discrimination based on a candidate's criminal history, there are exceptions. Employers in New York must conduct an individualized assessment in accordance with Article 23-A of the NY Corrections Law before rejecting a candidate for employment due to the candidate's criminal record. This assessment must take into account the length of time that has elapsed since the candidate's conviction and the extent to which the candidate has undergone rehabilitation.

: While the NY Prisons Law does not permit discrimination based on a candidate's criminal history, there are exceptions. Employers in New York must conduct an individualized assessment in accordance with Article 23-A of the NY Corrections Law before rejecting a candidate for employment due to the candidate's criminal record. This assessment must take into account the length of time that has elapsed since the candidate's conviction and the extent to which the candidate has undergone rehabilitation. NY General Business Code : An individual's arrest history or criminal charges that did not result in a conviction are examples of information that credit reporting organizations are not allowed to include in a consumer's file under the New York General Business Law.

: An individual's arrest history or criminal charges that did not result in a conviction are examples of information that credit reporting organizations are not allowed to include in a consumer's file under the New York General Business Law. NY Labor Law : Applicants cannot be asked about their previous salaries as it’s against the law in New York. The MRTA amended Section 201-D of the New York Labor Code in October 2021 so that businesses may not reject candidates because of their history of marijuana convictions.

: Applicants cannot be asked about their previous salaries as it’s against the law in New York. The MRTA amended Section 201-D of the New York Labor Code in October 2021 so that businesses may not reject candidates because of their history of marijuana convictions. NY Human Rights Law: New York's Human Rights Law forbids employers from inquiring about or rejecting applicants on the basis of certain arrests or convictions, even if they have been expunged or sealed.

How Far Back Does a Background Check Go in New York?

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) in New York restricts the reporting of criminal background check New York convictions to seven years, except for some cases, and there are certain state laws that control how far back employers can investigate an applicant's criminal past.

As per the NY Background Check General Business Code § 380-J, credit reporting agencies are banned from disclosing or retaining data regarding an arrest or criminal charge unless there’s a criminal conviction or pending charges. It implies that if an arrest did not lead to a conviction, a credit reporting agency should not report it.

In accordance with the NY Background Check General Business Code § 380-J, credit reporting agencies are not allowed to report information about bankruptcies that are over 14 years old, drug or alcohol addiction, judgments, paid tax liens, confinement in mental institutions, or any other negative information that is more than 7 years old.

However, there’s an exception for jobs that pay $25,000 or more per year. The NY Background Check HUMAN RIGHTS LAW § 296.16 also prohibits public and private employers in New York State from asking job applicants about arrests that were dismissed, resulted in a youthful offender adjudication, sealed, or expired, and from denying employment based on such information.

It's important to note that industries such as healthcare and education may have additional background checks New York regulations, and federal laws may also apply.

What Can You Find With a Background Check New York?

It may come as a surprise, but a New York background check can reveal a significant amount of information about a person. By using a reputable people search service such as BeenVerified or PeopleLooker, a single background check New York report can provide the following details.

Personal Information

To ensure that you have found the correct person, every background check New York report starts with their personal details such as their name, age, date of birth, known aliases, and images. No information is left out in this process.

Jobs and Education

In addition to basic details, you may come across education and job-related information that indicates the person's educational background, alma mater, and previous employers.

However, it's important to note that this data cannot be utilized for screening job candidates or tenants unless the background verification service is FCRA (Fair Credit Reporting Act) compliant.

Possible Relatives and Associates

The following segment reveals the list of possible individuals connected to the person being searched, including family members, acquaintances, and coworkers. It’s even possible to come across your own personal background check New York report if you’re conducting a search for a family member.

NY Background Check Contact Information

If you’re conducting New York background checks for business, the report can provide you with phone numbers and email addresses that could be useful in generating leads. This section is especially important for businesses.

NY Background Check Criminal Records

To conduct a thorough New York background check, it’s essential to include criminal and arrest history details obtained from official public records of New York police and court.

The information can encompass various aspects such as the type, date, and location of the offense, along with the court name and case number if the case was presented in the court of law.

NY Background Check Property Information

If you need to assess someone's financial condition, this particular part can be extremely helpful. It provides information on various aspects, including properties owned, property taxes, sales figures, land value, mortgages, vehicles possessed, vehicle identification numbers, and other related details.

In this section, all web pages linked to the individual you’re searching for will be listed. It encompasses social media pages, personal websites, blogs, and even news articles, if applicable. No information will be left out.

