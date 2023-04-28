In-depth AskNow Review: Insights on Services, Psychics, Pricing, & More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not necessarily reflect the same of KGTV/10News.com.

For over 20 years, Asknow has provided top-quality psychic services with a wide range of experienced professionals in love and relationships, money and career, and spirituality.

To ensure authenticity and accuracy, their psychics undergo a rigorous selection process. With affordable rates and a satisfaction guarantee, Asknow is a go-to platform for those seeking spiritual guidance.

Our team tested the service and consulted with six different psychics, while also researching user reviews. This Asknow review will provide a summary of our overall findings to help clients make informed decisions.

AskNow Review - First Look

👍 What We Liked

Phone readings at a low price (multiple price points)

You may make a call to their psychic hotline

Psychics who have passed a rigorous screening process

Support for clients around the clock

Price of $1 per minute for new customers

👎 What We Didn't Like

There is a 0% satisfaction guarantee.

The services of a top-tier psychic are not cheap.

🎟️ Deals Available

Rates start at $1.00/min

*FREE five-minute psychic reading included with every purchase

Why Should I Use a Psychic Website Such as AskNow?

Consulting with skilled psychics can play a crucial role in determining life paths. Whether it's a romantic partnership, a professional shift, or financial planning, seeking guidance from an expert can aid in decision-making.

The same holds true for dealing with perplexing life obstacles. Interacting with a psychic on platforms such as AskNow can facilitate identifying plausible alternatives.

Subsequently, an evaluation of options can help in selecting the most suitable course. Lastly, communicating with a psychic advisor may provide solace when experiencing grief.

A medium can assist in establishing a connection with departed loved ones and help you achieve closure.

>> Get 5 FREE* minutes on AskNow

How Do I Use the AskNow Website?

Before using AskNow, one of the best psychic reading services, deciding whether to opt for chat or phone psychic readings is essential, as both options are available on the site.

Once you've made your choice, select the introductory package that best suits your needs based on other AskNow reviews. These packages are priced at $1 per minute and come with an additional five minutes with an elite advisor or master psychic free of charge.

After the introductory offer, you can continue with top-rated advisors for $3.99-$9.99 a minute, elite advisors for $10-$12.99 a minute, or master advisors for $13+ a minute.

Top-rated advisors are the most affordable option available on the site.

When you have selected the psychic you wish to communicate with, you may contact them via phone or chat if they're accessible. Alternatively, you can request a callback if they're busy or unavailable.

Additionally, you can arrange a meeting if you prefer. To schedule a session, you must first register. The website will direct you to the registration page when booking your appointment. You must have a credit card to sign up for the trial offer.

Types of Readings Available on AskNow

In this AskNow review, we explore the variety of psychic services available on their platform.

With skilled psychics in nine major areas, you can choose a category that suits your needs, including:

Love and relationships

Money and finance

Careers and goals

Tarot reading

Astrology

Spiritual guides

Dream analysis

Numerology

Past lives

These experts undergo rigorous selection to ensure authenticity and accuracy in their readings.

For example, psychics specialising in love and relationships can offer guidance on emotional connections with significant others, while career and goal psychics provide clarity on work situations.

Tarot readers, dream analysts, and numerology experts offer unique insights into different aspects of your life.

So, whatever your spiritual needs may be, AskNow has got you covered.

>> Get a FREE psychic reading on AskNow

AskNow Review - Best Psychics Available

After conducting a thorough analysis of online reviews and feedback from AskNow customers, we have identified the most competent psychics that AskNow has in its roster.

Devin Starlight

Devin Starlight, a highly experienced psychic with over 21 years of practice, has conducted approximately 2,000 readings on AskNow and has maintained an impressive average five-star rating.

He specialises in past life exploration, manifestation, and other related topics. Devin is considered a master in his field, and his services are priced at $13 per minute after the initial offer, which includes five free minutes.

Psychic Clarissa

Clarissa possesses exceptional spiritual skills and has conducted over 15,000 readings for AskNow, receiving an impressive five-star rating on average.

She excels in answering questions about love and relationships and is skilled in tarot reading. As a master advisor, Clarissa charges $13 per minute after the initial offer and five free minutes.

Medium Jozette

Jozette is a medium that communicates messages from the deceased, as her name implies. She has completed approximately 40,000 readings and has an average rating of five stars. After the introductory deal, Jozette charges $13 per minute.