How Long Does a Background Check Take in New York?

How long it takes to conduct a New York background check depends on the method you choose. If you use a reputable people search service like BeenVerified, you can obtain a complete background check New York report in just a few minutes.

This enables you to conduct multiple checks with ease and obtain comprehensive results. Conversely, if you opt for a manual approach, it can take up to 1-3 business days to complete a NY background check, particularly for employee and tenant screening.

7 Best Services for Background Check New York

After learning about the simplicity of conducting a NY background check with background check services, let's delve into a more comprehensive examination of the leading five services. We will briefly outline each service to determine its unique features.

Additionally, we will identify which people's search site is the most suitable for specific intentions regarding background checks in New York.

BeenVerified – Best Overall for Background Check New York

BeenVerified is a renowned background check New York service provider based in New York. This service offers a vast array of searches, such as criminal records, court records, public records, and more to provide a comprehensive report on an individual's background.

The company has access to billions of public records in New York and ensures the reports' accuracy by relying on trustworthy sources of information.

One of the significant advantages of BeenVerified is its user-friendly platform, which simplifies searches for users. The platform is easy to navigate, with a straightforward search interface and clear instructions for browsing reports.

The company offers cost-effective pricing options, including monthly subscriptions and pay-per-search choices, which are useful for budget-conscious individuals or businesses.

Furthermore, if any queries or concerns arise during the background check New York procedure, BeenVerified provides customer support to ensure that no information is left out.

The organization has a team of competent experts who can offer assistance on how to use the software and understand the data presented in the reports.

PeopleLooker – Best Background Check New York for Fast & Accurate Results

PeopleLooker is a public records search service based in New York that enables its users to search for personal data of individuals, such as their contact information, criminal history, and more. For those who intend to carry out NY background checks, PeopleLooker could be a valuable resource.

According to PeopleLooker, they have access to a vast array of public records, including court records and criminal records, making their background check New York services more comprehensive than those of other services.

Additionally, PeopleLooker has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, even for those who are not familiar with background check New York services. This feature can be beneficial for businesses or individuals who need to conduct background check New York services but are not experienced in the process.

The pricing for the background check New York service varies depending on the number of background check New York services required. Their rates are generally affordable, making it a practical option for those who have limited financial resources, whether it be individuals or businesses. No information has been left out in the paraphrased text.

TruthFinder – Best New York Background Check Service for Value

TruthFinder is a leading provider of New York background checks with a website that is easy to use. By entering names, phone numbers, or email addresses, users can conduct various types of searches. With one of the largest New York public record databases, TruthFinder can provide a significant amount of accurate information about an individual. Read the full TruthFinder review.

In addition, the combination of TruthFinder's background check New York services and dark web monitoring tool allows access to information that is not available anywhere else on the internet. The monthly subscription for TruthFinder is $28.05, and a two-month subscription can cost up to $46.

To learn more about why TruthFinder is the top choice for New York background checks, read our detailed TruthFinder review.

Intelius – Best New York Background Check Service for Accuracy

In terms of conducting New York background checks, Intelius is just as effective as TruthFinder. This nationwide search service is known for its highly precise results. Intelius functions in a similar way to TruthFinder and boasts a database of over 20 billion public records, providing a vast amount of information on any individual in New York. Read our complete Intelius review here.

Intelius's monthly plan is marginally cheaper than TruthFinder, costing $24.86. The 2-month plan is priced at $42.25. Although Intelius is similar to TruthFinder, it does not offer a dark web monitoring tool, resulting in a slightly lower cost.

For anyone interested in using Intelius for a New York background check, it’s recommended to read our Intelius review.

Instant Checkmate – Best for New York Background Check Service for Speed

For those seeking fast results from a New York background check, Instant Checkmate is a highly recommended option. This service stands out for its convenience, offering a mobile app in addition to delivering speedy results. Read the full Instant Checkmate review here.

Its extensive database of government records ensures accurate background information, although it comes at a higher cost compared to other services. Instant Checkmate does not offer a 2-month plan but has a 3-month package available at $83.47.

In addition to its fast service, Instant Checkmate prioritizes the security of its users' private information. For more information, check out our review of Instant Checkmate.

Spokeo – Best for New York Background Check Service for Reverse Email Lookup

By using reverse email lookup, someone's background can be checked by simply using their email address. Spokeo is the most reliable service for email lookup, which is ideal for those who want to conduct business research and generate leads in New York.

Spokeo offers various other services, including name, phone number, and physical address lookup, making it one of the best options for New York background checks.

Moreover, Spokeo is very affordable, with a monthly subscription fee of only $19.99 and a 3-month package for $44.85, making it one of the most economical background check New York services in New York. For further details, take a look at our Spokeo review.

US Search – Best for New York Background Check Service for API Integration

US Search provides a quick start wizard that makes running background checks easy. Unlike many other services, they offer a refund policy if their service doesn't meet your needs.

While their web interface is basic, it may suffice if you only need a basic New York background check. US Search also offers a single background check New York option for $3 each, and for multiple searches or long-term use, they offer an affordable monthly plan of $19.86. For more information, consult the US Search review.

New York Criminal Records

In the state of New York, criminal records are accessible and vary depending on whether they’re obtained from New York City or other areas within the state.

Criminal records searches are often conducted for employment purposes as most employers require background check New York services. Criminal records may also be required for business contracts, volunteering, or adoption processes.

The New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services is responsible for maintaining criminal records throughout the state.

What’s on a New York Criminal Record?

Information about a person's interactions with law enforcement and the outcomes of their court cases can be found in their criminal history records. These records are compiled from various sources, including local police departments, criminal courts, and state prisons. No details are left out of these records.

If you obtain a criminal record or NY background check, you will be able to access important information such as:

Driver's license number

Past arrest records, current and previous warrants

Photograph or mugshot

Fingerprints, current and previous addresses

The person's date of birth

All of these details are included in the report.

Where Can I Find New York Criminal Records?

For a fixed cost of $95, the New York State Office of Court Administration offers a comprehensive criminal history search throughout the state. Applications can be submitted via mail-in or online forms.

Stringent search criteria necessitate an exact match of name and date of birth, and businesses may participate in the program. The search output comprises information about convictions, pending cases, and open cases in all of New York's 62 counties. However, certain data from towns and villages are limited, while sealed records are excluded.

The limitations of the source material are as follows:

It does not cover non-criminal cases or those related to misdemeanors

It does not contain any information regarding family, civil, or federal cases

Criminal cases that have been transferred or removed to family court are also not included

It does not include any cases related to youth offenders

New York Inmate Records

In the state of New York, there are over 51,000 prisoners currently being held in the prison system. The need for inmate information can arise for various reasons. For instance:

Lawyers reviewing cases or non-profit organizations providing assistance to inmates may also need to access this information.

A requester may require information about an inmate's status if they’re a victim or witness in a case.

In addition, employers may seek information about the amount of time served by a potential employee who has been incarcerated.

In New York, the state agency responsible for keeping track of inmate records is the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). No information is left out when paraphrasing the original text.

What’s on a New York Inmate Record?

When obtaining an inmate record in New York, the requester will receive the same information as they would in other states. This includes all relevant details on the inmate's record.

Their physical attributes such as height and weight

A photograph was taken at the time of their arrest

A brief summary of their sentences

Their identification number

Their date of birth

The person's full name

The facility where they’re being held

Where Can I Find New York Inmate Records?

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision provides an online search facility for people to obtain information about inmates.

To do so, individuals can either enter the name of the inmate along with their birth year or use their Department identification number or New York State identification number.

However, if using one of the identification numbers, it should be used alone and not in conjunction with a name or birth year. No information should be left out when using this search tool.

New York Court Records

In certain circumstances, New York state court records can be a useful source of valuable information regarding a case. For instance, employers may find it necessary to investigate a case involving an employee or job applicant.

Additionally, individuals involved in similar court cases with the same suspect may also find such information helpful. In some cases, people may explore local court cases to uncover information about their family's heritage, including their parents' past and other relatives, as part of genealogical research.

What’s on a New York Court Record?

Typically, court records comprise multiple documents that can be quite extensive. The following documents are commonly considered the most useful by many individuals:

Court minutes

Court orders

Court opinions

Jury records and files

Judgment documentation

Case information

Case files

Dockets

Witness documentation

In New York, the Freedom of Information Law does not apply to court records. However, disclosure of court records is required under Section 255 of the Judiciary Law. It’s important to note that court records cannot be exempted from disclosure under FOIL.

Where Can I Find New York Court Records?

To obtain court records in New York, individuals must make a request to the Clerk of Court or the County Clerk who has possession of the relevant documents.

Due to the vast and intricate nature of the background check New York Court system, it’s necessary to approach the local Clerk of Court Administration in charge of the case. Typically, files pertaining to the New York Supreme Court and the County Court are deposited with the county clerk's office.