How To Find a Psychic on Asknow

To locate a psychic on the website, click the "Psychics" option on the main menu. From there, you can browse through profiles directly on the Psychic page or apply filters for a more specific search.

Two filter options are available, allowing you to select whether you prefer a session via phone or chat, or Spanish. Additionally, by clicking on the "Filter by" criteria, you can access more options, such as availability, price and experience, reading types, and specialty categories.

Once the filters have been applied, a list of short listings detailing the psychic's basic credentials, areas of expertise, languages, availability, methods of communication (phone or chat), level, experience, and zodiac sign will be displayed.

To learn more, click "Full Profile" for each psychic. This will take you to a detailed profile where you can find more information about the psychic, including client ratings and reviews. These reviews can provide insight into the psychic's personality, approach, and abilities.

>>Get cheap $1/min readings on AskNow

AskNow Free Trial

AskNow stands out from other platforms by offering discounted rates and free minutes for new users. Their introductory offers include 30 minutes for $30, 20 minutes for $20, and 5 free minutes with an elite or master advisor.

You can also ask a free psychic question via email on this platform based on other AskNow reviews.

After the free psychic offer expires, users can continue with their current reader at a higher rate or switch to a top-rated advisor who charges less but still possesses ample experience.

To take advantage of the AskNow offer, users must create an account with a username and password and provide their credit card information to purchase the initial package, which can be done via their online form or by calling +1-800-227-5669.

AskNow Review: Your Questions Answered

This AskNow review wouldn’t be complete without including answers to some of the frequently asked questions. Here’s what you should know.

What Should I Expect From an Online Psychic Reading on AskNow?

When you contact your advisor, they will ask you about any issues you want to focus on during your session based on other AskNow reviews. If you want a general psychic reading about your life, you can explain this.

Once you consult a psychic, they will focus on your energy using tools like angel cards or clairvoyance. After that, they will answer your inquiries or depict your current situation.

It is recommended to let the person speak until they have finished to ensure an uninterrupted psychic reading. It's a good idea to take notes of any questions you may have during the session and save them for the end.

>>Get 5 FREE minutes

How Is AskNow Different From Other Psychic Websites?

Based on other AskNow reviews, AskNow stands out among other psychic websites due to its simple and convenient method of connecting with psychics. You can reach a psychic with just one click on the phone or by queuing online.

A distinctive feature of AskNow is that it emphasizes the astrological sign of each psychic, making it easier for you to select a suitable psychic for a reading.

Furthermore, their unique introductory offer enables new customers to try out their experienced psychics at the master or elite level, providing access to psychics worldwide.

It's similar to having a psychic nearby, no matter where you are.

Is There Customer Support on AskNow Psychics?

Yes, if you have any queries or concerns, you can email customerservice@asknowcom or contact them via phone at +1-800-227-5669. Their customer service representatives are accessible round the clock, every day of the week based on other AskNow reviews.

Does AskNow Have an App?

Yes, it is possible to download the AskNow app from the Apple store, and once downloaded, you can view the profiles of psychic advisors and connect with them.

The app is optimised for mobile use, based on other AskNow reviews, making it easy to access psychic advisors while on the move. It also offers features such as daily horoscopes and customer service.

According to an AskNow review by one of the users, the app is user-friendly and straightforward to navigate, and it offers articles and resources similar to the main website.

>>Get a FREE psychic reading

What Payment Methods Does AskNow Accept?

AskNow provides the option to use major credit and debit cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Can I Request a Refund from AskNow?

If you are dissatisfied with your initial reading, you can receive a refund by disconnecting the call and contacting customer service. They will give back the cost of up to five minutes of your reading.

AskNow Review - Verdict

Looking for a reliable platform to receive psychic readings? Look no further than AskNow! Our AskNow review reveals that this platform offers highly skilled psychics with a variety of specialties.

However, it's important to note that some users have had negative experiences with certain psychics.

To ensure a positive experience, utilise the filter function to find a psychic that suits your needs and read customer feedback and reviews carefully. With the trial offer, you can ensure that the psychic you choose is a perfect fit for you.

Have you used AskNow before? Share your psychic experience with us!

>>Get 5 FREE* minutes on AskNow

Related articles