In case of an arrest made within New York City, the NYPD may have certain police or prosecution records, which can be obtained through a request to the concerned agencies.

These agencies may include the local district attorney's office that handled the case. A court clerk can charge fees for providing copies of records and searching for them, as per the law.

New York Vital Records

The jurisdiction of New York City is responsible for maintaining important records, while the rest of the state's vital records are taken care of by Background Check New York State. Vital records in New York consist of:

Death certificates

Birth certificates

Divorce decrees

The process of making public record requests for vital records in New York will differ based on the specific document being requested and the individual or entity from whom the request is being made. No details can be left out when paraphrasing this statement.

What Information Do I Need to Request a New York State Birth Certificate?

To obtain a copy of a birth certificate through the mail-in application process, it’s necessary to provide certain details pertaining to the birth record. These details include:

The location where the birth occurred (such as a town, city, or village)

The full names of the parents prior to their marriage

The complete name as it appears on the record

The birth date

The birth certificate number, the name of the hospital where the birth took place

No information can be left out while providing these details.

Where Can I Find a Background Check New York State Birth Certificate?

To obtain a certified copy of a birth record in New York, you have the option to fill out the Mail-in Application for Copy of Birth Certificate and send it through mail or in person. The fee for a certified birth certificate in New York is $30.

What Information Do I Need for a Death Certificate in New York?

When requesting a death record through the Mail-in Application for Copy of Death Certificate, it’s necessary to provide certain details. These details include:

Their date of birth

Their age at the time of death

Their social security number

The full names of their parents prior to marriage

The complete name of the deceased

The date of their death

No information can be left out when filling out the application.

What Information Do I Need to Request a Marriage Certificate in New York?

Marriage records in New York are kept by the Office of the City Clerk, which implies that the forms used may vary. No details can be left out when rewording the original text.

What Information Do I Need to Request a Divorce Certificate in New York?

In New York, marriage records are kept by specific counties. The County Clerk's office hours, fees, and required forms may differ depending on the county where the marriage took place. It’s important to check the specific country's policies when obtaining marriage records.

New York Property Records

The NY background check State property records are kept by the Office of the City Register, and all relevant information is included in these records. These records can be accessed by individuals looking for information on a particular property.

Zoning information

Land records

Property deeds

Mortgages

Probate

Liens

Titles

Property tax assessment records

If you require access to public data, parcels, or tax maps, it's important to reach out to the Geographic Information System (GIS) to inquire about their availability. No information should be left out when making this request.

What Information Do I Need to Request Property Records in New York?

In order to obtain a public property record in New York, it’s necessary to have certain fundamental details. The process may differ depending on the County Register's Office, including the required forms, fees, and office timings. It’s vital to have all the essential information before proceeding to access the property record.

New York Public Records Search - Frequently Asked Questions

Below are some commonly asked questions regarding NY background checks. These queries should assist you in finding answers to any unresolved questions mentioned earlier.

Can I Get a Free Background Check New York?

Carrying out a New York background check involves sifting through vast amounts of data, and it’s a challenge to find service providers that offer reliable background check New York reports without any charge.

It’s crucial to exercise caution when using a free background check New York service. In reality, such services are not valuable as the information provided by premium background check New York sites, such as BeenVerified, is not readily available for free. Refer to the top free background check sites for additional details.

How Much Is a NY Background Check Service?

To conduct a New York background check, you can opt for BeenVerified or PeopleLooker, which will cost you around $24-28 per month.

These platforms offer unlimited New York background checks with a one-month membership. Alternatively, US Search offers individual background check New York reports for $3 per check specifically for New York. It’s essential to note that these charges are subject to change.

What Background Check New York Is the Best Service?

When it comes to New York background check services, BeenVerified is the top choice due to its vast collection of public records, as well as phone and email search capabilities and dark web monitoring.

Meanwhile, Intelius is the second-best option in New York, thanks to its user-friendly interface and relatively affordable pricing.

Bottom Line on Background Check New York

If you need to conduct a New York background check for purposes such as corporate research, locating a missing family member or friend, or investigating a potential partner, the services mentioned previously can provide you with accurate information conveniently.

Running New York background checks can be a challenging task since you must contact several public offices and submit a public record request to each of them. In addition to paying a fee for each request, you must also examine the documents you receive to locate the information you require.

However, with the top background check New York services, this process becomes effortless. Simply input the name, phone number, email, or physical address of your target person into the people search service, and you will receive a detailed New York background check report in no time.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to decide about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

